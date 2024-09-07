Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash
DHL Stadium welcomed one of rugby’s most iconic rivalries for the first time on Saturday evening in a Rugby Championship clash that saw the Freedom Cup return to South Africa for the first time since 2009.
After a classic All Blacks vs Springboks clash one week ago in Johannesburg, fans were expectant of another mammoth tussle and the two heavyweights delivered with 80 minutes of spellbinding rugby. Ultimately, the world champs proved their character with an 18-12 win.
The All Blacks won a penalty from Jasper Wiese’s opening carry but were immediately under huge pressure from the Springbok scrum. There was plenty of sting in the hosts’ defence welcoming the All Blacks back to Cape Town.
The second scrum of the game saw the Springboks flex their muscles and win a penalty. Rapid play ensued with heavy contact and possession spilling both ways. The All Blacks disrupted both of the Springboks’ opening lineouts.
When the All Blacks strung some phases together on attack it was dangerous with the ball swinging from flank to flank, but the world champs’ character shone through with a clutch breakdown turnover.
It was exactly the kind of lung-busting intensity that made round three’s matchup so enthralling, and New Zealand soon pressed deep into Springbok territory once more.
This time, the break from Codie Taylor resulted in a yellow card to Wiese, and Damian McKenzie lined up the penalty to give the visitors a 3-0 lead 15 minutes in.
Before the Kiwis could capitalise on their one-man advantage, Sevu Reece was handed a yellow card for a dangerous aerial challenge.
A stolen lineout saw Cheslin Kolbe break a handful of tackles and make it 10 metres from the All Blacks line, but the offload was knocked forward and the visitors cleared off the back of a strong scrum.
The South African attack was ambitious with offloads and real intent to play at pace, showing new attack coach Tony Brown’s DNA taking hold.
The hosts turned down a certain three points and went to the corner following a ruck infringement by Ardie Savea, but couldn’t find their way through or around the Kiwi maul defence, having possession stolen three phases later.
As the half-hour mark approached, the Springboks gave away a penalty for not rolling and McKenzie stepped up to extend the All Blacks lead to six.
When the next Springbok penalty was awarded, Handre Pollard opted for a shot at the posts and got his team on the scoreboard.
With half-time nearing, the All Blacks made their way into Springbok territory the hard way with gruelling phase play and just as the hosts looked to have produced another clutch steal, they were penalised and McKenzie sent his side into the break with a 9-3 lead.
McKenzie had a chance to start the half on a high for the visitors when he stepped up for a 55-metre drive at the posts but the kick fell short.
The hosts then had their chance with the ball in hand and looked revitalised attacking the contact area. Every Springbok was hitting the ball with pace and challenging the All Black line until Eben Etzebeth gambled on a stretch at the try line and came up short.
Playing under advantage, the South Africans went to the corner twice more and while they couldn’t break their opponents’ maul defence, Siya Kolisi powered over the try line just a couple of phases into the play. The conversion handed the Springboks their first lead of the game and made the world champs the first team in 2024 to beat the All Blacks to scoring 10 points in a game.
Execution issues with the ball in hand featured periodically for the visitors while their lineout defence continued to threaten without possession being stolen. For the hosts, the second half started with improved discipline allowing for more consistent attack flow.
An All Blacks onslaught just shy of the hour-mark resulted in another Springbok breakdown infringement, with Etzebeth the guilty party trapped on the wrong side of the ruck. Mckenzie’s penalty reduced his side’s deficit to one.
Willie le Roux was then punished for a failed intercept attempt with a trip to the sin bin, and while McKenzie’s penalty attempt glanced off the post, Jordie Barrett’s chase won possession back for the visitors. The play ended with Scott Barrett receiving a pass to the forehead.
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu had a chance to extend his team’s lead in the 65th minute but the penalty attempt from halfway was wide left. McKenzie had a chance to take the lead with just eight minutes remaining but also couldn’t find his target.
Tyrel Lomax got himself in the way of Cheslin Kolbe chasing a kick and was ordered to watch the final minutes from the sideline.
Without a prop on the pitch, the All Blacks were vulnerable to the Springbok maul and Malcolm Marx found space down the blindside to claim the try in the corner. The missed conversion kept the lead within reach at 18-12.
Feinberg-Mngomezulu broke the line off a Springbok scrum before kicking to take play into the All Blacks’ 22. A Damian McKenzie bomb from inside his 22 saw possession return to South Africa thanks to aerial magic from Cheslin Kolbe. The winger would later return possession to the visitors with a missed drop goal attempt.
New Zealand had two final attacking chances in the dying moments, but ultimately a Springboks lineout steal secured another famous win for the world champs. Fulltime score: 18-12.
Add Mounga , Smith, Retallick and all of a sudden you’re playing a different beast. Perspective needed. Boks haven’t played well but can only get better as can NZ, Tonyball is going through it’s teething phase..
Although it was a typical test - too many basic mistakes by both teams. In that it was not a great test - I expected more from both teams - many unforced errors. Yet some great moments and nothing was a gift.
Yep. Strange beast this match. Hardly a classic.
Phew. Great to watch but one wonders just how much these bodies can absorb.
Brutal.
Suspect they’ll send a fresh touring party to Argentina and rest many of these players for the final game against Argentina at home. Give their bodies a break and some time off with the families.
Fast forward to Wilson and Kirwan having breakdown, on The Breakdown.
Well Ben, looks like the medicine didn’t go down too smoothly and nor did it age particularly well…!!!
🤣🤣🤣
Let's not forget these were home games for the Springboks. I can't help but feel that if the games had been in New Zealand the results would have been reversed. All Blacks played very well - I thought the Boks were by far the better team going in to the mini-series and I was clearly mistaken. All Blacks should hold their heads up high. I didn't want us to lose against Ireland, but I didn't care about that nearly as much as I did about the All Black games. Rugby's greatest rivalry is alive and well.
PS Yes, I may have had one too many.
At home they lost to Los Pumas. The pressure at home would have made their players crack and still end up losing 2-0.
Unimpressive game of rugby, however the Boks deserved their win. The AB's class of 2024 are well under par. SR said he was going to rip up Fozzies playbook, a whole new approach he said, we all know that he of course needed a bit of time & a few games, but what we're not seeing is improvement from game to game. So it appears that SR has been caught out & is no where near the standard of an international coach, let alone the once mighty All Blacks.
Scott Robinson out before we slip even deeper in to the abyss.! 🥴
Maybe a bit harsh. An international coach unspokenly gets 10 games usually to prove themselves. Razor is on 7 I think. I'd say give him the year. The Boks are the best team. Ranked number 1, double WC champions, B&I Lions scalp. NZ is in transition, players and coaching staff. They can only get better, and they weren't bad at all. If they get worse, then yes, get rid of Razor. Backflips won't beat the Boks. AB's got to 2nd in the WC. A team that wasn't given a chance at all. They will win most if not all of their remaining test this year. I'm a Saffa, but I will never underestimate the AB's. NZ fans expect instant success, and that's not how life works nevermind a game of rugby. Come 2027, these same 2 teams will be in the WC final again. Be patient
Nothing wrong with the All Blacks and Robinson. They just lost to a better team. There is improvement every game and the only true blip was the Argies first game. No go enjoy slaughtering the Aussies. That should cheer you up.
I think you missed a good game of rugby. Somehow 🤷♂️
I'm tired of watching the Bomb Squad snatcĥing victory from the jaws of defeat when the Boks play top tier opposition. It would be nice to see the run-on XV actually do their job and be accurate in executing the game plan. Win your lineouts. Don't knock the fkn ball and please, above all, don't get pinged for not releasing and not rolling away!
At least our D and scrums are top notch, but rugby is about more than that.
You Sir sound ungratful. Leave your adress and we can send you an All Black shirt.
A rugby match consists of 23 players. If the AB bench sucks, that is your problem. Don't blame the Bomb Squad for your losses.
Sorry John K or is it Matt W?
Poor attack from the All Blacks today.
Backfield was woeful.
Jordan is not a 15.
AB’s Barely threatened the line let alone crossed it.
Failed to make easy kicks or capitalise on numerical advantages.
Fair play to the Bokke.
They deserved to win.
Stayed very calm when behind and handled the pressure to bring it home. World Class performance from a mental view point, but way too many mistakes. Non existent line out, slow at the break downs. Dominant tackles was awesome to watch. This team knows how to win. Flashes again of attacking brilliance but once again the execution is poor. Power and strength upfront is again the saving grace. They should not make the mistake of underestimating the Pumas. Job ain't done yet
Any other team would have lost against the All Blacks today.
great win by the Boks, however there is enough to improve (too many mistakes, which could prove deadly against an AB-team of 11-19 pedigree)
Can't wait for Ben Smith's thoughts....
I’m hoping he’s doing the Bok player ratings. 5s across the board.
What thoughts? He got a cockroach on a piece of shite in his head that keeps falling off and he regurgitates whatever comes up.
Best team won ... again.
At least the ref was very communicative & not trigger happy like last week.
Wake up Mr 50% [Fiji doesn't count] Razor.
FORWARDS fine, except desperately need SR star Sotutu
BACKLINE 3rd rate.
But ABs back changes needed, actually pre-SAf,
TJ, Reece GONE!
{starting}
9 {Ratima}/ Christie (ie waiting on Roigard!)
10 {D.McKenzie }/ Plummer
12 {J.Barrett}/ ALB
13 {Proctor} ( backup R. Ioane)
14 {Narawa}/ R. Ioane
11 {C.Clarke} / Tele’a
15 {W.Jordan} (backup J.Barrett)
Tough game well done Boks