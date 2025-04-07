Head Coach Dave Ward to leave Bristol Bears

Bristol Bears has announced Women’s Head Coach Dave Ward will depart the club this summer to pursue a new opportunity.

Ward joined the Bears along with his wife and England second-row Abbie Ward in 2021, leading Bears to four successive PWR semi-finals and one final during his time at the helm, overseeing a number of players progressing to international honours.

Ward said: “I would like to thank Bristol Bears for the opportunity to coach the Women’s programme for the last four years – an opportunity that I’ve absolutely loved and one that I will hold very close for many years to come.

“The staff I have worked with, and in particular the support we have had from Steve, Maggie and Jon Lansdown and the board, has made the club one of the leading programmes in the country.

“I would also like to thank Pat Lam and the coaching team, who have supported the programme from day one of me arriving, and none more so than assistant coach Tom Luke, who has been with me every step of the way in what has been an incredible journey.

“I’ve always known the people of Bristol are special, but the support that the Women have had over the years that I have been here has been much more than I could have ever hoped for.

“Lastly, and most importantly, I would like to thank the players. Their dedication, skill and commitment on a week-to-week basis, to not only keep improving as a rugby player, but to inspire the next generation has left a massive imprint on me and the city as well.

“I look forward to seeing the fans when I’m back in the stands as a supporter (not shouting) of this great club.”