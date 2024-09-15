Ex-All Black stars for Toulon in last-gasp win
Former All Black winger Leicester Fainga’anuku was the “best player on the field” in Toulon’s win over Castres in round two of the Top 14 according to French pundits.
The former Crusaders back is in his second Top 14 season of his 18-month deal with Toulon after joining the French club after last year’s Rugby World Cup.
Lining up at centre, Fainga’anuku was at his physical best against Castres, carrying 13 times in the midfield and coming up with two key turnovers.
Toulon overcame a 25-13 deficit in the last half hour to storm home and claim their first win of the season.
A try by French halfback Baptiste Serin and the boot of Italian international flyhalf Paolo Garbisi closed the gap to 25-23. A last minute try to reserve flanker Setariki Tuicuvu stole victory from the jaws of defeat for Toulon.
“He is undeniably the best Toulon player in this match at Mayol. Although shaken up, the RCT was able to count on him,” Tristan Fullier recounted for RugbyRama on Fainga’anuku’s performance.
“Already among the best at the end of last season, the New Zealander is a cornerstone of the Var system.
“He is particularly important in the centre of the field due to his ability to fix and advance in each of his ball catches.
“An image of his character, in the 18th minute, he seized the ball several times to participate in pick & go. In his defensive actions, he was once again reassuring.”
After establishing himself in Top 14 at the back end of last year’s season, Fainga’anuku will complete this year’s full calendar with Toulon and come off contract in July 2025.
He will just be 25 years old when the deal ends, opening the door to return to New Zealand or stay in France with Toulon or elsewhere.
Another high profile Toulon recruit, England international Lewis Ludlam, was also praised for a combative performance featuring 18 carries and strong defence.
Leicester Fainga'anuku still wearing the right colours. Played great for the Crusaders and now in France. Hopefully Razor gets him back before the 2027 World Cup, he is needed. His fellow Tasman /Crusader Levi Aumua , is showing a lot of promise too as shown on Sunday against Wellington.
all other things being equal Scott Robertson will get Leicester back in black for RWC 2027...
RugbyPass is only interested in one AB playing for the mercenary club of Toulon whilst there was a big and intense game between both Top 14 giants Toulouse and La Rochelle !!
Therefore nobody should wonder why the SH fans don’t understand what is going on in the NH rugby and France in particular…
Definately hope he returns. Big boost for ABS.
Excited for him to be back in NZ after securing the bag