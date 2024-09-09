Sharks confirm Siya Kolisi return after Racing 92 exit

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has signed for the Sharks, marking his return to the club after spending last season with Racing 92 in France.

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Rugby Championship outfit confirmed the 33-year-old’s return on Monday after weeks of speculation, having originally been reported by RugbyPass.

Kolisi spent two years with the Sharks before moving to the Top 14 after last year’s World Cup, but it was only a matter of time before his return was announced after Racing confirmed that they had terminated his three-year contract on Sunday.

Siya Kolisi happy after Freedom Cup win Siya Kolisi happy after Freedom Cup win

The 88-cap Springbok will reunite with the Sharks after this year’s Rugby Championship, where his side have two more fixtures against Argentina.

“My family and I have enjoyed a wonderful year abroad that has given us cherished memories,” Kolisi said.

Argentina South Africa All Stats and Data

“We have missed South Africa though and it is time to come home. I would like to thank Racing 92 for accommodating my request to return home and for the exciting opportunity they gave me to play abroad. It is a great club steeped in tradition with an impressive group of players, who I can now call brothers for life.

“I am excited to be returning to Durban to re-join the Hollywoodbets Sharks. My family and I love Durban and its people, and I cannot wait to run out onto the park at Hollywoodbets Kings Park during the 2024/2025 rugby season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell added: “Siya is an influential player, whose leadership and passion is known and celebrated across the globe. We are glad that he has chosen to return to Durban and don the black and white jersey once again.

“The positive influence he has on young players and the high standards that he sets for himself and those around him, is beneficial to any team he is part of. Off the field, the immense contribution that he makes can never be underestimated.

“Siya is a much-loved sports personality who has the respect and love of all South Africans, and I am sure that everyone will join us in welcoming our national hero back home.”