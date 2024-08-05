RFU sell naming rights to Twickenham Stadium

The RFU have today announced that Twickenham Stadium will be known as Allianz Stadium after signing a new long-term partnership with the German insurance company.

Twickenham now falls into line with all the other Home Unions’ home grounds, with Ireland (Aviva Stadium), Scotland (Scottish Gas Murrayfield) and Wales (Principality Stadium) having sold naming rights to their stadiums.

Having broken new ground, the RFU are set for a significant financial boost although the value of the deal has yet to be disclosed. For some traditionalists, though, it won’t be a price worth paying.

The stadium sponsorship is the eighth of its kind for Allianz, which welcomes the 82,000 capacity Twickenham into a family of world-class stadia around the globe.

The Allianz Stadium will join celebrated venues such as Allianz Arena in Munich, Allianz Parque in São Paulo and the recently reopened state-of-the-art multi-purpose venue in Sydney.

Allianz will also be a key partner of the RFU’s community engagement programme, launching a new Allianz Future Fund that will enable community rugby clubs to apply for funding.

RFU CEO, Bill Sweeney said: “We’re really pleased to be expanding our partnership with Allianz, enabling further investment into the community and professional game. This is an opportunity to celebrate our stadium’s proud legacy while developing it for the future. This partnership will support us in moving the game in a direction which serves all rugby, from minis to the elites, from club coaches to our national coaches and everything in between.

“Over the coming years the RFU and Allianz will work together to enhance visitor experiences and provide fans and local community with the best possible match day and event experiences.

“As we head towards hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2025 it is entirely fitting that the first game to be played at the newly named Allianz Stadium will be the Red Roses versus New Zealand on 14 September.”