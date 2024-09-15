Northampton Saints turn to giant lock Will Spencer

Northampton Saints are set to turn to former Leicester Tigers and Bath lock Will Spencer as an injury replacement with the new season just around the corner.

The Premiership champions start the defence of their crown with a tough visit to the West Country, where they will face Bath at the Rec on Friday, the team they beat 25-21 at Twickenham in early June.

Oxford-born Spencer, 32, has played over 100 games in the Premiership and European competition for Bath, Worcester Warriors and Leicester Tigers and spent time last season in the Pro D2 with Soyaux-Angouleme.

He made four appearances in the French second tier for Jonny May’s new employers as an injury joker but is now set to be handed a chance to revive his career in the Premiership and could feature at his former club.

Spencer (6’7, 125kg) – who made 42 appearances for Bath in two spells – is set to be handed a short-term deal by Saints boss Phil Dowson to add cover for knocks that his side have picked up in pre-season.

Saints, whose first home game since becoming champions will be when Exeter Chiefs visit Franklins Gardens on Saturday week, have had a mixed pre-season campaign.

They scored six tries to beat Championship side Bedford Blues 36-17 in the Mobbs Memorial Match at Franklins Gardens last Friday after getting beaten 54-26 by Irish giants Leinster a week earlier.

Dowson has been looking to improve his squad all summer after signing seven players, including Wallaby flanker Josh Kemeny, from the now-defunct Super Rugby outfit Melbourne Rebels.

Spencer might not be the only new arrival at the Saints before the start of the new season after Fissler Confidential reported on Saturday they are one of several clubs looking for a new tighthead prop.

