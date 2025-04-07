Northern Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Aussie Super takes: Reds' title contenders, Jake Gordon elephant in the room

By John Ferguson reporting from Sydney
Jake Gordon of the NSW Waratahs and Harry McLaughlin-Phillips of the Queensland Reds. (Photos by Phil Walter/Getty Images and Michael Bradley/Getty Images)

Another round of Super Rugby Pacific is done, and it means we’ve witnessed another weekend of entertaining rugby which saw several sides stride out and others continue to struggle. 

The rollercoaster results of the season are making almost all games must watch even for neutral fans, and clashes across the entire table are making for some memorable viewing. 

While the Queensland Reds impressed in their loss to the table topping Chiefs, the Waratahs looked very average in their second half effort against a rampant Moana Pasifika. 

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

All the way over on the other side of Australia, the Western Force managed to secure a crucial win which has given them just enough breathing space to work on some of the finer aspects of their game. 

And all the while, Wallabies selection queries continue to loom, while several players put up their hand for selection. 

Reds emerge as genuine title contenders 

The final score of 27-15 to the Chiefs doesn’t fairly reflect just how close this contest was. 

The return of five Wallabies to the matchday squad definitely gave a boost to the side but overall it was a 23-man effort who all performed very well in trying conditions. 

The torrid rain limited both the team’s razzle-dazzle attacks, and it made for a slipper pill with both sides spilling balls regularly. 

Points Flow Chart

Chiefs win +12
Time in lead
63
Mins in lead
0
77%
% Of Game In Lead
0%
66%
Possession Last 10 min
34%
14
Points Last 10 min
5

Both sides left clear and obvious points out on the pitch with Harry McLaughlin-Phillips spilling the ball over the line in the 47th-minute and the Chiefs being held-up over the line on a few occasions. 

In the end defence and goal kicking was the difference and this skewed in favour of the Chiefs because Reds captain Tate McDermott made some bizarre calls, opting for the corner instead of taking a penalty goal on two separate occasions with prop Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, yellow carded. 

Had Tom Lynagh and HMP converted the three tries, it would’ve been sitting at 27-21, and had McDermott opted for the sticks instead of the corner, from two penalties, which were right in front, then it could have been a one point ball game, at 27-26. 

Hindsight is 20-20 but even in real time, and from behind a screen awash with the pouring rain, it was clear to see the conditions and the sin bin together created the ideal moment to run the clock down with a kick at goal. 

It’s only round eight of 16 so it’s better to learn this lesson now rather than the final, which may well be these two teams at the very same venue in June. 

Waratahs’ capitulation shows they need a leader 

The Waratahs were in control heading into the sheds at half-time, with a good lead at 21-7, but that’s as good as it got. 

Moana Pasifika took the intermission to fix their unforced errors which was what the Waratahs thrived off, scoring two of their three first half tries through counterattack. 

A simple reason for Moana’s six-to-one try scoring fest in the second half was tackling, the Waratahs fell off far too many tackles, missing 30 tackles at 84 per cent tackle completion. 

It wasn’t just the fact that tackles were being missed, it was where they were being missed. 

On several occasion, two or three Waratahs players fell of key Moana ball runners inside their own 22m-line which led directly to at least two tries. 

An analytical take on the capitulation reveals the leaders for the Waratahs failed to devise a plan which would wrestle back momentum. 

They failed to play territory, went away from contestables that had worked so well for them in the first stanza, and started making their own unforced errors; from boot and hand. 

Coach Dan McKellar will be sweating on Wallaby halfback Jake Gordon’s fitness, he has long been the backbone and game driver of the Waratahs outfit. 

Force win was crucial for their season’s hopes 

It was a great win in the west, and it came at a crucial juncture in the season for the Perth based side as they head into a bye week. 

The win sees the Force climb into the top four, giving them both a boost in confidence as well as helping the win-loss and point-differential?ledgers look a little healthier. 

However, the reality is, the win paints over some shortcomings of the Force which means questions remain over their ability to truly compete towards the business end of the competition. 

The Highlanders suffered both a 20-minute red card as well as a yellow, but the home side were unable to put the visitors to the sword and the inability to capitalise on a one or two man advantage?does not bode well for finals rugby. 

Ruck Speed

0-3 secs
66%
60%
3-6 secs
25%
29%
6+ secs
9%
11%
84
Rucks Won
87

The Force are a joy to watch, and key players like Darcy Swain, Carlo Tizzano, Nic White, and Ben Donaldson are all either in redhot form or appear to be reaching it towards the businesses end of the season. 

Whether the bye week is a blessing, or a curse remains to be seen but this win has given them a good foundation for the back half of the season where they play three Kiwi opposition in their next five games,?two of which will be in New Zealand. 

Wallaby Watch: the halfbacks 

This week’s headlines have been all about incumbent?Wallaby flyhalf Noah Lolesio signing a deal with a Japanese club but the burning question remains; who plays inside him should he still be picked by Wallaby coach Joe Schmidt?? 

Tate McDermott’s showing with ball in hand was as captivating as ever in Hamilton. 

In a losing side he shone brightly as the rain hammered down but there must be questions now about his leadership decisions, after turning down very kickable penalties in horrid conditions and with a man in the sin bin. 

Nic White was tactically astute, skilfully accurate, and managed the tempo of the game well in the Force’s win against the Highlanders. 

There’s no doubt he will be in the Wallabies’ squad for the British and Irish Lions series but what role that will be in remains unclear.? 

However, it’s the absence of incumbent Wallaby starter and Waratahs captain, Jake Gordon, which is the elephant in the room. 

His importance for the Waratahs’ leadership as well as the fact he possesses the most rounded skillset of the three incumbents, means he remains a key part of the Wallabies plans for the Lions. 

Brumbies halfback Ryan Lonergan and Force reserve Issak Fines-Leleiwasa are both playing better than last year but neither has kick-started any national selection debates just yet. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

