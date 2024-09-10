Why Nkosi doping ban was one year less than fellow ex-Bok Jantjies

Sibusiso Nkosi, the 2019 Rugby World Cup winner, has been banned for three years by World Rugby. He tested positive for an anabolic steroid normally associated with the equestrian world.

The 28-year-old, capped 16 times by the Springboks, underwent a World Rugby doping test in May and his A sample was positive. He chose not to have his B sample tested and did not fight the case.

As a result, he was given a one-year ‘discount’ and was banned for three years – unlike fellow Springbok Elton Jantjies, who was suspended for four years last January for using a banned substance. Jantjies contested the World Rugby finding and did not qualify for the discount.

Nkosi’s suspension will run until July 15, 2027. He made the first of 16 international appearances against England in June 2018 and won his last cap against New Zealand three years later. He scored nine Test tries but has had a chequered history in the game.

The Sharks ran out of patience with him as a result of disciplinary issues, while at the Bulls he disappeared for several weeks in 2022, triggering a police search before being found at the home of his father.

Nkosi joined the Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs last March on a one-year contract. However, it is now unlikely he will return to the game.