Bidding heats up for lock-sized dual-qualified centre Zack Wimbush

Exeter Chiefs are battling to keep hold of highly-rated centre Zack Wimbush, who is the subject of a tug-of-war between Wales boss Warren Gatland and his England counterpart Steve Borthwick.

RugbyPass exclusively reported on Tuesday that battle lines on either side of the Severn Bridge and the race to lure Hong Kong-born Wimbush intensifies with Gatland keen to fast-track him into his set-up this autumn.

The outside centre – who stands 6’6 “and weighs 118kg – made 16 appearances in all competitions for the Chiefs last season and has also featured for the Chiefs in their pre-season campaign.

He started the 14-10 defeat to the Ospreys last weekend but missed out as the Devon outfit rounded off their build-up to the new season with a 31-15 victory over Ulster at Sandy Park on Saturday afternoon.

Wimbush, whose parents are both PE teachers and who has a Welsh grandfather, is a target for the Dragons and Cardiff, both of whom are keen to meet with him to make their case for him to join them.

We understand that there is nothing in links to the Scarlets, but Exeter will be worried that they could be about to lose one of their young prized assets, and there is very little that they can do about it.

Wimbush, who made his Premiership Cup debut against Bath in November 2022, was educated at Mount Kelly School, Tavistock, before going to Exeter College and then Exeter University.

Many observers in the game have tipped him as a future world star, and he is understood to be on an academy deal, which typically pays somewhere in the region of between £30,000 and £40,000.

The 20-year-old could be snapped by either of the Welsh regions that are keen for a meeting for a training compensation fee, which is calculated on a pro-rata basis.

