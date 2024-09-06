Owen Farrell set for Top 14 bow with Racing 92 in English-heavy XV
Former England captain Owen Farrell is set to make his Top 14 debut for Racing 92 on Saturday when they visit Castres at the Stade Pierre Fabre.
The 112-cap England international’s move to Paris from Saracens over the summer was arguably the biggest in world rugby, as it put his international career on hold for the time being.
Farrell has been selected by his former England head coach Stuart Lancaster to start at flyhalf in a backline that has an English hue to it.
Racing’s midfield also includes former Sale Sharks star Sam James at inside centre, while Farrell’s former England teammate Henry Arundell is set to start on the wing.
The English influence on the Parisian giants does not end there though, with England U20 international Junior Kpoku lining up in the back row and former England U20 international Dan Lancaster on the bench.
Farrell is in charge of a stellar backline, which also includes French midfield stalwart Gael Fickou at outside centre and Fijian powerhouse Josua Tuisova on the wing.
The side will be captained by Wales lock Will Rowlands, although it is not a squad lacking in leadership with Farrell present as well as South Africa skipper Siya Kolisi, who is still on the books for now.
Racing 92 XV
15. Max Spring
14. Josua Tuisova
13. Gael Fickou
12. Sam James
11. Henry Arundell
10. Owen Farrell
9. Kleo Labarbe
1. Guram Gogichashvili
2. Camille Chat
3. Thomas Laclayat
4. Will Rowlands (captain)
5. Romain Taofifenua
6. Junior Kpoku
7. Cameron Woki
8. Jordan Joseph
Replacements
16. Jannick Tarrit
17. Lino Julien
18. Fabien Sanconnie
19. Maxime Baudonne
20. Clovis Le Bail
21. Daniel Lancaster
22. Henry Chavancy
23. Gia Kharaishvili
