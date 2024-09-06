Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
34 - 19
FT
19 - 50
FT
68 - 14
FT
37 - 29
FT
LIVE
78'
Today
22:05
Today
22:05
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
06:05
Tomorrow
07:30
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
22:05
Sunday
00:35
Sunday
09:00
TOP 14

Owen Farrell set for Top 14 bow with Racing 92 in English-heavy XV

By Josh Raisey
Henry Arundell of England celebrates scoring his team's first try with teammate Owen Farrell during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and Chile at Stade Pierre Mauroy on September 23, 2023 in Lille, France. (Photo by David Ramos - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Former England captain Owen Farrell is set to make his Top 14 debut for Racing 92 on Saturday when they visit Castres at the Stade Pierre Fabre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 112-cap England international’s move to Paris from Saracens over the summer was arguably the biggest in world rugby, as it put his international career on hold for the time being.

Farrell has been selected by his former England head coach Stuart Lancaster to start at flyhalf in a backline that has an English hue to it.

Video Spacer

Response to the pre-match Haka chaos at Ellis Park | RPTV

The Boks Office crew, joined by Andrew Mehrtens, discuss the performance of the Haka before facing South Africa. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Response to the pre-match Haka chaos at Ellis Park | RPTV

The Boks Office crew, joined by Andrew Mehrtens, discuss the performance of the Haka before facing South Africa. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Racing’s midfield also includes former Sale Sharks star Sam James at inside centre, while Farrell’s former England teammate Henry Arundell is set to start on the wing.

The English influence on the Parisian giants does not end there though, with England U20 international Junior Kpoku lining up in the back row and former England U20 international Dan Lancaster on the bench.

Fixture
Top 14
Castres
10:30
7 Sep 24
Racing 92
All Stats and Data

Farrell is in charge of a stellar backline, which also includes French midfield stalwart Gael Fickou at outside centre and Fijian powerhouse Josua Tuisova on the wing.

The side will be captained by Wales lock Will Rowlands, although it is not a squad lacking in leadership with Farrell present as well as South Africa skipper Siya Kolisi, who is still on the books for now. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Racing 92 XV
15. Max Spring
14. Josua Tuisova
13. Gael Fickou
12. Sam James
11. Henry Arundell
10. Owen Farrell
9. Kleo Labarbe
1. Guram Gogichashvili
2. Camille Chat
3. Thomas Laclayat
4. Will Rowlands (captain)
5. Romain Taofifenua
6. Junior Kpoku
7. Cameron Woki
8. Jordan Joseph

Replacements
16. Jannick Tarrit
17. Lino Julien
18. Fabien Sanconnie
19. Maxime Baudonne
20. Clovis Le Bail
21. Daniel Lancaster
22. Henry Chavancy
23. Gia Kharaishvili

Related

Joe Marler defends Steve Borthwick as mass exit prompts 'Eddie 2.0' jibes

As a new season fast approaches in the northern hemisphere, England head coach Steve Borthwick finds himself picking up the pieces of a catastrophic summer off the field.

Read Now

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Will Jordan on whether he’d beat Boks Kolbe and Arendse in 100m dash

2

It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

3

Rassie Erasmus reacts to All Blacks’ changes after injuries to key players

4

NFL insider breaks down why Kansas really released Louis Rees-Zammit

5

The prediction George Skivington has made about Louis Rees-Zammit

6

Wayne Barnes replaces former England captain in RFU role

7

5’7” wing Cheslin Kolbe explains brutal bump on lock Scott Barrett

8

Rassie Erasmus explains Springboks’ unusual team announcement

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Pragmatism is required from Rassie Erasmus' evolving group if South Africa are to scale new heights.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'It's up to Steve Borthwick to make England's brave new world work'

The RFU's new Professional Game Agreement places more control in the head coach's hands, but more pressure upon his shoulders.

FEATURE

From euphoria to scandal: French rugby's summer of unmitigated woe

A year after the Rugby World Cup feelgood, the French game has lurched from crisis to crisis.

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GrahamVF 11 minutes ago
Why the domestic departure of South Africa has left the All Blacks short of power

Well perhaps I'd rather ply my trade in London or Paris than Christchurch or Wellington or Johannesburg.

56 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 15 minutes ago
Why the domestic departure of South Africa has left the All Blacks short of power

Didn't address RugbyC post.

56 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 17 minutes ago
Why the domestic departure of South Africa has left the All Blacks short of power

You could speed up the game to run te Boks ragged in the last 20? But the AB's were by far the slowest team in the last quarter. Fitness issues. Many AB teams have won in the last 20 mins at Ellis Park. This one simply doesn't look that fit.

56 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 23 minutes ago
Why the domestic departure of South Africa has left the All Blacks short of power

You should watch the replay. Twice the ref warned Savea - let it go the ruck has been formed but Savea just kept on cpontestyiong the ball on the ground with his hands in a ruck. You are right though Savea is used to playing under SH refs who prize flow above the rules. If you want to play a hybrid between basketball and league then take out ruck maul scrum and lineout. If you want to play union learn the rules and listen to the ref.

56 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 26 minutes ago
It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

Who hurt you man? So bitter.

15 Go to comments
B
Byung Ho 26 minutes ago
New Zealand vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Worried about the ref this game. This one messed up the Wales Vs Fiji game at the last RWC....

7 Go to comments
B
Byung Ho 28 minutes ago
Assistant coach’s warning for Springboks as All Blacks look to bounce back

Can't wait. Just worried about the ref. If I'm not wrong, this ref messed up the Wales Vs Fiji game at the last RWC.

2 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 39 minutes ago
Why the domestic departure of South Africa has left the All Blacks short of power

Phew ...... Amazing analysis. I am in awe. I'm a much more simple animal. Anecdotally regarding my rugby club players and old friends and my group of about 20 people who habitually congregate to watch rugby. In one breath we are all so happy that we are playing in the NH for two reasons. In the old days we would have champagne breakfast in a pub to watch the Crusaders Stormers/Bulls game. It got boring. Same old same old same old. Secondly the TV coverage in the NH is so superior to the old SH games - chalk and cheese. It is exciting to watch the top French, Irish, English, Scottish, Welsh and Italian (Argentinian :)) players rather than the same old All Blacks split between two or three teams. We are better in the NH because everyone feels better. The players the administrators and the fans. That is the long and short of it. And because everyone feels better the Boks are playing better. Sorry can't give you the definitive date - but sometimes data is superfluous.

56 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

Not much chance of that bigot growing up.

19 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Assistant coach’s warning for Springboks as All Blacks look to bounce back

There’s so much one can read into that first match, but as much as the ABs looked a class above, the Boks kept themselves in it.


Last week means nothing now. And as far as I’m concerned it’s the ABs who go in tomorrow as favorites, not the boks.


Statistically anyway, the ABs can be expected to bounce back and be much better. While the boks have struggled to put teams away after a big week. Particularly the ABs. In Cape Town.


The boks don’t wear the favourites tag very well either.


So I for one would like to make it very clear that the boks are not the favourites tomorrow. And that unless they win tomorrow, we will never hear the end of it. So ffs make sure you’re switched on like f_ck and prove me wrong.


Or else it’s the ABs by 3.

2 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

I do - 'BiltongBek' IIRC! A good man.

247 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

It's about where you invest your creativity in your attack JW. Joe tends to invest it in the area up to 10 metres out from the ruck.


If you look at that Ireland second phase there are multiple options - the #9 circling around to the outside, a keeper by the 'post' forward and an in-pass to the #15 on a late run up the middle. Oor the hooker in support who actually gets the ball.

247 Go to comments
N
NK 1 hour ago
Heavy-hitters: Every Top 14 side by height, weight and age

Toulouse are not only the best team in the comp, but also the youngest - I reckon that's ominous for the pretenders to the throne.

4 Go to comments
J
JonF 1 hour ago
Griquas vs Western Province | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

The result is what it is. What hurts is to support a team that plays such 💩💩💩💩💩 rugby.

1 Go to comments
J
JK 2 hours ago
Andrew Mehrtens 'surprised' by unexpected weakness in Boks' display

Like Rassie says 'take them to the gutter' when they try to 'take you to the dance floor'

6 Go to comments
J
JK 2 hours ago
All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider against Boks

PTSD is to Blackadder as a Ferrari is to a Ford escort - same same but different...really different

1 Go to comments
J
JK 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson explains benching TJ Perenara and Beauden Barrett

cuz they're old and played like shit?

1 Go to comments
B
Beaver 2 hours ago
What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Adjust that to 70% kidding and 30% true - there were so many "flat passes" that went uncalled and so many offsides infringements that slowed down opposition ball. That world cup the AB's won against France - France was robbed blind, but that's all water under the bridge.

Does not negate the fact that the AB's were a great team, at their zenith really and don't think that can ever be replicated.

Having said that, I think this Boks side is having their moment. From the coaching to the player depth, I don't think any other team can match their talent pool. Losing at this stage is more a flaw in execution rather than the strength of the opposition. I think it is fair to say currently, Boks rule the roost. Think they have another gear they have yet to shift up to and when that happens, they will dominate even further! Go Bokke!

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Joe Marler defends Steve Borthwick as mass exit prompts 'Eddie 2.0' jibes

Yeah I guess he’s okay to watch when he’s playing well. It’s listening to him that’s difficult to bear.

5 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Mack Hansen poised for long-awaited return from injury

I’ve just seen Mack’s haircut.


No wonder he had so much to say about the ABs girlfriends. He’ll never get one!

1 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE How Alex Craig overcame injuries, a red-card strike, and a struggling team How Alex Craig overcame injuries, a red-card strike, and a struggling team
Search