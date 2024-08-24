Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
42 - 16
FT
55 - 30
FT
47 - 24
FT
3 - 48
FT
21 - 27
FT
24 - 39
FT
23 - 31
FT
LIVE
20'
Today
22:05
Today
22:35
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
17:00
International

Felix Jones has handed in his resignation as England defence coach

By PA
England's defence coach Felix Jones at training in June (Photo by Steve Bardens/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Felix Jones has resigned as England’s defence coach in a shock development that continues the recent upheaval to Steve Borthwick’s backroom staff. Jones has been an important figure for England since his recruitment 10 months ago from South Africa, who he helped win back-to-back Rugby World Cups under the guidance of Rassie Erasmus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37-year-old former Ireland international was responsible for introducing the blitz defence that was starting to bear fruit after some teething problems early in the Guinness Six Nations. Its aggressive nature troubled New Zealand in July when England fell to narrow defeats in Dunedin and Auckland.

Although Jones has handed in his resignation, the PA news agency understands his contract contains a 12-month notice period that would keep him in place until next summer if triggered by the Rugby Football Union. News of his surprise departure comes in the wake of influential head of strength and conditioning Aled Walters dropping an equally unexpected bombshell by defecting to Ireland.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Walters was an influential voice on the training field whose involvement extended beyond his strength and conditioning duties and he was joined through the exit door by Tom Tombleson, a long-serving member of the conditioning staff. The uncertainty surrounding the England management team includes Kevin Sinfield, the rugby league great who was demoted to skills coach to accommodate Jones’ arrival.

Sinfield was poised to step down after the recent tour to Japan and New Zealand but his popularity amongst the players, as well as his experience, was seen as too valuable to lose. However, an extension of his stay and in what capacity has yet to be confirmed.

Related

RFU statement: The exit of Aled Walters as head of England S&C

The Welshman, who was a Rugby World Cup winner with South Africa in 2019, was recruited by Borthwick for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Read Now

Jones’ desire to leave is understood to be linked to Walters’ departure, with the two forming a strong working relationship while serving under Erasmus with Munster and then South Africa. But the churn of backroom staff – a destructive theme of the Eddie Jones era – also asks questions of Borthwick’s methods.

Attack coach Richard Wigglesworth, scrum coach Tom Harrison and coaching consultant Andrew Strawbridge are now the only confirmed members of Borthwick’s management team heading into the autumn. The All Blacks’ visit to Twickenham on November 2 opens a schedule that continues with fixtures against Australia, South Africa and Japan and it remains to be seen if Jones will be involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Borthwick will see the development as a huge setback having repeatedly hailed the impact made by Jones, whose knowledge he has described as “groundbreaking”.

Related

The afternoon Rob Baxter call to Steve Borthwick about new PGB deal

During his 40-minute media briefing, the long-serving director of rugby willingly embraced questions regarding the proposed new PGB deal.

Read Now

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

2

Everyone's saying the same thing after Louis Rees-Zammit's last pre-season match

3

All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

4

‘Like Will Jordan’: Ex-Wallaby on Sam Cane’s return to All Blacks

5

Jesse Kriel reveals his one-rep maxes as Springbok details gym routine

6

Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

7

'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

8

Wallabies’ squad for Argentina Tests reveals there’s more hardship ahead

Comments

1 Comment
B
Bull Shark 44 mins ago

🍿


Interesting approach to rebuilding, England.

B
Bull Shark 1 hr ago

10 bucks says he’s going to Ireland.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

The colourful Ireland wing on New Zealand's 'trash talk', long-term injury, and letting personality shine.

FEATURE

Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

Only five games into Scott Robertson's coaching tenure, he has parted ways with a respected coach to raise more questions than answers

FEATURE

Greig Laidlaw – ‘That Japanese work ethic is something we could learn a lot from’

The former Scotland captain's passion for Japanese rugby shines through after becoming League One's youngest head coach.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 44 minutes ago
Felix Jones has handed in his resignation as England defence coach

🍿


Interesting approach to rebuilding, England.

2 Go to comments
T
Toaster 44 minutes ago
Why the All Blacks will find the Springboks ‘hellishly hard to beat’

They are indeed

Let’s just say HOT then

This year in their current state versus the ABs current state


At home with a fresh stepped team and coaches


ABs have their two greatest locks gone and one of the next best injured. Captain only just returning

First choice loose head out

9/10 gone from last year - our best 9 ever

Reserve hooker injured


New coaching team and in chaos


Conceded the most amount of points in a test at home two weeks ago to the 7th ranked team


I could go on?

If the ABs can keep either game to under 10 points it would be some consolation


ABs will get there but it will take a year or so

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 50 minutes ago
'There’s nothing hidden going on here' - NZR bat away cover-up talk

🍿

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 53 minutes ago
Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

Going to be fun

13 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 59 minutes ago
Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

Interesting. I stopped watching Super Rugby in 2007, so not too clued up on the Crusaders.


So the ABs under Razor are going to play more like the boks? And the Boks, with Tony involved, are going to play more like the ABs?

13 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

Williams and Tuuangafasi are both very good scrummagers on the loosehead side.

13 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

The Crusaders under Robertson basically won 7 Super Rugby titles playing Springbok rugby.


Dominant scrum that won penalties and kicked for touch. Followed by lineout driving maul for another penalty. Once deep in the opposition end, the kept the ball tight with forward running for several phases and moved the ball wide after creating clear overlaps. Leicester Fianga’anuku, Sevu Reese and Will Jordan scored boat loads of tires. For variety, the Crusaders used the driving maul to score tries from lineouts inside opponent’s 22.


The Crusaders kicked long and into touch to exit their half, not stupid contestables, and pressured the opposition throw. They were content to play defence in the opposition half and waited for the eventual mistakes and errors and pounced.


This simple game plan works at all level of rugby. It can even win you 2 RWCs.

13 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Felix Jones has handed in his resignation as England defence coach

10 bucks says he’s going to Ireland.

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

Constipationary

6 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Ex-England No10 explains how Australia can exploit 'feeble' Argentina

Feeble Pumas? What is he suggesting? The Wallabies should purposely drop balls to cause scrums?


I’m not so sure the Wallabies scrum is any better than the Pumas, regardless of how poor they truly are in relative terms.


But Barnes is back at his obnoxious best. Never mind.

1 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

I believe now Hanson will be lableled Australian. The Irish will NEVER be this arrogant. Like Lowe in that one interview labeling the Springboks boring.

6 Go to comments
M
MB 2 hours ago
Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

Sounds like a fascinating guy, and I love watching him play!

6 Go to comments
M
MB 2 hours ago
Bath flyhalf Finn Russell addresses talk of his retirement

I think he would make a great mentor for young players!

1 Go to comments
A
Ace 3 hours ago
Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

It's been two hours since your post and turdloaf has not responded yet! Should the local constabulary do a wellness check?

6 Go to comments
A
Ace 3 hours ago
Why the All Blacks will find the Springboks ‘hellishly hard to beat’

Overwhelming, my ass 🤣


Sure, the Boks are favourites but nobody's buying the "overwhelming" tag. It'll be a bloody tough test match and the Boks will have to be switched on and accurate to take it.

15 Go to comments
A
Ace 3 hours ago
Why the All Blacks will find the Springboks ‘hellishly hard to beat’

Howzit naaitril. I see you're still butt hurt from the bollocking you received in the comments last time out 🤣 At least your copy & paste button still works...


Are you already down at the docks or will mommy be driving you & daddikins a bit later? Don't keep the sailors waiting!

15 Go to comments
M
ML 3 hours ago
'Is Kolbe, and not Dupont, the true all-round generalissimo of our sport?'

Dupont is at least as complete as Kolbe bruh. Dupont has leaded his teammates with 4 trophies this year, in 2 differents sports

14 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

Climate change denial is an apt comparison Graham.


According to JW and those like him Aussie rugby has improved because it had a handful of wins against Kiwi sides last term, and that has pushed the NZ teams to greater heights.


To an outsider looking in it is just the opposite. The loss of talent abroad has diminished the NZ sides and brought them closer to Aussie's current level.


And you are absolutely right about South Africa. Rassie got rid of the overseas restrictions in selection and they moved their clubs north - lock stock and barrel.


The Boks started playing a far more typical South African style once removed from SR and they benefited hugely from it.


The record between NZ and SA in the years between SA joining Super Rugby and Rassie becoming Bok coach was 37-13 to NZ - a 74% win rate for the ABs between the two top rugby nations on earth!


Now we have a true rivalry restored - just as it should be.

132 Go to comments
d
dk 4 hours ago
All Blacks forced into last minute call-up after brutal injury blow

Be good.

5 Go to comments
d
dk 5 hours ago
Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

Who is this guy? A failed Aussie, of which most fit this category, who gets picked by an Irish side which has never got past the quarterfinals in a World Cup. C grade player makes C grade team. Yawn.

6 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Dissenting voices mask the fact rugby fans can watch more live footage than ever Dissenting voices mask the fact rugby fans can watch more live footage than ever
Search