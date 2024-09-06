Owen Farrell set for Top 14 bow with Racing 92 in English-heavy XV

Former England captain Owen Farrell is set to make his Top 14 debut for Racing 92 on Saturday when they visit Castres at the Stade Pierre Fabre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 112-cap England international’s move to Paris from Saracens over the summer was arguably the biggest in world rugby, as it put his international career on hold for the time being.

Farrell has been selected by his former England head coach Stuart Lancaster to start at flyhalf in a backline that has an English hue to it.

Response to the pre-match Haka chaos at Ellis Park | RPTV The Boks Office crew, joined by Andrew Mehrtens, discuss the performance of the Haka before facing South Africa. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV Watch now Response to the pre-match Haka chaos at Ellis Park | RPTV The Boks Office crew, joined by Andrew Mehrtens, discuss the performance of the Haka before facing South Africa. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV Watch now

Racing’s midfield also includes former Sale Sharks star Sam James at inside centre, while Farrell’s former England teammate Henry Arundell is set to start on the wing.

The English influence on the Parisian giants does not end there though, with England U20 international Junior Kpoku lining up in the back row and former England U20 international Dan Lancaster on the bench.

Castres Racing 92 All Stats and Data

Farrell is in charge of a stellar backline, which also includes French midfield stalwart Gael Fickou at outside centre and Fijian powerhouse Josua Tuisova on the wing.

The side will be captained by Wales lock Will Rowlands, although it is not a squad lacking in leadership with Farrell present as well as South Africa skipper Siya Kolisi, who is still on the books for now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Racing 92 XV

15. Max Spring

14. Josua Tuisova

13. Gael Fickou

12. Sam James

11. Henry Arundell

10. Owen Farrell

9. Kleo Labarbe

1. Guram Gogichashvili

2. Camille Chat

3. Thomas Laclayat

4. Will Rowlands (captain)

5. Romain Taofifenua

6. Junior Kpoku

7. Cameron Woki

8. Jordan Joseph

Replacements

16. Jannick Tarrit

17. Lino Julien

18. Fabien Sanconnie

19. Maxime Baudonne

20. Clovis Le Bail

21. Daniel Lancaster

22. Henry Chavancy

23. Gia Kharaishvili