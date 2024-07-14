Select Edition

International

Caelan Doris and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

By Liam Heagney
Caelan Doris leaves the pitch in Durban after Ireland's second Test win over South Africa (Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

What an epic we were treated to in Durban on Saturday. The atmosphere at Kings Park was tremendous and the calibre of the rugby on show was proper Test match fare. Here are the RugbyPass talking points coming out of Ireland’s last-gasp 25-24 win over South Africa:

Why two and not three?
No disrespect to minnows Portugal, who will surely love their outing next weekend in Bloemfontein versus the Springboks, but it is a shame that next weekend isn’t a series-deciding third South Africa-Ireland encounter. 

Draws are hollow in rugby and while the series in New Zealand and Australia had two-nil wins confirmed for the All Blacks and the Wallabies versus England and Wales, having South Africa-Ireland and Argentina-France conclude deadlocked at one win apiece is very annoying.

Video Spacer

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on his team’s performance in teh second Test against Ireland

The Springbok players were not on the same page during Saturday’s series decider against Ireland in Durban.

Video Spacer

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on his team’s performance in teh second Test against Ireland

The Springbok players were not on the same page during Saturday’s series decider against Ireland in Durban.

Imagine the incredible hype that a third Boks-Irish match-up would generate in the days ahead. Rugby needs as many shots in the arm as it can get to grow its appeal beyond its avid fans, not stalemate outcomes.

Look at how terrific it was in 2022 when it was a three-game series format and the All Blacks-Irish, Wallabies-English, Springboks-Welsh and Pumas-Scottish affairs all enjoyed a third Saturday to settle the result after they were all poised at one-all after two matches.

Turnovers

2
Turnovers Won
7
12
Turnovers Lost
18

A share of the spoils is what the record books will now show for this 2024 Boks-Irish series, leaving very much undecided that pent-up debate in recent weeks and months over who currently is the world’s No1 side.

That’s frustrating but nothing can be done with Ireland jumping on a plane home on Sunday and South Africa planning to release their front-line players on Wednesday for a 10-day break while the fringe is let loose on their Iberian visitors in Bloem’.

It won’t be until November 2025 when another #RSAvIRE fixture is likely pencilled into the calendar. By that stage these two champion teams will have evolved and developed and won’t be the same as the rivalry that has recently existed. That’s a real pity.

Seven-week roller coaster
Proper Irish fans who have the health of the overall game in their heart will be thrilled that it was Ciaran Frawley who emerged as the match-winning hero. There is, unfortunately, a massive imbalance in the player development conveyor belt in Ireland, with too many emerging from the private fee-paying schools pathway and very few making it via the grassroot clubs route due to the unevenness of the late teenage rugby they are exposed to.

Frawley has beaten the odds and while it will seem to rugby aficionados around the world that he has become an overnight success at the age of 26 on the back of his drop goal heroics in a gutsy 21-minute demonstration of out-half play off the bench, his highlights reel cameo was a long time in the making and deserving of recognition.

It was from the Skerries club in North County Dublin where Frawley was spotted and his rise to Leinster and Ireland prominence has been a slow build that now has genuine substance. The cruelty that visited Frawley seven weeks ago in London when he was agonisingly wide with a last-gasp drop goal to win the Champions Cup for his province versus Toulouse could have broken him but this ‘rookie’ has got balls of steel.

His 70th-minute drop goal was a peach, catching the South African goal-line dropout and returning it with interest between the posts. But his reaction to his 77th-minute crosskick which failed to find Garry Ringrose and instead went straight into touch was Johnny Sextonesque.

So many other players would have reacted to that error by being afraid to kick the ball away a second time but what he did after effecting a loop with fellow sub Stuart McCloskey when running with 79th-minute scrum possession from his 22 was sublime, putting in a precision grubber that ended with James Lowe forcing the back-pedalling Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to carry into touch and give Ireland the attacking lineout that led to the game-winning drop goal.

The moral of this story is that you simply have to get up off the canvas when this sport topples you over. “You can’t be too hard on yourself. Well, you can but you can’t dwell on it too much because we were lucky enough that it wasn’t the last game of the season,” said Frawley post-game, explaining how he managed to move on from his high-profile London miss.

“We had Connacht the week after and had to dust ourselves off pretty quickly and get on with it, that’s life. Look, to come down here to play against the world champions and beat them in their own backyard is unbelievable.”

It sure was. What a brilliant reminder that Ireland stars can emerge from the lesser travelled youths pathway.

Related

Ciaran Frawley: 'The strike was the ugliest drop goal I've ever hit'

Hang it in the Louvre. Ireland rugby fans have long cherished some famous last-gasp drop goals. Ronan O’Gara to clinch the 2009 Grand Slam in Cardiff. Johnny Sexton to finish a 2018 Hail Mary play in Paris that ignited the run to another Slam.

Read Now

Rassie’s good grace
Rugby is an amazing game in that no 80 minutes between the same two teams is ever predictable. As a coach, it can leave you feeling the greatest one week and utterly bereft the next. So it turned out with Rassie Erasmus. He was the recipient of so much praise last weekend after their 27-20 Loftus Versfeld win.

Signs of an expanded attack with flankers intriguingly running in the wide channels. Influential bench use with the unleashing of all six forwards in one fell swoop. His admirers liked what they saw and had no hesitation in telling him so.

Seven days on at Kings Park, though, the outlook on his team was very different. Tryless attack. Blunted maul. Rookie full-back. No series sweep. To his immense credit, he took the disappointment with great grace. “You can sit here with a sad face and think out excuses but the best team won on the day,” he admitted.

The in-series thrash talking was over and all that was left was respect for an Irish team that hung tough and levelled the series with an 80th-minute sucker punch for a one-point win against the standard bearers of the one-point win.

While it will be another 17 weeks before we get to see Ireland play when they host the All Blacks in Dublin, Erasmus is now in the thick of the Springboks season and in need of an August 10 response in Australia to get The Rugby Championship off to a winning start once the second-string hit-out versus Portugal is done with.

It’s going to be fascinating to see now Erasmus adapts and changes during that campaign. Blooding players and winning big Test matches at the same time is a difficult balance as he now only too well knows having lost Willie le Roux to a second-minute concussion and seeing Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu getting quite a challenge from the Irish, culminating in his concession of that late, late result deciding lineout.    

“When Willie is there our attack functions a bit better,” he volunteered. “Willie’s vision and feel for the game, he is not the youngest and the fastest anymore but he is definitely somebody who links the two wings and the centres very well with each other.

“It’s sad to lose, not nice, and I know as we are disappointed a lot of the fans will be disappointed as well. I wouldn’t say positives but I will say the experience that Sacha felt against a team which is really well organised and is ranked in the top one, two always in the world the last couple of years, he will take that and will use that going forward.”

Who knows, maybe in another six weeks, as happened with Frawley in seven, Feinberg-Mngomezulu could be the Springboks hero against New Zealand in Johannesburg. Wouldn’t that be a brilliant sequel to what unfolded for him in Durban?   

Related

What Rassie Erasmus said on refereeing in Springboks loss to Ireland

Trailing 6-16 at the break, South Africa roared back in the second half to take a 24-19 lead on 65 minutes after Handre Pollard successfully kicked his eight penalty off the tee.

Read Now

Doris the Lions leader?
It was last November when this writer’s better half came home from a work conference in Dublin with a bulging notebook of leadership pointers from Paul O’Connell. Aside from the usual titbits all speakers serve up at these motivational events, the Ireland assistant hinted that with Sexton retiring as the captain, very few people would predict the unexpected choice set to be named skipper for the 2024 Six Nations.

That left-field appointment never came, Andy Farrell instead decided it best that the established Peter O’Mahony took the responsibility. However, we now know that Caelan Doris was the captaincy punt that Ireland were considering and the back-rower will likely have that job for some considerable time to come. He can also be Farrell’s choice to lead on the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour to Australia.

Doris was by far Ireland’s best player of the South African series, producing two brilliantly consistent performances despite several in-game setbacks that could easily have diluted his influence. In Pretoria, he seemed to have teething issues at times getting his point across to referee Luke Pearce, yet was still firing at the finish.

In Durban, meanwhile, his second-half yellow carding resulted in 10 minutes that his team ‘lost’ 0-9, but he then went on to make the big carry in centrefield to manipulate the South African defence before Frawley struck for glory. How inspiring.

He doesn’t yet get asked much at the post-match briefings. There were just two questions at the eight-minute top table session that Ireland managed, but he produced a killer opening line that suggests he will entertainingly become a very quotable operator.

“Second half felt like a bit of a s**t show at times, that first 20 in particular,” he candidly admitted, holding his hand up for his own naughty step contribution. “I was sitting on the sideline watching some of it unfold not being able to influence and it sort of felt suffocating penalty after penalty.”

You live and learn, though. It’s how a captain earns his stripes and what Doris has picked up over successive Saturdays has laid the foundation for him to potentially become another great Irish leader.

Related

Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test Two

Here, amid the disco/swim club vibe reverberating around the ground, they brought their razzle and dazzle and led 10-0, 16-6 and 19-18 at various junctions throughout a rollocking contest before then landing the killer blow, replacement Ciaran Frawley kicking an exquisite drop goal from way out just after the end-game hooter had sounded.

Read Now
1

'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

2

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

3

The Andy Farrell, Rassie Erasmus verdict on Ireland drop goal winner

4

Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test Two

5

England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

6

How Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony reacted to benching for second Test

7

'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

8

Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

Comments

1 Comment
R
Rob 34 mins ago

While I understand and appreciate the desire for a deciding test it wouldn’t be in the best interest of player welfare. Some of these guys emptied the tank last night and need a rest.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jon 17 minutes ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

Shame England aren’t doing what Wales are and having an extra week in NZ against a province to give the squadies a run and let the big boys relax and enjoy a team holiday. They could have played Hawkes Bay, maybe they would have a way to get Steve smiling down there…

25 Go to comments
J
John 18 minutes ago
What Rassie Erasmus said on refereeing in Springboks loss to Ireland

National feelings aside, I think we’ve been very lucky starting w the matches leading to the 2023 RWC (Six Nations + prep games) as Ireland, South Africa, France, and later New Zealand emerged as four very good sides. Parity and games that are close / interesting are good for the sport. England is getting better as well. Think about it - exciting RWC, good Investec Cup final, good URC final and good EPL? final. It’s been a treat for the fans…who aren’t Welsh….or Aussie

11 Go to comments
J
Jon 19 minutes ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

This is that arrogance or stupidity type situation, picking your poison, Kiwis trying to make Steve Borthwick smile. The nerve!

25 Go to comments
N
Nikola 27 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Not sure about Taylor’s rating but even if he was, say, a 7, why keep him so long on the park when you have Aumua?!?!

61 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 31 minutes ago
Scott Robertson on 'remarkable' performance from latest All Black debutant

Ratima changed the “Pace” and Barrett changed the game

5 Go to comments
J
John 31 minutes ago
South Africa player ratings vs Ireland | July Series Second Test

Grant is the future at 9. Faf didn’t play well

10 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 34 minutes ago
'Everybody could see that': Beauden Barrett's game changing performance the difference

Top Halfbacks score tries. Findlay Christie doesn’t at least in an All Black Jersey 1 in 24 games. Aaron Smith was 132 games and 30 tries? Can you see Findlay suddenly “Improving” Goneburger!

11 Go to comments
R
Rob 34 minutes ago
Caelan Doris and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

While I understand and appreciate the desire for a deciding test it wouldn’t be in the best interest of player welfare. Some of these guys emptied the tank last night and need a rest.

1 Go to comments
J
John 35 minutes ago
The Andy Farrell, Rassie Erasmus verdict on Ireland drop goal winner

What’s up with double attempted croc roll on Marx?

2 Go to comments
N
Nikola 59 minutes ago
England's huge injury blow and 4 other NZ 2nd Test talking points

“Mighty Maro” - yes, he was mighty for the first 60 or so minutes, then after the 65th minute he looked like he has fought 12 rounds with a heavyweight champion right after completing a marathon. Not sure if replacing him instead of Chandler would have been better for England but Maro was not very useful in the last 15min of the game.

4 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hours ago
The Andy Farrell, Rassie Erasmus verdict on Ireland drop goal winner

Well played young man. A real moment of rugby genius which will no doubt go down in rugby lore - right up there with Johnny Wilkinson and Joel Stransky. Congrats to Ciaran, the Irish teams and their fans. Look forward to the next chapter.

2 Go to comments
B
Broken Shoulder 1 hours ago
Wallabies far from perfect but ‘stressful’ Schmidt era starts on winning note

Cheers, Brett. Certainly an air of early 2020 to the wallabies right now. Rennie picked a lot of newcomers who are staples now but I feel we’re lacking some skill in certain areas. Lock in particular. His comments this weekend support that, he’s certainly not mincing his words and realises how far away we are right now from those top teams. I know Joe has resisted but, would it not be prudent to have a Rodda, Skelton, Sio, Arnold, Kerevi and Koroibete in the squad for the RC? Watching the Boks v Ireland just makes me realise how far back we are right now. The bones are there, we just need to stop resisting the meat that’s overseas.

11 Go to comments
D
Dan 1 hours ago
What Rassie Erasmus said on refereeing in Springboks loss to Ireland

I’m sure he was livid that Dickson didn’t follow in the footsteps of Barnes, Whitehouse and Pearce and hand them yet another undeserved victory. Apparently didn’t get the fat envelope of unmarked sterling in on time this week

11 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 1 hours ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

Stopped in the street 10 times every day? No wonder they lost, their coach was spending all his time wandering the city. I call bollocks to this. And the elevator story. Tales used to motivate his team, based on probably a couple of people telling him they thought the ABs would win. Imagine that, the arrogance of fans thinking their team would win.

25 Go to comments
T
Toaster 2 hours ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

Much ado about nothing Banter as he says Borthwick is doing a god job and his team could’ve won both matches Concerns in some areas and lots to work on but lots of positives for both teams

25 Go to comments
T
Toaster 2 hours ago
What Rassie Erasmus said on refereeing in Springboks loss to Ireland

Amazing. A saffa not complaining about the ref! 😃 Jokes aside good comments from Rassie It was a furious match like the ABs England match and both refs should be very pleased at how they handled it Only one try but it edged the ABs match as the game of the round for me

11 Go to comments
L
Liam 2 hours ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

As if Razor wouldn't get the same thing in London, and love it

25 Go to comments
M
Mark and Tania 2 hours ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

Just saying - not all NZer’s all like that - England played well and pushed us - great series!!

25 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Ciaran Frawley: 'The strike was the ugliest drop goal I've ever hit'

Congrats Frawley - to bounce back from the Investec Cup final to yesterday is a really strong showing…You’re welcome to join RSA and back up Polly :)

11 Go to comments
C
CO 3 hours ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

I thought it was a superb English team, playing great rugby, the best team to tour NZ since 2003. The Irish came out a couple of years ago and were also very savvy, they comfortably bettered a poorly prepared Allblacks side that sacked two coaches as a result. The English were noticeably more physical and harder up front than that history making Irish side who deserved their series win. However this All Black team were significantly better drilled than what the Irish faced and they were ready for the English to bring it.

25 Go to comments
