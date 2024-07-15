Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
14 - 36
FT
34 - 31
FT
21 - 75
FT
7 - 42
FT
24 - 17
FT
36 - 28
FT
23 - 25
FT
37 - 17
FT
24 - 25
FT
33 - 25
FT
34 - 24
FT
U20
10 - 52
FT
28 - 15
FT
U20
31 - 20
FT
U20
40 - 36
FT
U20
36 - 29
FT
U20
31 - 55
FT
U20
International

Ireland coach Andy Farrell: 'I’m jealous of that'

By Liam Heagney
Ireland's Andy Farrell takes a look at South Africa during last Saturday's Durban warm-up (Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s amusing the difference a few metres can make. Saturday’s night post-game set-piece had been staged in a top table media briefing room that was so jammed you couldn’t swing a cat. It was claustrophobic.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa first, Ireland next and so blink-and-you-missed-it was the swift change in the personnel seated in the two chairs that the Irish were literally up and running with their bit about 30 seconds after Rassie Erasmus and Siya Kolisli had exited.

When it finished, Andy Farrell was directed into a vast Kings Park boardroom next door where the long long-table set up now dwarfed the water bottle-holding coach and the half-dozen journalists invited along for an embargoed eight-minute, nine-question debrief.

Video Spacer

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on his team’s performance in teh second Test against Ireland

The Springbok players were not on the same page during Saturday’s series decider against Ireland in Durban.

Video Spacer

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on his team’s performance in teh second Test against Ireland

The Springbok players were not on the same page during Saturday’s series decider against Ireland in Durban.

“We could have a good dinner in here,” quipped the Ireland head coach to laughter from his audience. He was dead right; the extremely roomy difference in set-up was akin to night and day. Just like the end-game that had just unfolded out on the pitch.

One minute, Farrell’s team were set to lose the match and also the series 0-2. Next, super sub Ciaran Frawley does his drop goal thing, Ireland win 25-24, the series is drawn and the tourists exit with the full respect of their hosts. No more Rassie “in your head”, just multiple expressions of “well done” and so on.

Attack

112
Passes
137
91
Ball Carries
117
158m
Post Contact Metres
144m
3
Line Breaks
8

Rather than cherry-pick what Farrell had to say at the end of a 13-month season that involved a quarter-final at the Rugby World Cup, a second successive Six Nations title and now a drawn Test series away to South Africa, here is the full transcript of the Ireland head coach’s debrief after his team’s 12th win in their 15-match 2023/24 season:

Media: You said from the outset the stage of the season didn’t matter, that the squad was fresh coming into it but…   

ADVERTISEMENT

Farrell (jumps in before the question gets finished: I know you guys were saying obviously because of stuff that went on at the end of the season, the makeshift of all that (the injuries and absences), but it can’t belie that playing for Ireland. If it is, what are we doing like? It’s got to be bigger than that. So when they come together that’s the vibe I get anyway. I never get a vibe of they’re turning up to just muck in and see how they go because they have been playing a 13-month season. Like, they don’t see it like that. They go again. They go again and keep on playing ’cause that is how much it means to them.

Media: Would you fancy a third Test against them?

Farrell: I don’t get the two, I don’t get it, like. I’m a traditionalist, I love the three. I love the three and plus a few more. I hear that New Zealand and South Africa and Argentina are going to balance it out every four years or so, is that right? (New Zealand and South Africa are going to do it). I’m jealous of that. Like, that’s proper touring and that’s the traditions of the game. So I’m jealous of that.

Media: You and your players have been through an awful lot this season, good, bad, heartbreak, elation. To sign off with that as your final act and set the tone for when you come back in November, that’s exactly what you want.

Farrell: It is because you whet the appetite of not just the lads who didn’t play here but the lads who are injured, the lads who have got ambition to get into this squad because that is what it’s all about. It’s about showing them how special it is to put the green jersey on and if we didn’t have that, then we’d stop progressing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Media: In that light, how big is it that Ciaran has shown he wants to be the main man? Even Jamie (Osborne). I’m sure Hugo (Keenan) is watching and thinking, ‘I have to get past him now’.

Farrell: That’s the best part about it all, isn’t it? I mean, Jamison (Gibson-Park) for me if there wasn’t a No9 in France, I mean he is world-class, world-class like you know and so is Hugo and so are other players that we miss who are unbelievably important to the squad, the dynamics of the squad. But the strength of the group is the group and that’s genuinely how it is and how it should be.

Related

Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test Two

Here, amid the disco/swim club vibe reverberating around the ground, they brought their razzle and dazzle and led 10-0, 16-6 and 19-18 at various junctions throughout a rollocking contest before then landing the killer blow, replacement Ciaran Frawley kicking an exquisite drop goal from way out just after the end-game hooter had sounded.

Read Now

Media: Even sending on Ciaran and Caolin (Blade) at the time, why did you have so much faith in those two guys?

Farrell: Because of how I have seen them train and they deserve it. They deserve the responsibility to show what they can do. Bladey has always been a guy that’s come in in the middle of a competition and had a week to get up to speed and his thought process has been in overdrive. Now he has been in the squad from the start he has been a lot more comfortable and Frawls exactly the same. He’s been a bit-part at 10, bit-part at 15, filling in at 12 etc. He deserved the chance to slot in at 10. There was a bit of Jack (Crowley) in him actually from the crossfield kick that went out on the full, he could have crumbled there but his strength today was his mental ability to dare to dream.

Media: When you were 16-6 it could have been slightly more at half-time. Death by a thousand cuts with penalty, penalty, penalty. Were you very pleased with how the team found a way to win the game?   

Farrell: Yeah and when we look at it now, the 16-6 is the reason we won the game. If it was probably a penalty less in the first half them maybe we’d have lost the game but it shows how good the first half was. When it was on their line there was two or three opportunities where we should have took a try and came away with three points, so we left some points out there. But yeah, to stay on it, to have the character to play the play from the scrum, put the ball through and tackle into touch was there’s scenarios that you go through the whole time in training, you’re always trying to give them scenarios, three points down five minutes to go, two points down one minute to go, all that type of stuff. So it’s nice when they are able to stay composed enough to have the balls the balls to go for it.

Media: Was the drop goal part of the scenarios you did? Did they actually do the drop goal from 40 metres in training?

Farrell: Yeah. You’re actually thinking go one more, get us a little closer but he went early, he went early to give himself room. He knows that distance is not a problem. It was ugly the second one, the first one was beautiful but we’ll take it, we’ll take it.

Related

Ciaran Frawley: 'The strike was the ugliest drop goal I've ever hit'

Hang it in the Louvre. Ireland rugby fans have long cherished some famous last-gasp drop goals. Ronan O’Gara to clinch the 2009 Grand Slam in Cardiff. Johnny Sexton to finish a 2018 Hail Mary play in Paris that ignited the run to another Slam.

Read Now

Media: Andy, you’re keeping a straight face here. Is there any emotion going on, what was it like when that kick went through and the final whistle sounded?  

Farrell: Well look, I actually feel for South Africa as well because I have no doubt in their box that they thought they had won it. It’s hard to take when it’s so close and it’s over like that. So you can imagine the elation in our box. Look, it’s a one-one series draw if you call it a series but it’s a win away from home in our last game which we will be delighted with.

Media: You have player (Frawley) who doesn’t get a lot of game time at 10, you’ve a 15 (Osborne) who doesn’t get a lot of time at 15, you have Tom O’Toole in the squad who doesn’t get a lot of time at loosehead, between now and November are the things that you would like to see back at the provinces things that you can influence, that David (Humphreys) can influence to try and set Ireland up?

Farrell: I have got a great relationship with all the coaches but it has to be this way that people, provinces are allowed to have their own say because they have to manage a full season. It’s difficult. No bit ever us working against each other in Irish rugby, even if we disagree on a few things everyone is always trying to work to what’s best for Irish rugby. And that will continue. Like for example is somebody a six or is he a four or five? You have got to go after both really because different permutations throughout the season, injuries etc. You can’t help all that so you’re try and work on it together and the chats behind the scene just because a player plays in one position, I constantly phone up and say do you think you could do this or whatever his skill set, do you agree with. You know, it’s all those type conversations. It never marries up perfectly because of the situation regarding injuries and squad rotation etc.

Related

Caelan Doris and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

What an epic we were treated to in Durban on Saturday. The atmosphere at Kings Park was tremendous and the calibre of the rugby on show was proper Test match fare.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The Andy Farrell, Rassie Erasmus verdict on Ireland drop goal winner

2

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

3

'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

4

Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test Two

5

Caelan Doris and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

6

'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

7

England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

8

Everyone is saying the same thing about the Doris-Kolbe incident

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Rikki Swannell: 'It was the most visceral reaction I’ve ever seen or heard in sport.'

Since its return to the games rugby sevens has captured the imagination and Paris should take that quality to the next level

FEATURE

Rugby at the Olympic Games - from the romantic to the ridiculous

From Moseley Wanderers to Romanian trailblazers, rugby has a fascinating relationship with sport's blue-riband event.

FEATURE

Diego Ardao: Doctor, guitarist and Uruguay's Olympic talisman

Los Teros' captain is an eclectic character, now intent on making history in Paris.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Schalk 23 minutes ago
The bite don't match the bark

My oh my; somebody must have had a lemon for breakfast….?

24 Go to comments
M
Michael 25 minutes ago
Jono Gibbes' reaction to France U20s putting 55 points on New Zealand

Baby Blacks are on a loser - the problem they can’t compete against teams like France (and England), whose U20 players are already under professional contracts and are within professional training environments. Furthermore, the fact remains, the ridiculous situation re: NZRU is a major turn off and can only contribute to the decrease in young NZers taking up the sport.

8 Go to comments
M
Michael 43 minutes ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: Richie Who? Time for Cortez

Cant deny Christie is a good defender, box kicks well at times, BUT he’s a second too slow passing from the ground. Roigard, Ratima and Hotham will be our 2027 halfbacks I believe DMAC has played reasonably well in both games, so deserves to keep his place - his two breaks at Eden Park should have resulted in tries. Reece was really to blame for the Taylor failure - he stayed too wide, if he had come in a couple of meters the pass from Taylor would have worked. The Perofeta failure was extraordinary, he is normally such a good distributor, failure to draw in Steward was remarkable, failure to look inside was a shocker. Cory Flynn as lineout coach… umm something a miss here. Not sure who is calling the lineouts, but clearly we miss Whitelock’s leadership. Having a disfunctional line out really underminded the AB attack. But let’s remind ourselves Itoje is a master, and their tactics of going for the arms of the jumper on landing and pulling over was brilliant causing Paddy and Scooter to both fumble the balls. I am a Blues supporter so I like Talea, but if you play him on the wrong wing look out. While he’s not the fastest wing, he’s elusive and very industrious always looking for work. However, he’s not the tallest player, and everyone knows his weakness (a) being turned in defence - he’s slow to turn and react and (b) never jumps for high balls is normally out jumped. Personally, I find Recce and Talea too alike - Razor needs to couple them with another complementary partner Clark and Narawa respectively. However, for me the real troubling challenge is our mid-field. I am sorry Barrett & Ioane are a poor combo - either Barrett & Proctor or ALB & Ioane - but having two mid-fielders who are poor distributors is nuts. Jordie had a forgettable game in truth he missed so many tackles, which to be fair is unlike him. But sadly both Barrett and Ioane chose to bash first and rarely distribute cleanly.

21 Go to comments
M
MattJH 49 minutes ago
The bite don't match the bark

Bit disrespectful to the current world champions and joint #1 side.

24 Go to comments
S
S 51 minutes ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

If your scrum and lineout are dominant, and you get a penalty on the 5m line, why would you kick for 3 points. Gutless.

151 Go to comments
D
Dave 53 minutes ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: Richie Who? Time for Cortez

Felt Mackenzie went pretty well, rushed d put him under pressure,but no different from anyone else in the 10. Hard one with bb definitely a big plus being able to bring him on 20 or 25 out. Still think rattima's passing game puts him at the fore especially with rush defence. If anything bring Christy on when the defense is tiring.

21 Go to comments
c
carlos 57 minutes ago
The bite don't match the bark

I loved reading this. Not necessarily because I agree with every point, though the way he makes them is interesting. I loved it because I wanted to read the angry rants that would soon follow. Pity I don’t eat much popcorn, but the crowd made it fun.

24 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

tough talk from a Kiwi whose side barely beat England

24 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hours ago
Black Ferns’ Vaha’akolo ‘living the dream’ with 4-try haul versus Wallaroos

This girl is a SUPERSTAR. But under Bunting the Black Ferns have been useless. Our pack has been wobbly to say the least. They came FOURTH in WXV 2023, even behind Australia at third who pulled off a great victory v France (who beat us). We were outmuscled & seemed to want to play Sevens, not 15s. The Black Ferns also lost to Canada for the 1st time, in PAC4 2024 in May to come SECOND ahead of USA & Australia who came last. Our pack was again awful in the only test that mattered v Canada. Again, trying to play Sevens without paying the hard-carry price. So, while smashing the Wallaroos 62-0 may evoke much joy joy happy happy clappy clappy, I remain unconvinced. England will be licking their chops for what I think will be an embarrassing hiding for the Ferns at Twickers in September, unless we get some bulk in at lock & at blindside. We also need to get rid of the slow moving, low work rate prop, Kalounivale. The pack is unbalanced behind, & overbalanced at prop. Watching this space.

1 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Don’t read this D-bags stuff anymore. Get another job Ben Smith you suck at this one…..

24 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Ah, the wit kant again. How predictable.

24 Go to comments
A
Andrew 1 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Funny though, Fra, Eng and NZ Jnrs have done very well at WC's, but it hasn't translated into snr WC dominance. Yet regularly our Schools beat most overseas opponents in schools week, only time of late, was when our school sent what basically was a C team, A team missing 70% of their 1st choice players got beaten by NZ school missing 2 or 3 first choice players.

24 Go to comments
D
Dan 1 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

If you are being real about it, all SH rugby is 💩. It died about a decade ago as a viable entity - and you SH kids are now only realising it - or should be. As the U20 tournament has shown us too. Saffas can’t win without referee incompetence, Kiwis struggle to beat a poor England team at home. Let’s not waste ink on the state of the Aussies. But Jaysus, does Ben Smith spout a load of utter shite every time he speaks or writes. Same wjrg Shalk Burger, Jeff Wilson, etc. So he has that in common with SH rugby supporters - if notthing else

24 Go to comments
D
Dave 1 hours ago
The Andy Farrell answer to Ireland or South Africa being world No1

Well said Andy focus on the rugby leave the BS to everyone else. Definitely at least four or five teams right up there at top level

22 Go to comments
P
Piotr 1 hours ago
Jono Gibbes' reaction to France U20s putting 55 points on New Zealand

After the first game won at the very last second by NZ, a bunch of guys already playing in Galthié’s squad (Tuilagi, Attissogbé, Darricarrère, Daunivucu) and a short preparation, this French team came back from nowhere to get on their feet and win this semifinal. But those Baby Blacks were incredible and it felt like they could clinch it.

8 Go to comments
A
Andrew 1 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

4 WC titles, ruled 7's for a good few years, also finishing in top 3 often, yes they've been poor of late. But you really do write a load of trype.

24 Go to comments
J
Jacque 2 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

This c!?t again.

24 Go to comments
B
Busso 2 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

This is journalism at its best , well done Rugbypass !

24 Go to comments
D
Donovan 2 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

*I have not read this article, and I refuse to read anything written by Ben Smith.* I have unsubscribed from all his platforms. Thanks, Ben, for making the game. I love an arena for trolls and unscrupulous punters who will do anything for a reaction. *So, I advise everyone to stop reading his articles; you will be much happier.*

24 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 2 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

I think its a well known fact that the Springboks have not dominated outside world cups. I think its also a well known fact that the youth team and the franchises havent performed at U20 level or in Super Rugby consistently where they dont have too many titles to their name. Their form in the URC is good with 3/3 finals made and 1 win which is better than that of any other nation in the URC. Now nobody was disputing those facts except to say that the Springboks have won the world cup 4 times which is a considerable achievement and are the current holders. So it really doesnt make sense what you are talking about. South African fans are not under the delusion that they are the ultimate team and reign supreme over global rugby but you cannot doubt the claim that South Africa has world class structures and systems otherwise they would not be able to compete in or win global, regional and youth titles. The Springboks have earned their right to be called the world number one team after their world cup triumph. Nobody has ever claimed though that they are unbeatable.

24 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING The Andy Farrell, Rassie Erasmus verdict on Ireland drop goal winner The Andy Farrell, Rassie Erasmus verdict on Ireland drop goal winner
Search