Racing 92 terminate Siya Kolisi's contract

Racing 92 have terminated the contract of South Africa captain Siya Kolisi after only one year of his three-year deal in Paris.

The 33-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to the Sharks and that move appears to have taken a step closer.

The 88-cap Springbok arrived at La Defense Arena at the end of 2023 after lifting the Webb Ellis Cup for the second time.

Racing got their Top 14 season started on Saturday with a 31-28 loss to Castres, which Kolisi missed while still on duty with the Springboks in the Rugby Championship.

Kolisi was guiding the Springboks to back-to-back victories over the All Blacks while Racing were getting their domestic campaign underway, winning the Freedom Cup for the first time since 2009 in the process.

A Racing statement released on Sunday reads: “Siya Kolisi and Racing 92 announce that they have mutually agreed to terminate the contract that linked the South African third row to the sky and white club until 2026.

“Both parties thank each other for the sporting moments spent together under the sky and white jersey and wish each other much success in the rest of their sporting careers.”

RugbyPass reported recently that the potential return to the Sharks was back on after American businessman Vincent Mai stepped in and offered to finance the R17 million (around £726,000) transfer fee being demanded by the Top 14 outfit.

The double World Cup-winning captain’s relationship with the club may have turned sour following accusations by Racing President Jacky Lorenzetti that he had “gained weight, lost shape” and that he was “invisible” in Racing’s playoff loss to Bordeaux-Begles last season.