What Tom Curry said when asked would he shake Bongi Mbonambi's hand

Tom Curry has spoken about the intriguing November prospect of taking on the Springboks – and Bongi Mbonambi – for the first time since last year’s controversial Rugby World Cup semi-final. The game in Paris 11 months ago resulted in the England flanker accusing the South African hooker of racially abusing him during the first half at Stade de France.

Curry claimed that he was called a “white c**t” by Mbonambi, but a World Rugby investigation found insufficient evidence. Mbonambi insisted at the time that the misunderstanding had arisen because Curry didn’t realise he was speaking Afrikaans, saying “wit kant”, the white-clothed side.

The English back-rower stood by his claim, telling the Daily Mail in a post-tournament interview: “I heard what I heard. Me and Bongi were talking and there’s no misunderstanding from my part. I went to the referee straight away.

“I heard what I heard. That’s all I really want to say about it and I won’t really be talking about it again. It was tough for my family, my girlfriend and my brother. It was a tough experience but it is what it is. The investigation’s been done and that’s all I want to say about it.”

Having since overcome a career-threatening hip injury, Curry featured off the bench in all three of England’s summer tour matches and he has now spoken about the upcoming November 16 Autumn Nations Series international versus South Africa at London’s Allianz Stadium.

"Let's be clear, Tom Curry has done nothing wrong…" – Steve Borthwick on the outcome of the investigation into the alleged use of discriminatory language by Bongi Mbonambi to Tom Curry. #RWC2023 #EnglandRugby #ARGvENG pic.twitter.com/muN9zdahkN — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) October 27, 2023

Interviewed by a media gathering – including RugbyPass – in Manchester ahead of Sale’s new Gallagher Premiership season opener with Harlequins next Sunday, Curry was asked for his thoughts on his potential rematch with the Springboks… and Mbonambi. “I know what’s coming,” he said. “Honestly, any time you get to play against South Africa, you are so lucky. I love playing against South Africa.

“I have said what I need to say. I think it’s unfortunate what has happened, but it is what it is. But if you get to play against South Africa, obviously I’d love to – it would just be a hell of a Test. They are looking really good and I couldn’t think of a better game to get involved in if I get the chance.”

If Mbonambi plays in the match less than nine weeks’ time, would Curry shake hands with him? “I’m not answering that,” he said.

Now 26, Curry was a British and Irish Lions pick on their 2021 tour to South Africa. The upcoming 2024/25 season will culminate with the Lions visiting Australia, but he insisted his focus was just week to week with Sale, the club he played just once for last season due to his need for a career-saving hip operation after he seized up on the training ground in Carrington.

“In terms of that mentality going into games now, it’s just day by day, play the game at the weekend and then we will go from there. For me, there is so much right now to enjoy. I mean it would be a shame to kind of think about that [end-of-season Lions selection].

“It feels like the season has come around pretty quickly, to be fair. Honestly, I am just excited to get back playing at Sale. I feel like I haven’t done it for a while. I want to put my best foot forward.”

