Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
58 - 19
FT
30 - 17
FT
50 - 5
FT
22 - 3
FT
43 - 34
FT
40 - 40
FT
28 - 15
FT
45 - 17
FT
17 - 24
FT
27 - 49
FT
Today
03:05
Friday
03:05
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:45
Friday
14:45
Postponed
 
Postponed
 
Friday
21:05
Friday
22:05
Friday
23:35
Saturday
01:45
Saturday
03:00
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
14:45
Saturday
17:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
22:05
Saturday
22:05
The Rugby Championship

'They don't give a damn': SBW on the Wallabies during the 'aura' years for All Blacks

By Ben Smith
Sonny Bill Williams of the All Blacks fends off Wallabies players after a try was disallowed during The Rugby Championship Bledisloe Cup match between the Australian Wallabies and the New Zealand All Blacks at ANZ Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)

Former All Black midfielder Sonny Bill Williams played the Wallabies 11 times over his international career, losing just twice during a time when New Zealand held a dominant place in world rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

For most of the 2010s the All Blacks were the number one ranked side and won every tournament and trophy you could think of, including back-to-back Rugby World Cups in 2011 and 2015.

The dual World Cup winner shared his surprise at how confident the Wallabies always were when they faced off as Bledisloe rivals despite the standing that the All Blacks had at that time.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“I always think of the confidence that they showed,” Williams told ex-Wallaby Bernard Foley on Stan Sport.

“We beat them, you could beat them by 40 points the week before, and then you know the next week, they’re going to be up for it.

“They don’t give a damn, you know. Maybe that’s because of the rivalry or I guess ‘hatred’ between the two countries, but I look at it as just pride.”

Fixture
Rugby Championship
Australia
01:45
21 Sep 24
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

The former NRL star experienced just two defeats to the Wallabies, one in Sydney in 2015 before that year’s Rugby World Cup, and once in Brisbane in 2017 in a dead rubber third Bledisloe fixture where Israel Folau and Kurtley Beale produced memorable performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

In between there were close wins and big wins, with Australia often turning around from a heavy defeat to push the All Blacks to the brink.

Williams most famous play against Australia over his career was not in a Bledisloe fixture, but in the 2015 Rugby World Cup where his offload to Ma’a Nonu set up a crucial try early in the second half.

He also explained the “cocky” All Blacks’ mentality at that time when they still had “aura”, where they looked at opposition teams and believed they would fold against them.

“I always felt like the teams that I played in, we still had that aura around us,” Williams explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, you had to step into that. You had to walk out with your chest puffed out.

“You know what I mean? Like these boys are going to fold. So yes, we always had that, people would say cockiness about us.

“But I felt like in that game, where it’s a game of inches, you had to have that.”

Recommended

Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

FEATURED

All Blacks handed good and bad news ahead of Wallabies Test

How Tom Wright responded when asked about Wallabies’ Bledisloe Cup drought

The unique life of an All Black whose mum is the team’s nutritionist

INTERVIEW

Watch the exclusive reveal-all episode of Walk the Talk with Ardie Savea as he chats to Jim Hamilton about the RWC 2023 experience, life in Japan, playing for the All Blacks and what the future holds. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The unique life of an All Black whose mum is the team’s nutritionist

2

Ex-All Black stars for Toulon in last-gasp win

3

'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

4

Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

5

URC title-winning boss Franco Smith predicts this season's dark horses

6

Bidding heats up for lock-sized dual-qualified centre Zack Wimbush

7

Why South Africans are so sought after around the world

8

Five players who could light up the new Gallagher Premiership season

Comments

13 Comments
d
d 18 hours ago

I'd take SBW's analysis with a grain of salt; he was a league player who never learned to play rugby, and was used by the All Blacks purely because of his league rep, which mean he was a decoy to attract the opposition's attention. The he decided he was really a boxer.

P
PC 2 hours ago

Most don't consider the work ethic he bought. His commitment to training and being at his 0eak for every game was huge for the team. He also had a huge impact with tge Island players in the team and was their leader. Like it or not there is an heritage divide in the team and he was important in the role he played. He also played his entire career with a bung knee. Some didn't like his perceived arrogance and code swapping but what an athlete and he would walk straight into today's all black team. They desperately need another sbw or nonu.

B
BH 7 hours ago

He has won 2 World Cups, a Super Rugby title, a Ranfurly Shield, a NPC title, and beaten the mighty British & Irish Lions with the Blues...yeah he "never learned to play rugby"....pffffft gtfo with that crap!

T
Teddy 1 day ago

Was the standout fixture in professional sport not too long ago.


Shame to see what it's become now. A misfiring ABs will still probably put 40+ points on the wallabies.

N
Nickers 20 hours ago

I think Australia have been in steady decline since the early 2000s. You would think that having a great team in 2015 and making the final would rejuvenate some interest in the sport in Australia but it seems to have had the opposite effect.


Australia's decline has certainly hurt NZ rugby in the last 5 years or so in particular.


I think Australia need to reduce their SR teams to 3 and consolidate what talent they do have. Australia has great athletes but it's not fun supporting or being a part of a team that hardly ever wins. Rebels and the Force have been a huge negative for rugby in Australia

M
MM 21 hours ago

Teddy as many Saffas say you are such a bore, the AB versus Springboks is the greatest rivalry in rugby and not a bunch of BlackRock schoolboys.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'There's not a lot wrong': Leinster going for broke to avoid more broken hearts

After three lost finals and four semi-final defeats in four seasons, how have Leinster regrouped for the new campaign?

LONG READ

'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

There is Kiwi influence - and Australian oversight - on both sides of the Tasman Sea.

LONG READ

Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

As a Lions tour looms, concerns over the Wallabies' malaise are reverberating across the rugby world.

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 27 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Tupou, over the last 5 years, bar the disastrous, traitorous Tah Eddie Jones period, has only ever had kiwi coaches in Australia. Which is extraordinary. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie to be precise and now he has to put up with Joe Schmidt.


He's never had the opportunity to enjoy great Australian passion playing for his team. It's sad and no wonder he's not really that interested or motivated.


He will just coast thru next year pretending to put a bit of effort in to playing for the Tahs then he'll be off overseas.


And Lomax, well, b...... kiwis bludging off Australians, again. Kerr Barlow, Ben Franks, etc. Strewth.

21 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 28 minutes ago
'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

You’ve got it all wrong. All NZ teams are the best. They just lose sometimes.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 31 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ask Ben Smith to recruit a proof reader for RP. He needs it most.

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 36 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

It was indeed. And who was behind that ? John O'Neill and the Tahs.

21 Go to comments
J
JWH 40 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

France played Ireland, England, and South Africa. I decided not use any stats with Argentina because I don't think they are consistent enough to be top 4, but certainly will be soon! So unfortunately I had to use last year's RWC game, but I am pretty sure that the side is largely unchanged I think?

14 Go to comments
J
John 44 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Love this work JWH, really well put forward. Out of interest who were the French games against?


I am more surprised that their stats match Ireland to be fair, Ireland's ability to compete with SA over their two series was incredible.

14 Go to comments
J
John 48 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

This is interesting GP, are you a fan of B Barrett at 10?


Also, who is your pick for the AB's backrow?

14 Go to comments
J
John 49 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Often just refer to him as Razor 😅

14 Go to comments
J
John 49 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Apologies for the typo. Thanks for keeping me honest.

14 Go to comments
J
JWH 51 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder is a 7, not an 8. No point in comparing the wrong positions. 111kg and 190cm at 7 is atrociously large.


Cane + Savea are smaller, but Savea is certainly stronger than most in that back row, maybe Valetini is big enough. I don't think Cane is likely to start this next game with Ethan Blackadder back, so it will likely be Sititi, Savea, Blackadder.


Set piece retention + disruption, tackle completion %, and ruck speed, are the stats I would pick to define a cohesive forward pack.


NZ have averaged 84.3% from lineout and 100% from own scrum feed in their last three games against top 4 opponents. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 79.7% from own scrum feed.


In comparison, Ireland averaged 85.3% from lineout and 74.3% from own scrum feed. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 100% from the scrum.


France also averaged 90.7% from lineout (very impressive) and 74.3% from own scrum feed (very bad). Their opponents averaged 95.7% from lineout (very bad) and 83.7% from scrum.


As we can see, at set piece NZ have been very good at disrupting opposition scrums while retaining own feed. However, lineout retention and disruption is bang average with Ireland and France, with the French pulling ahead. So NZ is right there in terms of cohesiveness in lineouts, and is better than both in terms of scrums. I have also only used stats from tests within the top 4.


France have averaged 85.7% tackle completion and 77.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


Ireland have averaged 86.3% tackle completion and 82.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


NZ have averaged 87% tackle completion and 80.7% or rucks 6 seconds or less.


So NZ have a higher tackle completion %, similar lineout, better scrum, and similar ruck speed.


Overall, NZ seem to have a better pack cohesiveness than France and Ireland, maybe barely, but small margins are what win big games.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

The tide’s turning alright. Low tide.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Simon Easterby named Ireland interim head coach

I hope you’re right/wrong?

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

can't make it past a quarter final in a game that counts...

44 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

yeah.. the way he won that RWC quarter final for Ireland.... what's that?

44 Go to comments
s
sb 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let’s make it really effing clear, you are obviously a complete moron. What drivel.

21 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Scott Robinson ? Really ,,,

14 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder must come back in, he is one our best. It is the selection of the other loosies that is the problem. The fact Ardie is a bit below his best is another factor as the article points out. Why people want Beauden returned to fullback I cannot understand.

14 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Oh of course!

169 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

“One overseas player”??? Lowe, Herring, Belham and winning drop goal scored by Frawley born in Sydney!!!

44 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

I seriously hope Kailea together with Brandon Paenga Amosa can bring some stability to allow AAA to find some form because he has been lacking impact.

14 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Ex-All Black stars for Toulon in last-gasp win Ex-All Black stars for Toulon in last-gasp win
Search