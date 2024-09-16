Northern Edition

International

Why Tom Curry is backing Steve Borthwick despite England exodus

By Liam Heagney
Tom Curry (right) with Steve Borthwick at Rugby World Cup 2023 (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Tom Curry has given Steve Borthwick his seal of approval despite recent negative speculation about the England head coach following an exodus of back room staff. Defence coach Felix Jones handed in his resignation out of the blue, head of strength and conditioning Aled Walers quit to work instead with Andy Farrell’s Ireland, Tom Tombleson, another S&C specialist, also departed, while the future of Kevin Sinfield has yet to be settled.

Despite this upheaval, which has created uncertainty over whether the notice-serving Jones will be involved for the Autumn Nations Series, Curry has given his full backing to Borthwick, the coach who took him on England’s recent end-of-season tour to Japan and New Zealand.

Having undergone career-saving surgery last December on a hip injury that left him seized up on the Sale training ground just weeks after Rugby World Cup 2023 ended in a bronze medal finish, Curry made a second-half comeback in Sharks’ Gallagher Premiership semi-final loss at Bath.

That cameo helped to convince Borthwick to include Curry in his tour squad and the back-rower has now given his England boss a ringing endorsement ahead of an Autumn Nations Series that kicks off versus New Zealand on November 2.

“Honestly, I genuinely don’t care. As in, what’s happened has happened,” said Curry about the recent England staff upheaval. “I genuinely think the world of Steve. He has been brilliant to me.

“I have worked with him for a long time so I trust him to fill those positions but honestly I don’t care, what’s happened has happened. We’re just going to crack on and get better. I don’t think you can have any other thought process apart than that.

“I’m excited. It will be fun whatever happens. As players we have to step up anyway. We all just have to move in the right direction. That can only be a benefit to have new ideas. You have to think of the positives. What’s the point of anything else?”

Curry was chuffed with last June’s England recall. “It meant everything. To have that trust was good. To have the other Sale players around and see them grow in that environment was really cool.

“It was crazy, I walked in and it felt like England U20s again. It was really fun to be a part of. In terms of being able to have that confidence from Steve and the coaches, it was massive.

“I missed a bit of the World Cup at the start, played a bit, missed the Six Nations. I just want to repay him by getting myself fit, stay fit, and playing as well as I can really.”

Curry added that it was never in his mind to skip the summer tour, as he wanted to play and not rest after completing his six-month post-operation comeback. “At that point, I don’t know whether it was because of the semi-final but I was thinking, ‘I just want more of this. I’ve worked so hard to get to this point’.

“Whether it was England or Sale, I just wanted to play rugby at that point. You work so hard and then think, ‘Why do I want five weeks off?’ The chances are I wouldn’t be able to relax.

“I wanted to do something and representing your country is a no-brainer. It was nice working with the coaches again; Ben (Curry) and Joe (Carpenter). having the Sale lads in that environment was pretty special to me. I just wanted to play rugby, to be honest.”

Borthwick’s control over his England stars has been emboldened by the recent confirmation of the new professional game partnership where he can now have the final say on the sports science/medical situations of up to 25 players, even sidelining them from club matches so that they are fit for Test duty.

Curry didn’t say whether he would one of these players who will receive an enhanced elite player squad contract next month, giving Borthwick control of his activities. “Good question. I can’t answer that,” he said.

What he did say was that Borthwick and his staff looked after him excellently in the Far East and New Zealand. “With the tour Steve for me was unbelievable, he gave me loads of confidence, and with the physios, the S&Cs, everyone was brilliant with me.

“He understood, he managed me really well I thought. We had loads of conversations the whole way. I’d be trying to do my extras and Steve would pull me and say, ‘Do you really need that?’

“I learnt a lot off him; he told me stories about his playing career and where he thought he could have been smarter. For me, at that time, I thought that was the perfect learning from someone like Steve. I have got full confidence in him and I couldn’t think of a better tour to be part of, results aside.”

2 Comments
M
MB 16 hours ago

Nice to hear this from Curry.

R
RP 22 hours ago

Die Dom Kant

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 29 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Tupou, over the last 5 years, bar the disastrous, traitorous Tah Eddie Jones period, has only ever had kiwi coaches in Australia. Which is extraordinary. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie to be precise and now he has to put up with Joe Schmidt.


He's never had the opportunity to enjoy great Australian passion playing for his team. It's sad and no wonder he's not really that interested or motivated.


He will just coast thru next year pretending to put a bit of effort in to playing for the Tahs then he'll be off overseas.


And Lomax, well, b...... kiwis bludging off Australians, again. Kerr Barlow, Ben Franks, etc. Strewth.

21 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 30 minutes ago
'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

You’ve got it all wrong. All NZ teams are the best. They just lose sometimes.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 33 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ask Ben Smith to recruit a proof reader for RP. He needs it most.

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 38 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

It was indeed. And who was behind that ? John O'Neill and the Tahs.

21 Go to comments
J
JWH 42 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

France played Ireland, England, and South Africa. I decided not use any stats with Argentina because I don't think they are consistent enough to be top 4, but certainly will be soon! So unfortunately I had to use last year's RWC game, but I am pretty sure that the side is largely unchanged I think?

14 Go to comments
J
John 46 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Love this work JWH, really well put forward. Out of interest who were the French games against?


I am more surprised that their stats match Ireland to be fair, Ireland's ability to compete with SA over their two series was incredible.

14 Go to comments
J
John 50 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

This is interesting GP, are you a fan of B Barrett at 10?


Also, who is your pick for the AB's backrow?

14 Go to comments
J
John 51 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Often just refer to him as Razor 😅

14 Go to comments
J
John 51 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Apologies for the typo. Thanks for keeping me honest.

14 Go to comments
J
JWH 53 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder is a 7, not an 8. No point in comparing the wrong positions. 111kg and 190cm at 7 is atrociously large.


Cane + Savea are smaller, but Savea is certainly stronger than most in that back row, maybe Valetini is big enough. I don't think Cane is likely to start this next game with Ethan Blackadder back, so it will likely be Sititi, Savea, Blackadder.


Set piece retention + disruption, tackle completion %, and ruck speed, are the stats I would pick to define a cohesive forward pack.


NZ have averaged 84.3% from lineout and 100% from own scrum feed in their last three games against top 4 opponents. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 79.7% from own scrum feed.


In comparison, Ireland averaged 85.3% from lineout and 74.3% from own scrum feed. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 100% from the scrum.


France also averaged 90.7% from lineout (very impressive) and 74.3% from own scrum feed (very bad). Their opponents averaged 95.7% from lineout (very bad) and 83.7% from scrum.


As we can see, at set piece NZ have been very good at disrupting opposition scrums while retaining own feed. However, lineout retention and disruption is bang average with Ireland and France, with the French pulling ahead. So NZ is right there in terms of cohesiveness in lineouts, and is better than both in terms of scrums. I have also only used stats from tests within the top 4.


France have averaged 85.7% tackle completion and 77.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


Ireland have averaged 86.3% tackle completion and 82.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


NZ have averaged 87% tackle completion and 80.7% or rucks 6 seconds or less.


So NZ have a higher tackle completion %, similar lineout, better scrum, and similar ruck speed.


Overall, NZ seem to have a better pack cohesiveness than France and Ireland, maybe barely, but small margins are what win big games.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

The tide’s turning alright. Low tide.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Simon Easterby named Ireland interim head coach

I hope you’re right/wrong?

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

can't make it past a quarter final in a game that counts...

44 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

yeah.. the way he won that RWC quarter final for Ireland.... what's that?

44 Go to comments
s
sb 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let’s make it really effing clear, you are obviously a complete moron. What drivel.

21 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Scott Robinson ? Really ,,,

14 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder must come back in, he is one our best. It is the selection of the other loosies that is the problem. The fact Ardie is a bit below his best is another factor as the article points out. Why people want Beauden returned to fullback I cannot understand.

14 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Oh of course!

169 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

“One overseas player”??? Lowe, Herring, Belham and winning drop goal scored by Frawley born in Sydney!!!

44 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

I seriously hope Kailea together with Brandon Paenga Amosa can bring some stability to allow AAA to find some form because he has been lacking impact.

14 Go to comments
