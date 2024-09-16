Northern Edition

International

How Tom Wright responded when asked about Wallabies’ Bledisloe Cup drought

By Finn Morton
Tom Wright of the Wallabies warms up ahead of the men's International Test match between Australia Wallabies and Wales at Allianz Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Fullback Tom Wright has spoken about how the Wallabies themselves would be either “naïve” or “lying” to say they don’t think about the team’s long-lasting Bledisloe Cup drought, but it’s certainly not a focus ahead of this weekend’s clash in Sydney.

New Zealand have dominated their rugby rivalry with Australia for more than two decades, with the All Blacks taking hold of the Bledisloe Cup in 2003 and not looking back. Richie McCaw, Kieran Read and Sam Cane are among the captains who have lifted the giant trophy.

With a new two-Test series set to get underway from Saturday afternoon at Accor Stadium, current captain Scott Barrett will want to become the latest New Zealand captain to have that honour. The All Blacks only have to win one of the two Tests to make that happen.

But the Wallabies will have a thing or two to say about that, but they’ll let their actions on the field do the talking. Australia have won both of their two Tests in Sydney so far this year, while the New Zealanders have struggled in Wellington – the site for the second Test.

“Probably not highlighting it so much as much as it gets spoken about externally but the awareness speaks around it being obviously a while,” Wright told reporters on Monday.

“It’s definitely there from a player’s perspective. I’d be naïve or I’d be lying to say we don’t think about it.

“We don’t play any harder because it’s been longer, we’re always there. The group’s working extremely hard… one-and-a-half (games) just isn’t good enough, unfortunately.”

The Wallabies instead seem a lot more focused on producing a performance that they can be proud of. They’re coming off an educational two-Test series away in Argentina, with the visitors winning the first Test 20-19 and looking solid for the opening 40 in the second match.

Australia led 20-3 at one stage but 80 minutes is a long time at the international level. Argentina fought their way back with a barrage of tries and ended up running away with a staggering 67-27 win, and that saw unfortunate records tumble for the men in gold.

That was the most points the Wallabies have ever conceded in a Test match – surpassing the 61 scored by the Springboks in 1997 – and it was also the first time they’ve had 50 points put on them in a single half of rugby.

With stats like that, it can be easy to dwell on the negatives.

But this is a team that’s building. They beat Wales twice earlier this year and actually played some good rugby over in Argentina, which included a promising first-half performance in Santa Fe before the team lost their way.

“It was definitely some of the best football we’ve played,” Wright said.

“We’ve played in two monsoons prior to that so that was probably a fair contrast. The boys were pretty excited by the conditions – it was seriously warm over there too.

“Part of the cohesion that’s coming about, obviously there were a couple of changes in the team but part of the game style that Joe and the coaches have created for us is that anyone can come into the team and thrive in that environment.

“I think we saw that in patches for sure.”

D
Deplorable 1 day ago

Long term forecast - the drought is expected to continue unabated…..

O
OJohn 1 day ago

We've got a kiwi coach trying to sabotage Australia so it's not a real contest is it. It's boring for Australians to have two kiwi coaches go up against each other. We'll just ignore the results and wait until we get an Australian coach. Kiwis in the meantime can enjoy dragging themselves down.

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 22 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Tupou, over the last 5 years, bar the disastrous, traitorous Tah Eddie Jones period, has only ever had kiwi coaches in Australia. Which is extraordinary. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie to be precise and now he has to put up with Joe Schmidt.


He's never had the opportunity to enjoy great Australian passion playing for his team. It's sad and no wonder he's not really that interested or motivated.


He will just coast thru next year pretending to put a bit of effort in to playing for the Tahs then he'll be off overseas.


And Lomax, well, b...... kiwis bludging off Australians, again. Kerr Barlow, Ben Franks, etc. Strewth.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 23 minutes ago
'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

You’ve got it all wrong. All NZ teams are the best. They just lose sometimes.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 25 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ask Ben Smith to recruit a proof reader for RP. He needs it most.

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 31 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

It was indeed. And who was behind that ? John O'Neill and the Tahs.

22 Go to comments
J
JWH 35 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

France played Ireland, England, and South Africa. I decided not use any stats with Argentina because I don't think they are consistent enough to be top 4, but certainly will be soon! So unfortunately I had to use last year's RWC game, but I am pretty sure that the side is largely unchanged I think?

14 Go to comments
J
John 39 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Love this work JWH, really well put forward. Out of interest who were the French games against?


I am more surprised that their stats match Ireland to be fair, Ireland's ability to compete with SA over their two series was incredible.

14 Go to comments
J
John 42 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

This is interesting GP, are you a fan of B Barrett at 10?


Also, who is your pick for the AB's backrow?

14 Go to comments
J
John 43 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Often just refer to him as Razor 😅

14 Go to comments
J
John 44 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Apologies for the typo. Thanks for keeping me honest.

14 Go to comments
J
JWH 45 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder is a 7, not an 8. No point in comparing the wrong positions. 111kg and 190cm at 7 is atrociously large.


Cane + Savea are smaller, but Savea is certainly stronger than most in that back row, maybe Valetini is big enough. I don't think Cane is likely to start this next game with Ethan Blackadder back, so it will likely be Sititi, Savea, Blackadder.


Set piece retention + disruption, tackle completion %, and ruck speed, are the stats I would pick to define a cohesive forward pack.


NZ have averaged 84.3% from lineout and 100% from own scrum feed in their last three games against top 4 opponents. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 79.7% from own scrum feed.


In comparison, Ireland averaged 85.3% from lineout and 74.3% from own scrum feed. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 100% from the scrum.


France also averaged 90.7% from lineout (very impressive) and 74.3% from own scrum feed (very bad). Their opponents averaged 95.7% from lineout (very bad) and 83.7% from scrum.


As we can see, at set piece NZ have been very good at disrupting opposition scrums while retaining own feed. However, lineout retention and disruption is bang average with Ireland and France, with the French pulling ahead. So NZ is right there in terms of cohesiveness in lineouts, and is better than both in terms of scrums. I have also only used stats from tests within the top 4.


France have averaged 85.7% tackle completion and 77.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


Ireland have averaged 86.3% tackle completion and 82.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


NZ have averaged 87% tackle completion and 80.7% or rucks 6 seconds or less.


So NZ have a higher tackle completion %, similar lineout, better scrum, and similar ruck speed.


Overall, NZ seem to have a better pack cohesiveness than France and Ireland, maybe barely, but small margins are what win big games.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

The tide’s turning alright. Low tide.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Simon Easterby named Ireland interim head coach

I hope you’re right/wrong?

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

can't make it past a quarter final in a game that counts...

44 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

yeah.. the way he won that RWC quarter final for Ireland.... what's that?

44 Go to comments
s
sb 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let’s make it really effing clear, you are obviously a complete moron. What drivel.

22 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Scott Robinson ? Really ,,,

14 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder must come back in, he is one our best. It is the selection of the other loosies that is the problem. The fact Ardie is a bit below his best is another factor as the article points out. Why people want Beauden returned to fullback I cannot understand.

14 Go to comments
C
Cheers 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let's make it very Effing clear. Althoguh through unfortunate circumstances Lomax being born in a 3rd world country like Australia. He is very much Kiwi. Having Kiwi parents himself. His father representing The Kiwi's in leauge. These journalists can write all the articles they want to make themselves feel better "oh but he's an aussie" NO! I could write several articles about the amount of New Zealander's representing that country to the West. In the past 10-15 years I think there's really only been a handful of Australian born players.

22 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Oh of course!

169 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

“One overseas player”??? Lowe, Herring, Belham and winning drop goal scored by Frawley born in Sydney!!!

44 Go to comments
