Watch: Owen Farrell finishes on losing side in his Top 14 debut

Former England skipper Owen Farrell couldn’t grab a win on his Top 14 debut on Saturday. Eleven months after leading his country to a bronze medal finish in Paris at Rugby World Cup 2023, he made his first league start for Racing 92, the club he has joined on a two-year deal from Saracens.

The Parisians began their 2024/25 campaign, their second with ex-England boss Stuart Lancaster at the helm, away to Castres and despite leading 14-13 at the break following a 10th-minute Henry Arundell try, they were beaten 28-31 as the home side struck with an 80th-minute try from Christian Ambadiang.

Farrell, who finished with eight points after being on target with four of his five place kicks, thought he had clinched the victory for Racing when converting Maxime Baudonne’s 78th-minute try for a 28-26 lead. However, it wasn’t to be as Castres struck gold in the final play of the match.

A video capturing the essence of Farrell’s Racing debut was published post-game on the Top 14’s social media channels. The accompanying text message read: “Revered by some or hated by others, Owen Farrell is nonetheless an immense player. The best scorer in the history of the England team made his debut with the jersey of Racing.”

Farrell wasn’t the only debut-making ex-Test captain to finish on the losing side in the opening round of the French league as Stuart Hogg, the former Scotland skipper, was part of the Montpellier team beaten 22-26 at home to Lyon.

Despite not having played rugby since an April 2023 appearance for Exeter against La Rochelle in France, Hogg’s first match since he ended his retirement enjoyed a brilliant start as he was a 15th-minute try scorer for a Montpellier XV that included ex-England forward Billy Vunipola at No8 for his Top 14 debut.

Vénéré par les uns ou détesté par certains Owen Farrell n'en reste pas moins un immense joueur ?

— TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) September 7, 2024