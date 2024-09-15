Northern Edition

Bunnings NPC

The pride behind All Black helping Tasman Mako defend Ranfurly Shield

By Finn Morton
David Havili of Tasman in action during the round one Bunnings Warehouse NPC match between Manawatu and Tasman at Central Energy Trust Arena, on August 11, 2024, in Palmerston North, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

For the first time ever, Tasman Mako have successfully defended their status as the current holders of the Ranfurly Shield. Tasman got the job done over Wellington 28-15, with All Black David Havili playing a part in a thrilling win over the previously undefeated Lions.

When Campbell Parata slotted a long-range penalty goal to win the Ranfurly Shield challenge over Hawke’s Bay the weekend before, Havili was in South Africa. As Havili celebrated the triumph, he was swarmed by fellow Tasman All Blacks Will Jordan and Ethan Blackadder.

But, after returning home to New Zealand, the 29-year-old was one of 12 All Blacks released to play in the sixth round of the NPC. Havili would come up against fellow national squad members Billy Proctor and Ruben Love who were named to play for Wellington.

Havili took his place at inside centre, with Crusaders enforcer Levi Aumua lining up just outside him in the No. 13 jumper. Tasman took the lead in the 11th minute through winger Timoci Tavatavanawai and never surrendered their advantage as they held on for a clinical win at home.

Riley Higgins had made it a one-point game with 18 minutes to play after scoring the Lions’ second try of the afternoon, but Tasman were a class above. It was another historic occasion for the Mako, with Havili earning “the right” to call himself a Ranfurly Shield winner.

“Yeah, pretty special,” Havili said on SENZ’s Scotty & Izzy. “The whole week I sort of looked at the shield and I wanted to earn the right and win it on the weekend.

“It was a hell of a game. Wellington stayed in it sort of until the 80th minute. We had a few injuries throughout that game and to be able to come out on top was extra special for the support we had turn out at Lansdowne Park.

“… we saw that yesterday with a couple of big try-savers from a few boys and to be able to go deep into the phase count and get crucial turnovers from our loosies. It’s something that we definitely spoke about during the week and it’s something they did against Hawke’s Bay.

“I’m just happy to be a part of it and get that opportunity to play for it and hold it again.”

Ethan de Groot, George Bell, Pasilio Tosi, Josh Lord, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, George Bower, Harry Plummer and Patrick Tuipulotu were the other nine All Blacks released for their respective provincial duties.

Match Summary

2
Penalty Goals
1
4
Tries
2
1
Conversions
1
0
Drop Goals
0
101
Carries
123
7
Line Breaks
7
14
Turnovers Lost
18
9
Turnovers Won
7

The NPC’s announcement last added another layer of intensity, pressure and expectation to these provincial fixtures. Take the Ranfurly Sheild defence, history was already riding on it, but the three All Blacks in that clash were tipped to have strong performances.

That’s pressure.

That’s the life of an All Black.

“There’s always a wee bit of pressure there,” Havili explained.

“I just wanted to go out there and play like I hadn’t won it and yeah, it was my first time playing for it and that’s what was motivating me the whole week was to go out there and win it.

“We played some (good) footy to keep the Lions out from our line and it was a wee bit messy through that later half of the game but I thought the boys played really well for the backend of the half and we scored some great tries after 78, 79th minute

“We came out on top.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 27 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Tupou, over the last 5 years, bar the disastrous, traitorous Tah Eddie Jones period, has only ever had kiwi coaches in Australia. Which is extraordinary. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie to be precise and now he has to put up with Joe Schmidt.


He's never had the opportunity to enjoy great Australian passion playing for his team. It's sad and no wonder he's not really that interested or motivated.


He will just coast thru next year pretending to put a bit of effort in to playing for the Tahs then he'll be off overseas.


And Lomax, well, b...... kiwis bludging off Australians, again. Kerr Barlow, Ben Franks, etc. Strewth.

21 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 27 minutes ago
'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

You’ve got it all wrong. All NZ teams are the best. They just lose sometimes.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 30 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ask Ben Smith to recruit a proof reader for RP. He needs it most.

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 36 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

It was indeed. And who was behind that ? John O'Neill and the Tahs.

21 Go to comments
J
JWH 40 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

France played Ireland, England, and South Africa. I decided not use any stats with Argentina because I don't think they are consistent enough to be top 4, but certainly will be soon! So unfortunately I had to use last year's RWC game, but I am pretty sure that the side is largely unchanged I think?

14 Go to comments
J
John 44 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Love this work JWH, really well put forward. Out of interest who were the French games against?


I am more surprised that their stats match Ireland to be fair, Ireland's ability to compete with SA over their two series was incredible.

14 Go to comments
J
John 47 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

This is interesting GP, are you a fan of B Barrett at 10?


Also, who is your pick for the AB's backrow?

14 Go to comments
J
John 48 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Often just refer to him as Razor 😅

14 Go to comments
J
John 49 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Apologies for the typo. Thanks for keeping me honest.

14 Go to comments
J
JWH 50 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder is a 7, not an 8. No point in comparing the wrong positions. 111kg and 190cm at 7 is atrociously large.


Cane + Savea are smaller, but Savea is certainly stronger than most in that back row, maybe Valetini is big enough. I don't think Cane is likely to start this next game with Ethan Blackadder back, so it will likely be Sititi, Savea, Blackadder.


Set piece retention + disruption, tackle completion %, and ruck speed, are the stats I would pick to define a cohesive forward pack.


NZ have averaged 84.3% from lineout and 100% from own scrum feed in their last three games against top 4 opponents. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 79.7% from own scrum feed.


In comparison, Ireland averaged 85.3% from lineout and 74.3% from own scrum feed. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 100% from the scrum.


France also averaged 90.7% from lineout (very impressive) and 74.3% from own scrum feed (very bad). Their opponents averaged 95.7% from lineout (very bad) and 83.7% from scrum.


As we can see, at set piece NZ have been very good at disrupting opposition scrums while retaining own feed. However, lineout retention and disruption is bang average with Ireland and France, with the French pulling ahead. So NZ is right there in terms of cohesiveness in lineouts, and is better than both in terms of scrums. I have also only used stats from tests within the top 4.


France have averaged 85.7% tackle completion and 77.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


Ireland have averaged 86.3% tackle completion and 82.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


NZ have averaged 87% tackle completion and 80.7% or rucks 6 seconds or less.


So NZ have a higher tackle completion %, similar lineout, better scrum, and similar ruck speed.


Overall, NZ seem to have a better pack cohesiveness than France and Ireland, maybe barely, but small margins are what win big games.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

The tide’s turning alright. Low tide.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Simon Easterby named Ireland interim head coach

I hope you’re right/wrong?

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

can't make it past a quarter final in a game that counts...

44 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

yeah.. the way he won that RWC quarter final for Ireland.... what's that?

44 Go to comments
s
sb 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let’s make it really effing clear, you are obviously a complete moron. What drivel.

21 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Scott Robinson ? Really ,,,

14 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder must come back in, he is one our best. It is the selection of the other loosies that is the problem. The fact Ardie is a bit below his best is another factor as the article points out. Why people want Beauden returned to fullback I cannot understand.

14 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Oh of course!

169 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

“One overseas player”??? Lowe, Herring, Belham and winning drop goal scored by Frawley born in Sydney!!!

44 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

I seriously hope Kailea together with Brandon Paenga Amosa can bring some stability to allow AAA to find some form because he has been lacking impact.

14 Go to comments
