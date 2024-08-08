RFU statement: The exit of Aled Walters as head of England S&C

England boss Steve Borthwick is on the lookout for a new head of strength and conditioning as the RFU have confirmed that Aled Walters will exit his position before the latest Autumn Nations Series in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Welshman, who was a Rugby World Cup winner with South Africa in 2019, was recruited by Borthwick for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. He worked with the England team on their recent tour to Japan and New Zealand, but he won’t be involved for the upcoming end-of-year matches. Walters will now move on to work with Andy Farrell’s Ireland.

A statement read: “The RFU can confirm England Rugby men’s head of strength and conditioning Aled Walters will leave his role prior to the forthcoming Autumn Nations Series. Walters joined England from Leicester Tigers ahead of the Rugby World Cup in 2023, having worked in rugby for 18 years including roles at Munster and South Africa.”

Joe Schmidt Wallaby team announcement 8-8-2024 Joe Schmidt Wallaby team announcement 8-8-2024

Borthwick said: “We’d like to thank Aled for his contribution to England Rugby. Aled is an excellent coach and has worked hard to help develop the current squad over the past 12 months. He leaves with our very best wishes for the future.”

Walters added: “I have made some great memories coaching England and I want to thank Steve, the management team and the players for their friendship and support. I wish the squad every success for the future.”

Related The Clive Woodward verdict on Twickenham becoming Allianz Stadium It was Monday evening when the RFU caught the rugby world unguarded by unveiling a sponsorship deal worth more than £10million a year that included the renaming of the home of English rugby from September 1. Read Now

A separate IRFU statement read: “The IRFU is delighted to announce the appointment of Aled Walters as the head of athletic performance, men’s national team. Walters is one of the most decorated coaches in world rugby and the Welshman joins from England where he has been their head of strength and conditioning since 2023.

“Prior to that he was the head of athletic performance for South Africa’s Rugby World Cup-winning squad in 2019. He began his long association with Irish rugby in 2012 when he was Munster’s head of athletic performance for almost six seasons, and he was the Leicester Tigers head of physical performance between 2020 and 2023. Additionally, he has held senior performance roles with the Brumbies and the Taranaki RFU.

ADVERTISEMENT

IRFU performance director David Humphreys said: “I’m delighted to welcome Aled back to Irish rugby. He is a world-class performance coach who has enormous international experience, and he will add significantly to the environment in the years to come. I would like to wish Aled well in his role and we look forward to working with him ahead of the start of the Autumn Nations Series.”

Ireland head coach Farrell added: “We are delighted that Aled has agreed to join the Ireland team. He has a wealth of experience and has been a key part of many successful environments over the course of his career to date.

“I know how excited he is to return to Ireland and hit the ground running and I’m confident that he will play an important role in the squad as we embark on a busy international season, starting with the Autumn Nations Series this November.

“Aled replaces Jason Cowman who departed after the Guinness Six Nations success in March. Jason contributed a huge amount to Irish rugby over 15 years and we thank him for his incredible service over that time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Walters said: “I am delighted to join the Ireland national team and am excited about the opportunity to work with such a talented group of coaches and players. The Ireland team has gone from strength to strength in recent years and it’s an exciting time to rejoin Irish rugby as the team looks to achieve more success in the years to come.”