Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
34 - 19
FT
19 - 50
FT
68 - 14
FT
37 - 29
FT
62 - 5
FT
36 - 32
FT
36 - 12
FT
16 - 34
FT
24 - 25
FT
41 - 24
FT
14 - 41
FT
18 - 12
FT
67 - 27
FT
25 - 19
FT
25 - 14
FT
LIVE
61'
Wednesday
03:05
International

Fissler Confidential: England coach contenders and DMac Top 14-bound

By Neil Fissler
Damian McKenzie looks on during the New Zealand All Blacks 2024 season launch at NZCIS on June 26, 2024 in Upper Hutt, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Nick Easter has emerged as a strong contender to be England’s new defence coach after continuing to impress working with the USA Eagles and Chinnor in the Championship in English rugby’s second tier.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Harlequins and England No.8, who worked for Worcester Warriors until they went out of business, is one of the most respected young coaches in the game and is a name being considered by England coach Steve Borthwick.

Borthwick needs to replace Felix Jones, who last month quit the national side, and Easter faces competition from Joe El-Abd, the head coach of the French Top 14 side Oyonnax.

Video Spacer

Rassie Erasmus’ plan for Rugby Champs ‘Finale’ against Argentina

Video Spacer

Rassie Erasmus’ plan for Rugby Champs ‘Finale’ against Argentina

All Blacks flyhalf Damian McKenzie is in advanced talks over a deal that will see him play for Top 14 outfit La Rochelle for the rest of the season, according to French website Rugby Prime.

World Cup finalist McKenzie has been in South Africa, where the All Blacks have suffered back-to-back Rugby Championship defeats and is due to put pen to paper on the deal in the near future.

Fixture
Rugby Championship
Australia
01:45
21 Sep 24
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

McKenzie, who was a member of the Chiefs side that suffered a Super Rugby Pacific final defeat to the Blues, was on the scoresheet when the All Blacks beat Argentina last month.

Lloyd Fairbrother’s retirement because of a back injury has caused the Dragons to scramble around looking for another tighthead with the new United Rugby Championship just around the corner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cornwall-born Fairbrother made 172 appearances for the Dragons and is joint fifth in the all-time list of appearances announced that he was quitting to avoid long-term damage to his health.

Dragons boss Dai Flanagan has seen his side lose both of their pre-season games to Hartpury University, and Bristol Bears hopes to have someone in by the time they kick off their URC campaign against the Ospreys in two weeks.

Sale Sharks, who this weekend celebrate their 25th anniversary, will continue to be the main tenants at the Salford Community Stadium despite the local council buying the Peel Group’s 50 per cent stake.

The multi-million-pound deal gives the city council full control over the 12,000-seat stadium, which the Sharks share with Super League outfit Salford Red Devils, nearby community pitches, a car park, and 27 acres of development land.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club first used the Sharks at the start of the 1999-2000 season and marked the occasion with a 16-8 win against Wasps at Heywood Road with a side that contained Steve Diamond and current boss Alex Sanderson.

NSW Waratahs scrumhalf Teddy Wilson admits that he would be open to taking part in a cross-code fight with an NRL opponent after committing his immediate future to the Sydney-based franchise for next season.

Wilson, who was an Australian schoolboy 44kg boxing champion, has an immediate fight on his hands to dislodge Wallabies scrum half and Waratahs captain Jake Gordon as the first-choice in Dan McKellar’s plans.

Wilson, who was in the Easts’ Shute Shield-winning side, is keen on stepping into the ring. “No Limit (Australian boxing promoters) wanted to do something with a league-union crossover. I’d definitely be open to it.”

Whispers that Samoan Rugby League international and Hull FC centre Carlos Tuimavave was a cross-code target for Doncaster Knights could have been wide of the mark.

Auckland-born Tuimavave, 32, who was once voted one of the best young players in the world, is coming to the end of his contract with Hull, where he won the Challenge Cup in his first two seasons at the club.

According to his agent, Craig Harrison, speaking on the Rugby Football League’s official podcast, House of League, Tuimavave’s first preference would be to find another Super League club to play for next season.

Related

How Wasps' ground share news has been received by football club's fans

Wasps' potential move to The Valley in a ground share with League One's Charlton Athletic has been met with fear by the football club's fans over the damage it could do to the pitch.

Read Now

Damien de Allende, despite having another three years left to run on his contract with Japanese club Saitama Wild Knights, wants to finish his career with the Stormers.

De Allende, 32, left the Stormers in 2019 and has since played in Japan and Ireland for Munster but says that he would like to play for his home-town club once more before he hangs up his boots.

The Springbok star, who has won back-to-back World Cup crowns, is closing in on a century of test caps and made 77 appearances for the Stormers before starting his overseas service.

Former France winger Teddy Thomas could be heading home to Biarritz next season when his contract with La Rochelle runs out, who are battling Bayonne to secure his signature.

Thomas, who will celebrate his 31st birthday next week, started his career with Biarritz before moving on to Racing 92 ten years ago. He has played for La Rochelle for the last three seasons.

Rugby Prime in France report that Thomas, who won his last France cap against Australia in July 2021, is weighing up his next move as French clubs look to get their transfer business for the 2025-2026 season done early.

Related

RFU explain where they looked before deciding to stay at Twickenham

The RFU was looking at possible alternatives to renovating the recently rebranded Allianz Stadium, with the option of buying a 50 per cent share in Wembley from the Football Association discussed before being discounted.

Read Now

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

2

Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

3

It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

4

Rassie Erasmus reacts to All Blacks’ changes after injuries to key players

5

All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider against Boks

6

Assistant coach’s warning for Springboks as All Blacks look to bounce back

7

Owen Farrell set for Top 14 bow with Racing 92 in English-heavy XV

8

Rassie Erasmus explains Springboks’ unusual team announcement

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Pragmatism is required from Rassie Erasmus' evolving group if South Africa are to scale new heights.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'It's up to Steve Borthwick to make England's brave new world work'

The RFU's new Professional Game Agreement places more control in the head coach's hands, but more pressure upon his shoulders.

FEATURE

From euphoria to scandal: French rugby's summer of unmitigated woe

A year after the Rugby World Cup feelgood, the French game has lurched from crisis to crisis.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
TT 29 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Agree. I assume it is because World Rugby wants to be pro attackers (?). But... what situation any player wants/ needs to simply knock it down, ie a knock on.


And you can add 'small' (ie no more length of the ball) knock ons to that. SO MUCH rugby stoppage due to small knocks that give no advantage; but that are blown up & stop the game because 'academically' it's forward.

Again small (length) not large forward drops that would give advantage.


Of cause purest would struggle with such flexibility. Even if its keeping the game moving in no advantage situations.

217 Go to comments
W
Werner 34 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Sort of agree although we're on a slippery slope of over catering to the attacking team on the basis of "people want running rugby".


Union should be about contest, contesting the scrums, contesting the lineouts, contesting the rucks and tackles. Everything should be 50/50 chance to both teams.


Too many rules have been brought in recently to tip that scale to favour the attacking team making it harder to get the ball and easier to retain it. Scrums and lineouts are no longer needing to be fed straight, dominant tackles aren't rewarded and and intercept attempts are punished. If world rugby want to speed up the game mall for it, but not at the expense of the contest

217 Go to comments
T
TT 44 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

That's more like it. Your best comments are wordless.

217 Go to comments
W
Werner 48 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Couldn't agree more, I still don't understand the reasoning of why the rule was introduced. Certainly doesn't feel like it speeds up the game like they intended and if anything takes away from running rugby with TMO reviews and players turning into taddle tales.


Feel like if you don't want the ball knocked on or intercepted then don't pass the ball in traffic or risk it at your own peril.

217 Go to comments
T
TT 49 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Even better. Now, try less words👍🏻

217 Go to comments
T
TT 50 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Orrr no .. you are. Thanks for your input, beaut as usual 👍🏻

217 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 52 minutes ago
Blue Bulls vs Sharks XV | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Cameron Hanekom looking and playing like a mutant!


I wonder if he doesn’t get called up for the Argentina leg?

1 Go to comments
J
JD 53 minutes ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

7s, 8s and 9s for that rabble? You're joking. They'll cop another 60 pts v the ABs, minimum.

6 Go to comments
W
Werner 54 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Think you may need a refresher in geometry and learn about angles

217 Go to comments
W
Werner 57 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Big difference between prepping and actually making contact.


Otherwise there would be no rule about tackling dummy runners.

217 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Why Joe Marler retirement hint may leave England career in agonising spot

Is Daisy aware that if Joe retires, he’ll be home more often?

1 Go to comments
T
TT 1 hour ago
Andrew Mehrtens on what the All Blacks lose with Damian McKenzie at No10

None of it matters if the following be true...


'All Blacks flyhalf Damian McKenzie is in advanced talks over a deal that will see him play for Top 14 outfit La Rochelle for the rest of the season, according to French website Rugby Prime'

3 Go to comments
T
TT 1 hour ago
Andrew Mehrtens on what the All Blacks lose with Damian McKenzie at No10

None of it matters if the following be true... 'All Blacks flyhalf Damian McKenzie is in advanced talks over a deal that will see him play for Top 14 outfit La Rochelle for the rest of the season, according to French website Rugby Prime'

3 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Don't want stupid penalties don't do stupid things.


It would have been easier for Lomax to stand still and do nothing than lean across like he did. Complete brain fade

217 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

🪽

217 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Wings. FLY! Fly you stupid poes.

217 Go to comments
B
Bob Salad II 1 hour ago
Schmidt won't panic after Wallabies' Santa Fe smashing

Argentina seem to be clocking up good wins with increasing regularity, so while Australia’s decline is very disappointing for world rugby, Argentina appear well placed to plug the gap.

5 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

FLY!!

217 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

You should go work for World Rugby. I just can’t understand how your superior knowledge and vision about the game is not being utilized at the highest echelons of rugby science and punditry.


What a shame, a loss to society, that your brilliance - no, your vastly superior intellect! - is being lost to your couch as you choke on your Doritos and spill beer over your belly dealing with the nuances of the game only you can see!


Spread your wings and fly man, FLY!

217 Go to comments
T
TT 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

'clearly was preparing to tackle kolbe if he got the ball'


OK so you clearly watching something else, maybe in your head. 'If he got the ball'??.. the ball that had been kicked 15m away??

217 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider against Boks All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider
Search