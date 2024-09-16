All Blacks handed good and bad news ahead of Wallabies Test

The All Blacks are welcoming back two players from injury ahead of the Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney on Saturday – but a third remains out of action.

Lock Patrick Tuipulotu has returned to the squad. He had missed the Rugby Championship due to a calf injury but was cleared after playing 60 minutes for a provincial side, where he scored a try. Tuipulotu will likely partner with captain Scott Barrett in the second row.

Prop Ethan de Groot has also recovered from a neck injury that kept him out of the South Africa tour. He joined the squad after proving his fitness in a provincial game for Southland. De Groot said he was excited to rejoin the team and confirmed his neck had healed well, and he felt ready to return.

De Groot said he was pleased to get some game time with Southland before heading to Sydney. “My neck is feeling good. It was good to get a run for Southland on Friday night,” he said. “It wasn’t in my plans to play for Southland this year.

“Normally, it’s if you’ve done something wrong or got an injury, but it was good to get down there, especially for a home game in front of all the Southland fans.”

Tighthead prop Fletcher Newell remains sidelined with a calf injury however. He was injured in the match against South Africa and will be reassessed before the return Test in Wellington next week. The first Bledisloe Test will be held in Sydney on Saturday, with the second in Wellington on September 28.

Meanwhile, the Wallabies have named their 36-man squad: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Josh Canham, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Isaac Kailea, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Tom Robertson, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson; Ben Donaldson, David Feliuai, Josh Flook, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgenson, Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Hamish Stewart, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright.

