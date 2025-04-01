Meg Jones on why 'miracle child' Abi Burton is the perfect role model

Growing up only ten minutes away from the Principality Stadium, with her Dad a proud Welshman, last Saturday’s match up against Wales in the Women’s Six Nations was always going to be a meaningful one to England’s Meg Jones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having lost both of her parents in 2024, the 28-year-old handled the occasion with the maturity and charm she has become known for, scoring a sensational try whilst at it.

“I loved being at the Principality,” said the centre. “It was a very fitting occasion for me, particularly on Mother’s Day weekend so it was very emotional at times, but I loved it, and I love playing against the Welsh.

“They bring a lot of passion and pride. I think the first 20 minutes they showed what they’re about, and I guess how they’re trying to evolve their game as well.

“We were obviously hypercritical of our performance (from the week before), but on Saturday we had some outstanding phases of play that we’re really proud of.”

England made 13 changes going into their round 2 Women’s Six Nations match against Wales, and still came away 67-12 winners, a strategic move testing out different combinations from England Head Coach John Mitchell which saw Jones win her 22nd cap and team up with Tatyana Heard in the midfield.

“The options that we had were phenomenal. If we can just keep building on that, I think we’ll be in good stead coming to the rest of the games.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know that teams turn up for the major tournaments, and we need to be sure that we’re ready to ride those punches but also give a couple of good punches as well.

“The Women’s Six Nations is a huge privilege, and a prestigious competition to be involved in. So we’ve got a great opportunity to fight some good battles in the next couple of weeks, heading into the World Cup.”

Jones has only recently turned her full attention to the 15s side of the game having represented Team GB at the Paris Olympics last year and has settled in to the Red Roses squad with surprising ease.

Another player who has made the switch from sevens is Abi Burton who made her 15s debut at the weekend scoring two tries.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022 Burton was diagnosed with autoimmune NMDA receptor encephalitis — a rare condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks the brain, disrupting thoughts, movement and mood. She was placed into an induced coma, and had to learn how to walk, talk, read and write again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Roses (@redrosesrugby)



An understatement to say that both players have been through a lot in recent years and shown unwavering support for one other.

“I say it all the time that she’s our miracle child,” said Jones. “She’s seen it all and she’s a true believer of working hard and putting in what you get out. I think it’s as simple as that.

“If anyone wants a role model, she’s a perfect role model because she showed that despite all odds, she was able to come back out all guns blazing and firing again.

“And I think, that’s the sort of woman you want on your team and the sort of woman you want to be representing as well. I’m so chuffed with her, and to get two tries, that’s a dream debut, so she’s done extremely well.”

Alongside her rugby, Jones has always spoken out about wider societal issues and stood up for what she believes in, including addressing inequality.

As a Guinness ambassador, Jones gives her opinion of the recently launched ‘Never Settle Boots’, the first ever soft-ground boot engineered for women in collaboration with IDA.

“This is something I feel strong about because growing up, we never had options. It was ‘this is the men’s way, and this is the only way you’re doing it.’

Megan Jones poses in her IDA ‘Never Settle Boots’ ahead of the 2025 Women’s Six Nations.

“I wore the IDA boots on a weekend and I definitely felt empowered and heard. Hopefully it inspires other commercial partners to delve deeper in the women’s game and make a 1% improvement where we can.

“We’re going out, putting our bodies on the line every weekend, every day almost for training and we don’t want to settle for anything less than what we deserve.”