What Tom Curry said when asked would he shake Bongi Mbonambi's hand
Tom Curry has spoken about the intriguing November prospect of taking on the Springboks – and Bongi Mbonambi – for the first time since last year’s controversial Rugby World Cup semi-final. The game in Paris 11 months ago resulted in the England flanker accusing the South African hooker of racially abusing him during the first half at Stade de France.
Curry claimed that he was called a “white c**t” by Mbonambi, but a World Rugby investigation found insufficient evidence. Mbonambi insisted at the time that the misunderstanding had arisen because Curry didn’t realise he was speaking Afrikaans, saying “wit kant”, the white-clothed side.
The English back-rower stood by his claim, telling the Daily Mail in a post-tournament interview: “I heard what I heard. Me and Bongi were talking and there’s no misunderstanding from my part. I went to the referee straight away.
“I heard what I heard. That’s all I really want to say about it and I won’t really be talking about it again. It was tough for my family, my girlfriend and my brother. It was a tough experience but it is what it is. The investigation’s been done and that’s all I want to say about it.”
Having since overcome a career-threatening hip injury, Curry featured off the bench in all three of England’s summer tour matches and he has now spoken about the upcoming November 16 Autumn Nations Series international versus South Africa at London’s Allianz Stadium.
"Let's be clear, Tom Curry has done nothing wrong…"
– Steve Borthwick on the outcome of the investigation into the alleged use of discriminatory language by Bongi Mbonambi to Tom Curry. #RWC2023 #EnglandRugby #ARGvENG pic.twitter.com/muN9zdahkN
— RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) October 27, 2023
Interviewed by a media gathering – including RugbyPass – in Manchester ahead of Sale’s new Gallagher Premiership season opener with Harlequins next Sunday, Curry was asked for his thoughts on his potential rematch with the Springboks… and Mbonambi. “I know what’s coming,” he said. “Honestly, any time you get to play against South Africa, you are so lucky. I love playing against South Africa.
“I have said what I need to say. I think it’s unfortunate what has happened, but it is what it is. But if you get to play against South Africa, obviously I’d love to – it would just be a hell of a Test. They are looking really good and I couldn’t think of a better game to get involved in if I get the chance.”
If Mbonambi plays in the match less than nine weeks’ time, would Curry shake hands with him? “I’m not answering that,” he said.
Now 26, Curry was a British and Irish Lions pick on their 2021 tour to South Africa. The upcoming 2024/25 season will culminate with the Lions visiting Australia, but he insisted his focus was just week to week with Sale, the club he played just once for last season due to his need for a career-saving hip operation after he seized up on the training ground in Carrington.
“In terms of that mentality going into games now, it’s just day by day, play the game at the weekend and then we will go from there. For me, there is so much right now to enjoy. I mean it would be a shame to kind of think about that [end-of-season Lions selection].
“It feels like the season has come around pretty quickly, to be fair. Honestly, I am just excited to get back playing at Sale. I feel like I haven’t done it for a while. I want to put my best foot forward.”
Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia!
You can also enter our ticket giveaway to win tickets to watch them take on Argentina in Dublin for the first time ever!
What White Side fails to realise is that Bongi won't be offering his hand, an apology is still required.. from Borthwick too seeing as there was NO evidence. Entitled English.
Even if it wasn't a matter of "wit kant", or similar misunderstanding, are we really talking about rugby players being unable to take verbals?
Any player that has played more than a few tame games will have got a lot of wind-ups from the opposition, not many of which would have been very politically correct.
The more likely interpretation is that he was not offended at all, but wanted to milk some sort of sanction on SA. That's what the ref concluded, and honestly it's hard to disagree.
Agreed. Nothing but a Nick White maneuver.
Imagine what gets said in the scrum.
10 bucks says we’ll be hearing a lot of wjd Kant and kort Kant calls in November.
“Kyk vir die wit Kant!”
“Vat daai kort Kant!”
“Op watter Kant is daai Groot poes?!”
Should have called him a poes, which is what he is.
Agreed.
Harden up, Tom. Your people stole the entire world, I’m sure you can handle a heckle where 50% of it can be changed by your behaviour.
Matt, but you are his 'people' ruling in stolen Aotearoa.
I’d like to know why Tom’s girlfriend took it so hard? And why wouldn’t he shake hands?
What a fuckin baby.
He should just take racial abuse on the chin?
You'd be still living under apartheid with that attitude.
Hou die wit kant bo🤣
A white British male finding it tough because an black African male made a racist comment( maybe). Does he know how his great grandfather spread the joy of racism to places like India, South Africa and the likes of Australia to name a few. The poor lad and his wounded heart. All so Disney. I hope he finds it tough also regarding the recent racist attacks in the Uk. I hope his girlfriend also supports him with the loss of hearing he is experiencing. Hou die wit kant bo🤣
It was related to how they were abused on social media for it. Definitely not 'baby' behaviour. Mayen you wouldn't mind having your family attacked in social media??? Use your brain pal.
Have a look at this on X, run a search and see whether you agree..
dan corder on X
“What did Mbonambi say? Judge for yourself. If this is the incident, he deserves a massive apology”
Have a gander at this: This is NOT spam, it's a walkthrough of the events on the field prior to and including when White Side tries to milk an advantage for Ingerland...
https://x.com/DanCorderOnAir/status/1716729086901457303
Yeah sure, a semi final and you and Bongi managed to find a space on the field to exchange pleasantries without ANYONE else hearing…
Actually everyone heard. On the mic. “Wyd kant”.
“Open side”.
Tom Curry is milking this to deflect attention from the fact that he’s an actual cu nt.
Don't like these questions trying to reignite a row.
Curry and Bongi know what happenned there.
Regardless of what was said the English media's reaction was f***ing outrageous.
Clearly most of the self righteousness was sour grapes for losing the semi. Dominating the pre final interviews with self important scores of questions re CurryGate and nothing on the rugby is unforgivable.
Solisi said that the English media is F**ked up.
It is all about England winning, no matter what the sport: and they will turn on everyone and anyone when that doesn't happen as it sells papers for him. In 2023 it was Bongi. The papers in question could honestly not give a flying f**k about racism. On the country they spend their time attacking minorities and non -whites.
So when the great SA captain says they are f***ed up. He is right on many levels.
Diego Maradona was the greatest soccer player to play the game. But his entire legacy in England the supposed 'home of football' was his handball against them. 40 years later at his death they were still going on about it. Gladly he was still taking the piss of them over it til the end!