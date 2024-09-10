Northern Edition

The Rugby Championship

Springboks omit six of last Saturday's starters from Argentina squad

By Liam Heagney
The Springboks sqyad before last Saturday's win over New Zealand (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus has omitted six of last Saturday’s starting players in the win over the All Blacks from his 28-man squad for the September 21 Rugby Championship match in Argentina.

South Africa have taken a stranglehold on the tournament with four successive wins in 2024 and with a campaign-ending rematch with the Pumas scheduled for September 28 in Nelspruit, Erasmus has left backs Willie le Roux, Damian de Allende and Handre Pollard, along with forwards Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe and Pieter Steph du Toit at home to prepare for that round six match.

Also absent for the round five trip is Sacha Feinberg-Mbonmezulu, who was a second-half replacement in last weekend’s 18-12 win over New Zealand in Cape Town. A statement read: “Rassie Erasmus has recalled hooker Johan Grobbelaar to his 28-man squad for their short tour to Argentina where they will face Los Pumas at Estadio Unico Madre Ciudades in Santiago on September 21 in their penultimate Castle Lager Rugby Championship clash.

“Erasmus opted to rest seven players who have had a heavy workload in the last few months with an eye on the final round of the competition in Nelspruit against Argentina on September 28. Grobbelaar is back in the squad after participating in the Australian leg of the tournament, where the Boks collected a full house of points, and will cover hooker along with Malcolm Marx and Jan-Hendrik Wessels, who can also play prop.

“The seven players who will not travel to Argentina are Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), Frans Malherbe (prop), Pieter-Steph du Toit (loose forward), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (fly-half), Damian de Allende (centre), Cheslin Kolbe (wing), and Willie le Roux (full-back).

“All of them will be placed on a specialised training programme to keep them sharp with an eye on rejoining the group in Mpumalanga upon their return from Argentina. The squad will assemble in Stellenbosch on Wednesday afternoon to begin their preparations for the tour and will depart for Argentina on Saturday.

“Erasmus named only two specialist hookers in the squad in Grobbelaar and Marx, while Am and Kriel are the only two specialist centres, but he said while Wessels and Marco van Staden could provide cover at hooker, Canan Moodie, who has played in the midfield for the Boks, could provide cover at centre, wing, and full-back.”

Erasmus said: “We have been open about our policy to try to give as many players in our wider squad as possible a chance to play against the top teams in the world. We believe playing against Argentina in Santiago, where we are expecting a massive encounter in front of a hostile crowd, will serve as a great test for this group of players.

“The players we decided to rest have really done their bit this season and their bodies deserve a break, so we thought the best for them would be to enjoy a break and spend time with their families before joining us in Nelspruit. All of the players in the 28-man squad have been in the set-up this year and have proved their worth, so we are delighted to give them an opportunity to face Argentina on their home ground.

“Argentina proved last week what a force they can be at home by defeating the Wallabies by 67-27 in Santa Fe, so we know how tough the match will be against them, and this is exactly what we want our players to experience as we continue to build the group for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. This is a short tour, and we are confident that we have sufficient cover in all the positions within this group.

“Some players, such as Johan Grobbelaar, Manie Libbok, Jaden Hendrikse, and Canan Moodie – to name a few – will benefit immensely from more game time at this level, while other players such as Aphelele Fassi and Ben-Jason Dixon for example grabbed their chances with both hands this season and we are excited to see them back in action.”

 Springboks (squad vs Argentina, away)
PROPS: Thomas du Toit (Bath), Vincent Koch (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls);
HOOKERS: Johan Grobbelaar (Vodacom Bulls), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears);
LOCKS: Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg (Montpellier), Salmaan Moerat (DHL Stormers), Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls);
LOOSE FORWARDS: Ben-Jason Dixon (DHL Stormers), Siya Kolisi (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks);
UTILITY FORWARD: Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls).

SCRUM-HALVES: Jaden Hendrikse (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Grant Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks);
FLY-HALVES: Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers), Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers);
CENTRES: Lukhanyo Am (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles);
OUTSIDE BACKS: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Aphelele Fassi (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Makazole Mapimpi (Hollywoodbets Sharks);
UTILITY BACK: Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls).

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JK 11 minutes ago
Use of the bench hanging over the All Blacks coaches after Cape Town

his ego wouldn't take it

14 Go to comments
J
JK 11 minutes ago
Use of the bench hanging over the All Blacks coaches after Cape Town

Your bench isn't very good / you dont trust it


When healthy

Props are good (better than I thought) Degroot, Lomax, Williams, Newell (?)

Hookers - Taylor (good) + new guy (not impressive)

Locks - Scooter (good but card-prone) + new guy x 2

Backrow - Ardie, Wallace, Hoskins (maybe), Frizell?, D-something (7)

14 Go to comments
M
Mitch 18 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Probably the one thing Eddie Jones got right last year was to bemoan the lack of hardness in Australian rugby.

151 Go to comments
C
Carlos 19 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

My brother played for Warringah against Eddie. He told me he was a tough, mean (dirty) bastard of a hooker. Not my brother, he played wing…

151 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 26 minutes ago
Use of the bench hanging over the All Blacks coaches after Cape Town

Don't be daft please. All the "moments" in the world will not gloss over the fact that the All Blacks player dept is gone for now. Nothing to do with poor form from the couch as you say but more that Nz cannot even field a bench that can compete. A few players are super rugby level (that will be pacific super rugby and not real super rugby) at best and the fans just love to make excuses and be all offended at the truth. Re read what you wrote and ask yourself if you really believe it.

14 Go to comments
J
J Marc 26 minutes ago
Racing 92 terminate Siya Kolisi's contract

Hum, I was talking about his Last year in Toulouse ,after this poor season, he was under contract and ask for more money and Toulouse said not . Toulon gave money to Toulouse and better wages to Kolbe. Nothing to do with salary cap. And when he went to Toulon, he was a ghost most of the season. And Toulon send him to Japan...

18 Go to comments
M
MR 26 minutes ago
Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

WR should take a look at the British and Irish Lions playing a home series against anyone of NZ, SA or Aus. With maybe 2 or 3 games against PL teams. Giving the home fans an opportunity to watch the B& I Lions. These tours would be sold out years in advance.

14 Go to comments
S
Short 27 minutes ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

Problem is at the top. Players don't select themselves. The AB's have to many players forced to fit into a position rather than the position they were initially chosen for.

31 Go to comments
D
Deplorable 27 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

As a neutral, the one thing that appears to be a problem is discipline - The Wallabies come across as “entitled”, don't want to know about hard discipline - no more hard men bar a few….

151 Go to comments
M
Mitch 35 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Do you have New Zealand's stats in terms of points scored in the last 20 minutes of matches against South Africa, Ireland, Englandand France post the 2019 World Cup?

151 Go to comments
d
dw 35 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

So much infighting and dysfunction in OZ rugby!

151 Go to comments
O
OJohn 36 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

How come Joe wasn't able to attract a decent defence coach ? Lots of awkward questions coming out now

151 Go to comments
d
dw 38 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Ewen played for Randwick as did Eddie. I don't even think Ewen is as bitter as John is. He's clearly moved on and isn't interested

151 Go to comments
D
DP 39 minutes ago
Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

Boks love playing at Twickenham, practically a home away from home game. Then again, would rather watch a 3 test series against Ireland... England have to earn the right to play a series against the World champs/ tier 1 nation 😘

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 39 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Most of the coaching in super Rugby in Australia in the past few years has been by ......kiwis and south Africans .......

How come we're not amazing ?

If you're going to bag Australian rugby skills at least have the decency to own up to the fact that it has been kiwis who have caused it

151 Go to comments
J
JosephHassan 44 minutes ago
Use of the bench hanging over the All Blacks coaches after Cape Town

All Blacks have been more than competitive this season. Led at halftime in both tests vs back-to-back RWC winners with a brand new coaching staff, mass exodus of very talented and experienced players, as well as having a young and largely inexperienced squad save for a few veterans.


To be honest, it sounds like you don't understand this All Blacks team or its capabilities. Either you haven't watched the games, or you haven't grasped the moments of brilliance both tactically and from the players. The All Blacks are playing some of the best rugby they have played for a long time, albeit in only twenty minute spurts. Once they get that consistency, which I predict they will find after the Bledisloe series, I think they will be one of the most innovative teams out there.


Also, saying that the players that play for the All Blacks aren't international level from your couch is poor form. These players have shown, through their ability at the top flight of New Zealand Rugby, an incredibly difficult and competitive league, that they are the best players in the view of the coaches. The coaches select who they want, because they think they are the best players for the team they are building. They are paid a lot of money and command a lot of respect because they are good at it. So to say that these guys are not international level contradicts what the All Blacks coaches, who are some of the best in the world mind you, think of these players. Think about that before commenting about how 'qualified' someone is to play for their nation.

14 Go to comments
K
KI 45 minutes ago
It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

Do you understand what you are saying?I think you are confused "You just said if you win you gain a point" South Africa only gain a 1. something after they won there second match against the All blacks...So Mr.Smart where is the other 4 points then? So your conspiracy theory sound stupid And by the way you sound like a sour Ireland fan that really wants to be number 1 without playing any games you want it on offer but it doesn't work that way you must earn it and currently they can't...The only top spot they get is number 1 in quarter final rankings no will ever pass them there...

37 Go to comments
d
dw 45 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

I can only imagine Barrett and co running with all of that space on a sunny Saturday arvo in Sydney...yikes. Sort the defence please.


I hope they release him/we want him. Seems an obvious choice

151 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
Use of the bench hanging over the All Blacks coaches after Cape Town

The springboks beat you with a 7/1, 6/2 and 5/3. Everywhere I look there are All Black supporters who are saying we nearly won. Nz use to be able to field 2 to 3 international standard teams but now they can only field 1 that is nothing more than just competative. Maybe in the future a few players may develope but at the moment no.

14 Go to comments
D
DS 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Finishing over the top of teams - once a strength now a weakness!

151 Go to comments
