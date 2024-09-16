Northern Edition

The Rugby Championship

All Blacks handed good and bad news ahead of Wallabies Test

By Ian Cameron
(L-R) Ethan de Groot, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie, Patrick Tuipulotu, Codie Taylor, Jordie Barrett, Beauden Barrett and Scott Barrett line up to sing the national anthem ahead of the International Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and England at Eden Park on July 13, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The All Blacks are welcoming back two players from injury ahead of the Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney on Saturday – but a third remains out of action.

Lock Patrick Tuipulotu has returned to the squad. He had missed the Rugby Championship due to a calf injury but was cleared after playing 60 minutes for a provincial side, where he scored a try. Tuipulotu will likely partner with captain Scott Barrett in the second row.

Prop Ethan de Groot has also recovered from a neck injury that kept him out of the South Africa tour. He joined the squad after proving his fitness in a provincial game for Southland. De Groot said he was excited to rejoin the team and confirmed his neck had healed well, and he felt ready to return.

De Groot said he was pleased to get some game time with Southland before heading to Sydney. “My neck is feeling good. It was good to get a run for Southland on Friday night,” he said. “It wasn’t in my plans to play for Southland this year.

“Normally, it’s if you’ve done something wrong or got an injury, but it was good to get down there, especially for a home game in front of all the Southland fans.”

Tighthead prop Fletcher Newell remains sidelined with a calf injury however. He was injured in the match against South Africa and will be reassessed before the return Test in Wellington next week. The first Bledisloe Test will be held in Sydney on Saturday, with the second in Wellington on September 28.

Meanwhile, the Wallabies have named their 36-man squad: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Josh Canham, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Isaac Kailea, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Tom Robertson, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson; Ben Donaldson, David Feliuai, Josh Flook, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgenson, Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Hamish Stewart, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright.

Watch the highly acclaimed five-part documentary Chasing the Sun 2, chronicling the journey of the Springboks as they strive to successfully defend the Rugby World Cup, free on RugbyPass TV (*unavailable in Africa)

Comments

2 Comments
G
GP 1 day ago

Fletcher Newell has been outstanding for the Crusaders and AB's , but he will be back soon enough. I have no doubt the AB's will bounce back. Ethan Blackadder will be available again, which is good news.

D
Deplorable 1 day ago

That adds a bit more grunt to the cattle!

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Latest Features

LONG READ

'There's not a lot wrong': Leinster going for broke to avoid more broken hearts

After three lost finals and four semi-final defeats in four seasons, how have Leinster regrouped for the new campaign?

LONG READ

'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

There is Kiwi influence - and Australian oversight - on both sides of the Tasman Sea.

LONG READ

Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

As a Lions tour looms, concerns over the Wallabies' malaise are reverberating across the rugby world.

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 19 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Tupou, over the last 5 years, bar the disastrous, traitorous Tah Eddie Jones period, has only ever had kiwi coaches in Australia. Which is extraordinary. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie to be precise and now he has to put up with Joe Schmidt.


He's never had the opportunity to enjoy great Australian passion playing for his team. It's sad and no wonder he's not really that interested or motivated.


He will just coast thru next year pretending to put a bit of effort in to playing for the Tahs then he'll be off overseas.


And Lomax, well, b...... kiwis bludging off Australians, again. Kerr Barlow, Ben Franks, etc. Strewth.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 19 minutes ago
'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

You’ve got it all wrong. All NZ teams are the best. They just lose sometimes.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 22 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ask Ben Smith to recruit a proof reader for RP. He needs it most.

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 27 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

It was indeed. And who was behind that ? John O'Neill and the Tahs.

22 Go to comments
J
JWH 32 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

France played Ireland, England, and South Africa. I decided not use any stats with Argentina because I don't think they are consistent enough to be top 4, but certainly will be soon! So unfortunately I had to use last year's RWC game, but I am pretty sure that the side is largely unchanged I think?

14 Go to comments
J
John 36 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Love this work JWH, really well put forward. Out of interest who were the French games against?


I am more surprised that their stats match Ireland to be fair, Ireland's ability to compete with SA over their two series was incredible.

14 Go to comments
J
John 39 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

This is interesting GP, are you a fan of B Barrett at 10?


Also, who is your pick for the AB's backrow?

14 Go to comments
J
John 40 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Often just refer to him as Razor 😅

14 Go to comments
J
John 41 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Apologies for the typo. Thanks for keeping me honest.

14 Go to comments
J
JWH 42 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder is a 7, not an 8. No point in comparing the wrong positions. 111kg and 190cm at 7 is atrociously large.


Cane + Savea are smaller, but Savea is certainly stronger than most in that back row, maybe Valetini is big enough. I don't think Cane is likely to start this next game with Ethan Blackadder back, so it will likely be Sititi, Savea, Blackadder.


Set piece retention + disruption, tackle completion %, and ruck speed, are the stats I would pick to define a cohesive forward pack.


NZ have averaged 84.3% from lineout and 100% from own scrum feed in their last three games against top 4 opponents. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 79.7% from own scrum feed.


In comparison, Ireland averaged 85.3% from lineout and 74.3% from own scrum feed. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 100% from the scrum.


France also averaged 90.7% from lineout (very impressive) and 74.3% from own scrum feed (very bad). Their opponents averaged 95.7% from lineout (very bad) and 83.7% from scrum.


As we can see, at set piece NZ have been very good at disrupting opposition scrums while retaining own feed. However, lineout retention and disruption is bang average with Ireland and France, with the French pulling ahead. So NZ is right there in terms of cohesiveness in lineouts, and is better than both in terms of scrums. I have also only used stats from tests within the top 4.


France have averaged 85.7% tackle completion and 77.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


Ireland have averaged 86.3% tackle completion and 82.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


NZ have averaged 87% tackle completion and 80.7% or rucks 6 seconds or less.


So NZ have a higher tackle completion %, similar lineout, better scrum, and similar ruck speed.


Overall, NZ seem to have a better pack cohesiveness than France and Ireland, maybe barely, but small margins are what win big games.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

The tide’s turning alright. Low tide.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Simon Easterby named Ireland interim head coach

I hope you’re right/wrong?

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

can't make it past a quarter final in a game that counts...

44 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

yeah.. the way he won that RWC quarter final for Ireland.... what's that?

44 Go to comments
s
sb 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let’s make it really effing clear, you are obviously a complete moron. What drivel.

22 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Scott Robinson ? Really ,,,

14 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder must come back in, he is one our best. It is the selection of the other loosies that is the problem. The fact Ardie is a bit below his best is another factor as the article points out. Why people want Beauden returned to fullback I cannot understand.

14 Go to comments
C
Cheers 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let's make it very Effing clear. Althoguh through unfortunate circumstances Lomax being born in a 3rd world country like Australia. He is very much Kiwi. Having Kiwi parents himself. His father representing The Kiwi's in leauge. These journalists can write all the articles they want to make themselves feel better "oh but he's an aussie" NO! I could write several articles about the amount of New Zealander's representing that country to the West. In the past 10-15 years I think there's really only been a handful of Australian born players.

22 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Oh of course!

169 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

“One overseas player”??? Lowe, Herring, Belham and winning drop goal scored by Frawley born in Sydney!!!

44 Go to comments
