The Clive Woodward verdict on Twickenham becoming Allianz Stadium

Former England boss Clive Woodward has delivered his verdict on the naming rights deal that will see Twickenham rebranded as Allianz Stadium for at least the next 10 years. It was Monday evening when the RFU caught the rugby world unguarded by unveiling a sponsorship deal worth more than £10million a year that included the renaming of the home of English rugby from September 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

The now 82,000-capacity stadium was opened in 1909, and its first-ever naming rights deal will now see funds injected into the game’s elite and grassroots levels.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney defended the deal on Tuesday, explaining that rugby was facing significant financial challenges, but Woodward has now joined the chorus of criticism expressing dissatisfaction over the name change which has completely dropped Twickenham from the title.

Paul Gustard on potential “signing of the season” Owen Farrell Coach Paul Gustard is full of praise for Racing 92 signing Owen Farrell Paul Gustard on potential “signing of the season” Owen Farrell Coach Paul Gustard is full of praise for Racing 92 signing Owen Farrell

Sportsmail columnist Woodward, who led England to Rugby World Cup glory in Australia in 2003, has republished his rights deal column on LinkedIn, concluding that the RFU’s contract with Allianz was no silver bullet for its currently stretched finances and that the axing of Twickenham from the ground’s name was very sad.

In a post that has been widely commented on, Woodward wrote: “In a wonderful summer of sport, the decision to rename Twickenham to Allianz Stadium is an almighty blow. The reason is obvious: money.

Related The Bill Sweeney defence for RFU selling Twickenham naming rights From September 1, the 82,000-capacity home of English rugby will be known as Allianz Stadium in its first rebrand since it opened in 1909 with the deal injecting cash into the elite and grassroots levels of the game. Read Now

“The RFU badly needs cash to support the community game, fund elite player contracts, support the women’s game, and mobilise a rugby sevens programme for Olympic gold. It’s needed to drive England’s age group sides, generate coaches, and support players.

“Steve Borthwick’s England showed great promise in the second half of this season, but English rugby and the RFU have fallen off the pace in world rugby and compared to other domestic and global sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The RFU board sold its soul by renaming this historic stadium. Many, including myself, question why and how it has come to this. As an England player, you are a custodian of the jersey, responsible for filling it with pride and leaving it in a better place. This applies to the head coach and the RFU board. Will the board reflect if replacing Twickenham with Allianz Stadium is their legacy?

“I take no comfort that Ireland, Wales, and Scotland sold their stadium naming rights. England should not feel proud. All sports faced challenges post-covid. Australia already has an Allianz Stadium, so we’re not unique!

“Some say a name means nothing, but Twickenham represents 100+ years of heritage. Those questioning this are called ‘traditionalists’ by the RFU which is a cheap shot and no different than calling people ‘old farts’ as Will Carling did years ago.

“Twickenham was a fortress during my tenure, we took on the world and showed fans rugby as they had never experienced it before. It meant everything to us. When I fly over west London, I eagerly look for Twickenham and still get goosebumps. Many feel this, whether they played for England or supported from the terraces.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s impressive how much money Wimbledon leaves on the table each year. They haven’t sold the naming rights to The Championships or Centre Court, they understand the brand value Wimbledon represents. Can you imagine Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz playing on Allianz Centre Court?

“How would Scottie Scheffler feel arriving at Allianz Augusta? Do we want to see the first ball in the Ashes at Allianz Lord’s? Or see England at Allianz Wembley? This is not a dig at Allianz in any way, who support sport globally.

“The RFU must now put their mouth where their new-found money is. How far will a reported £10m a year go? On the face of it, it doesn’t seem like much. Will this regenerate the atmosphere at Twickenham and get fans’ eyes back on the field instead of the next pint?

“Also, what about the Olympics? Team GB failed to field a men’s sevens team in Paris and the women’s players were not on full-time contracts. Missed opportunities by the RFU board. Hopefully, some of the Allianz money will go to this.

“The RFU must restore England to the pinnacle of world rugby. Money is needed, but this naming rights deal is no silver bullet. The total removal of Twickenham from the venue represented a very sad and poignant day.”