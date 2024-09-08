Fissler Confidential: England coach contenders and DMac Top 14-bound

Nick Easter has emerged as a strong contender to be England’s new defence coach after continuing to impress working with the USA Eagles and Chinnor in the Championship in English rugby’s second tier.

The former Harlequins and England No.8, who worked for Worcester Warriors until they went out of business, is one of the most respected young coaches in the game and is a name being considered by England coach Steve Borthwick.

Borthwick needs to replace Felix Jones, who last month quit the national side, and Easter faces competition from Joe El-Abd, the head coach of the French Top 14 side Oyonnax.

All Blacks flyhalf Damian McKenzie is in advanced talks over a deal that will see him play for Top 14 outfit La Rochelle for the rest of the season, according to French website Rugby Prime.

World Cup finalist McKenzie has been in South Africa, where the All Blacks have suffered back-to-back Rugby Championship defeats and is due to put pen to paper on the deal in the near future.

McKenzie, who was a member of the Chiefs side that suffered a Super Rugby Pacific final defeat to the Blues, was on the scoresheet when the All Blacks beat Argentina last month.

Lloyd Fairbrother’s retirement because of a back injury has caused the Dragons to scramble around looking for another tighthead with the new United Rugby Championship just around the corner.

Cornwall-born Fairbrother made 172 appearances for the Dragons and is joint fifth in the all-time list of appearances announced that he was quitting to avoid long-term damage to his health.

Dragons boss Dai Flanagan has seen his side lose both of their pre-season games to Hartpury University, and Bristol Bears hopes to have someone in by the time they kick off their URC campaign against the Ospreys in two weeks.

Sale Sharks, who this weekend celebrate their 25th anniversary, will continue to be the main tenants at the Salford Community Stadium despite the local council buying the Peel Group’s 50 per cent stake.

The multi-million-pound deal gives the city council full control over the 12,000-seat stadium, which the Sharks share with Super League outfit Salford Red Devils, nearby community pitches, a car park, and 27 acres of development land.

The club first used the Sharks at the start of the 1999-2000 season and marked the occasion with a 16-8 win against Wasps at Heywood Road with a side that contained Steve Diamond and current boss Alex Sanderson.

NSW Waratahs scrumhalf Teddy Wilson admits that he would be open to taking part in a cross-code fight with an NRL opponent after committing his immediate future to the Sydney-based franchise for next season.

Wilson, who was an Australian schoolboy 44kg boxing champion, has an immediate fight on his hands to dislodge Wallabies scrum half and Waratahs captain Jake Gordon as the first-choice in Dan McKellar’s plans.

Wilson, who was in the Easts’ Shute Shield-winning side, is keen on stepping into the ring. “No Limit (Australian boxing promoters) wanted to do something with a league-union crossover. I’d definitely be open to it.”

Whispers that Samoan Rugby League international and Hull FC centre Carlos Tuimavave was a cross-code target for Doncaster Knights could have been wide of the mark.

Auckland-born Tuimavave, 32, who was once voted one of the best young players in the world, is coming to the end of his contract with Hull, where he won the Challenge Cup in his first two seasons at the club.

According to his agent, Craig Harrison, speaking on the Rugby Football League’s official podcast, House of League, Tuimavave’s first preference would be to find another Super League club to play for next season.

Damien de Allende, despite having another three years left to run on his contract with Japanese club Saitama Wild Knights, wants to finish his career with the Stormers.

De Allende, 32, left the Stormers in 2019 and has since played in Japan and Ireland for Munster but says that he would like to play for his home-town club once more before he hangs up his boots.

The Springbok star, who has won back-to-back World Cup crowns, is closing in on a century of test caps and made 77 appearances for the Stormers before starting his overseas service.

Former France winger Teddy Thomas could be heading home to Biarritz next season when his contract with La Rochelle runs out, who are battling Bayonne to secure his signature.

Thomas, who will celebrate his 31st birthday next week, started his career with Biarritz before moving on to Racing 92 ten years ago. He has played for La Rochelle for the last three seasons.

Rugby Prime in France report that Thomas, who won his last France cap against Australia in July 2021, is weighing up his next move as French clubs look to get their transfer business for the 2025-2026 season done early.