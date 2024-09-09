Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
19 - 50
FT
68 - 14
FT
37 - 29
FT
62 - 5
FT
36 - 12
FT
36 - 32
FT
16 - 34
FT
24 - 25
FT
41 - 24
FT
14 - 41
FT
18 - 12
FT
67 - 27
FT
25 - 19
FT
25 - 14
FT
24 - 18
FT
Wednesday
03:05
United Rugby Championship

Sharks confirm Siya Kolisi return after Racing 92 exit

By Josh Raisey
Siya Kolisi (Captain) of South Africa during the Castle Lager Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand at DHL Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has signed for the Sharks, marking his return to the club after spending last season with Racing 92 in France.

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Rugby Championship outfit confirmed the 33-year-old’s return on Monday after weeks of speculation, having originally been reported by RugbyPass. 

Kolisi spent two years with the Sharks before moving to the Top 14 after last year’s World Cup, but it was only a matter of time before his return was announced after Racing confirmed that they had terminated his three-year contract on Sunday.

Video Spacer

Siya Kolisi happy after Freedom Cup win

Video Spacer

Siya Kolisi happy after Freedom Cup win

The 88-cap Springbok will reunite with the Sharks after this year’s Rugby Championship, where his side have two more fixtures against Argentina.

“My family and I have enjoyed a wonderful year abroad that has given us cherished memories,” Kolisi said.

Fixture
Rugby Championship
Argentina
17:00
21 Sep 24
South Africa
All Stats and Data

“We have missed South Africa though and it is time to come home. I would like to thank Racing 92 for accommodating my request to return home and for the exciting opportunity they gave me to play abroad. It is a great club steeped in tradition with an impressive group of players, who I can now call brothers for life.

“I am excited to be returning to Durban to re-join the Hollywoodbets Sharks. My family and I love Durban and its people, and I cannot wait to run out onto the park at Hollywoodbets Kings Park during the 2024/2025 rugby season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell added: “Siya is an influential player, whose leadership and passion is known and celebrated across the globe. We are glad that he has chosen to return to Durban and don the black and white jersey once again.

“The positive influence he has on young players and the high standards that he sets for himself and those around him, is beneficial to any team he is part of. Off the field, the immense contribution that he makes can never be underestimated.

“Siya is a much-loved sports personality who has the respect and love of all South Africans, and I am sure that everyone will join us in welcoming our national hero back home.”

Related

Racing 92 terminate Siya Kolisi's contract

Racing 92 have terminated the contract of South Africa captain Siya Kolisi after only one year of his three-year deal in Paris.

Read Now

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

2

Racing 92 terminate Siya Kolisi's contract

3

Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

4

How Wallace Sititi fared in All Blacks starting debut against Springboks

5

Fissler Confidential: England coach contenders and D-Mac Top 14-bound

6

All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider against Boks

7

Assistant coach’s warning for Springboks as All Blacks look to bounce back

8

The 'excited' Irishman fighting hard for Steve Borthwick's England

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Pragmatism is required from Rassie Erasmus' evolving group if South Africa are to scale new heights.

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'It's up to Steve Borthwick to make England's brave new world work'

The RFU's new Professional Game Agreement places more control in the head coach's hands, but more pressure upon his shoulders.

LONG READ

From euphoria to scandal: French rugby's summer of unmitigated woe

A year after the Rugby World Cup feelgood, the French game has lurched from crisis to crisis.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JO 6 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

Ben Smith: The Patron Saint of All Black Tears and South African Nightmares

Oh, Ben Smith. You’ve really outdone yourself, haven’t you? When it comes to rugby punditry, you’ve carved a niche so narrow that I’m surprised the internet has enough bandwidth to handle it. South Africa might be the reigning world champions, but in your fantasy land of rugby supremacy, we’re just a minor inconvenience—kind of like the spare tire on New Zealand’s World Cup bus. Too bad that bus keeps getting flat tires, doesn’t it?


1. South Africa Wins? Must Be the Apocalypse


Every time South Africa wins, you react like someone just told you the world is flat. Whether it’s a Rugby Championship thrashing or a World Cup triumph, you treat our victories like footnotes in the grand saga of New Zealand's heroic almost-wins. And when South Africa crushes the All Blacks—again—you’d think someone burned down your childhood home. No, Ben, we’re not the rugby equivalent of a bad hair day. We’re just better. It’s okay to admit it.


2. The Springboks' World Cup Wins: Accidents or Anomalies?


The way you cover South Africa’s World Cup wins, you’d think we stumbled into them by accident. Did a dog run onto the field? Was there a mysterious eclipse? Maybe our boys were possessed by the spirits of long-dead All Blacks (RIP)? According to you, it’s never just because the Springboks are actually a phenomenal team. No, it’s because New Zealand was “off their game,” or “rebuilding,” or the more poetic excuse: “a bit unlucky.” Keep telling yourself that while we lift another trophy.


3. The Mythical All Black Comeback (That Never Comes)


I’ve got to hand it to you, Ben: your commitment to the All Blacks’ “inevitable comeback” is truly inspirational. Year after year, defeat after defeat, you push the same narrative. The All Blacks might be getting their asses handed to them by South Africa, but in Ben Smith’s utopia, they’re always just one game away from ascending back to rugby heaven. Except, spoiler alert, they’re not. They haven’t been in quite some time. The sooner you accept this, the less embarrassing your articles will read to, well, everyone else.


4. France and Ireland: South Africa's Convenient Shield


When you’re not gushing over the All Blacks' almost successes, you pivot to your new loves: France and Ireland. Apparently, they’re the only teams worthy of standing in New Zealand’s way. Meanwhile, South Africa? Pfft, just another bump on the road to Paris. Newsflash, Ben: the last time we checked, South Africa was the reigning champion, and the only thing France has won is the “Best Team That Hasn’t Won Anything Yet” award. But by all means, keep hyping up Antoine Dupont. He’ll need something to smile about after we demolished France in the World Cup quarters.


5. The “Weather” Conundrum


Ah, the weather. Apparently, it’s South Africa’s secret weapon. It’s either too rainy, too sunny, too humid, or just too Springbok-y for New Zealand to handle. It’s never South Africa’s brilliant tactical play, fierce defense, or bone-crushing physicality. Nope, it’s the barometric pressure. Did the All Blacks lose because their scrum got bulldozed? Nah, must’ve been the wrong wind direction. It’s nice to know we can control the elements, Ben. That explains all the wins.


6. The All Blacks' Humbling? A Fluke, Obviously


Let’s talk about that 35-7 obliteration​

That’s the kind of result that makes even die-hard New Zealanders question whether they should start following cricket instead. But what do you do, Ben? You write it off as just another “bad day at the office.” Mate, a bad day at the office is spilling your coffee on the way to a meeting. What happened to the All Blacks was a full-scale public flogging. If you’re going to call that a bad day, then New Zealand rugby is having one hell of a bad year.


7. It's Not Bias, It's Just... Kiwi Patriotism?


We get it, Ben. You love New Zealand. You’ve probably got a tattoo of the Silver Fern on your arm and a shrine to Richie McCaw in your living room. But here’s the thing: being patriotic doesn’t mean you have to be blind. South Africa is not only a major player in world rugby; we’re the best player. The sooner you acknowledge that, the better your articles will age. Because right now, they’re aging like milk in the Kalahari.


8. Ben Smith’s Final Prediction: “This Time, New Zealand Will Win”


Ben, I know you’ve got a favorite line stored up, ready to be deployed at the next Rugby World Cup: “This time, the All Blacks will win.” We’re waiting for it. And we can’t wait to hear your excuses when they don’t. Maybe blame it on a “mysterious illness” or “bad omens.” But hey, at least your All Blacks will always be champions in your head, and that’s what counts, right?


Sincerely, A South African Who’s Tired of Hearing Your Excuses (And Enjoying Our Wins While You Sulk)

63 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 6 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

I looked again, sorry, I still call it a shoddy pass, TJ passed brilliantly in the lead up, 4 or 5 all delivered pinpoint, waist high, frontal except one where receiver had to pause, including a great pass to Scooter. This time unfortunately he got the height but imo mainly the alignment wrong. Barrett moves forward with his hands up & TJ misses the target.


We disagree. All good.

118 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 7 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

All good clean fun…😉

63 Go to comments
J
JK 10 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

The good news is no more games this yr vs RSA...

63 Go to comments
T
Toaster 13 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

The usual Ben stuff that gets the Bok fans going


Both sides got cards for cynical play


I actually think the ABs attack is progressing

Yes it’s not finished but we beat 31 defenders

The issue is the lack of belief or game smarts in the red zone


The Boks know what to do there. Some questionable clearing and rolling by Wiese well past the ruck in Sititi and by Nortje who rolled around at the ruck leading to Siyas try

Clever if you ask me

They know what they are doing


They also know they can rely one their systems and scramble D when it matters


To me the lack of bench use in the forwards was a killer for the ABs

Two weeks in a row

You know what is coming but do nothing about it?

Lomax gassed - 73 mins?

Scott gassed

Darry not used - Razor thought ht did use him


Ironically the vaunted Tony Brown attack didn’t look so hot and the Boks relied on Kolbe to cause chaos

He and DDA were the only two to really make ground in attack and most of it broken play


Two losses though - it’s not good but the ABs were in the contest longer this time and a mad two mins sealed the game

63 Go to comments
T
Toaster 21 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

You’re as much of a baiter as Ben Smith


Bit of a master

63 Go to comments
T
Toaster 32 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

They’re a nightmare

So selective

118 Go to comments
S
SK 33 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

It can be suggested that the AB's did not perform at their best and a slight lift in their game could see them get the result against the Springboks but then again SA were not very good either and a lift in their performance could see them smash the AB's. Sometimes teams cancel eachother out and force errors upon one another. Nothing is perfect in Rugby, there are always areas to improve. The AB's are not far off and will be back next year to challenge for TRC again. Lets hope they learn their lessons ahead of the Bledisloe and the tough tour later this year. If not Razor could ship a further 3 or 4 tests this year if he is not careful. He will be expected to only allow another 2 to slip at most

63 Go to comments
T
Toaster 33 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

To me with Codie the stand outs

And Vaai has been a fantastic surprise for me

Like Itoje

118 Go to comments
B
BE 34 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs All Blacks | The Rugby Championship

These ratings are "dubious" at best. NZ are a good team, SA were better on the day. The best performance a flyhalf could probably have is when he is almost not seen on the field. No flashy line-breaks, no fluffed kicks, just everyone around him looking good. Pollard I thought did exactly what he was asked to. Control tempo, pass when need, relieve pressure to and keep SA in hunt with goal kicking. Pollard Moodie both managed to keep SA in the game, neither gave away points so being part victory says they should at least give five to Moodie and six for Pollard. How much better was he than DMac and what was his rating

22 Go to comments
W
Werner 34 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

Yeah it's pretty safe odds there'll be a card in every game nowadays. Which is sad.


Both SA vs ABs games this year had at least 2 cards a game with both teams being down to 14 at some stage though so not sure I get BS' point. I mean is being down 14 v 15 only disadvantage to BS' team?

63 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 35 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

yes, some ppl are slow

63 Go to comments
T
Toaster 37 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

A cold drop hot on attack

He was gassed

Like Lomax

118 Go to comments
T
Toaster 38 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Just ti be clear I like the coaches

They are good uns and there has been improvement but they need to own this


The fact they aren’t and minimising the lack of subs is a concern

118 Go to comments
T
Toaster 39 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Oh I agree but facts are facts

Yes it’s a small amount of tests to compare too and a massively hard schedule but he needs to own this bench issue especially

118 Go to comments
T
Toaster 40 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

I’m mostly optimistic about a lot of areas

I can see improves but Razor and co need to own the big bug bear

The bench

And they are not - not knowing Darry hadn’t played is a worry


Maybe you are right being stressed is part of his make up

Rassie looks stressed a lot too


I agree DMac missed two late kicks

One was hard and Jordie should’ve taken that


Lomax is world class but he was the top teams tackler

The coaches should’ve know this

He made two errors in quick succession

His knee went down in a scrum then he made a silly error to block Kolbe

118 Go to comments
t
tt 40 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

In both games the Bokkes got better as the game progressed. Yet the ABs stayed at the same level. Both sides had execution errors because of the intensity of the match. But the ABs won't win by sticking to what isn't working. Look at who's running play on the field (the Barrett Brothers) and you'll find your answers.

63 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 43 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

If you have to explain it…


😂😂😂

63 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 44 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

you know what witty sarcasm is right lol . . . or maybe not . . .


where someone pretends to not hear the parts of the message they disagree with by faking "no comprendo"

63 Go to comments
T
Toaster 45 minutes ago
Fissler Confidential: England coach contenders and D-Mac Top 14-bound

Are you sure?

I’ve read after the RC next year

Maybe you are right

7 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship
Search