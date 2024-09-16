Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
58 - 19
FT
30 - 17
FT
50 - 5
FT
22 - 3
FT
43 - 34
FT
40 - 40
FT
28 - 15
FT
45 - 17
FT
17 - 24
FT
27 - 49
FT
Today
03:05
Friday
03:05
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:45
Friday
14:45
Postponed
 
Postponed
 
Friday
21:05
Friday
22:05
Friday
23:35
Saturday
01:45
Saturday
03:00
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
14:45
Saturday
17:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
22:05
Saturday
22:05
International

What Tom Curry said when asked would he shake Bongi Mbonambi's hand

By Liam Heagney
England's Tom Curry races into space versus Bongi Mbonambi's Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023 (Photo by Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Curry has spoken about the intriguing November prospect of taking on the Springboks – and Bongi Mbonambi – for the first time since last year’s controversial Rugby World Cup semi-final. The game in Paris 11 months ago resulted in the England flanker accusing the South African hooker of racially abusing him during the first half at Stade de France.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curry claimed that he was called a “white c**t” by Mbonambi, but a World Rugby investigation found insufficient evidence. Mbonambi insisted at the time that the misunderstanding had arisen because Curry didn’t realise he was speaking Afrikaans, saying “wit kant”, the white-clothed side.

The English back-rower stood by his claim, telling the Daily Mail in a post-tournament interview: “I heard what I heard. Me and Bongi were talking and there’s no misunderstanding from my part. I went to the referee straight away.

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

“I heard what I heard. That’s all I really want to say about it and I won’t really be talking about it again. It was tough for my family, my girlfriend and my brother. It was a tough experience but it is what it is. The investigation’s been done and that’s all I want to say about it.”

Having since overcome a career-threatening hip injury, Curry featured off the bench in all three of England’s summer tour matches and he has now spoken about the upcoming November 16 Autumn Nations Series international versus South Africa at London’s Allianz Stadium.

 

Interviewed by a media gathering – including RugbyPass – in Manchester ahead of Sale’s new Gallagher Premiership season opener with Harlequins next Sunday, Curry was asked for his thoughts on his potential rematch with the Springboks… and Mbonambi. “I know what’s coming,” he said. “Honestly, any time you get to play against South Africa, you are so lucky. I love playing against South Africa.

“I have said what I need to say. I think it’s unfortunate what has happened, but it is what it is. But if you get to play against South Africa, obviously I’d love to – it would just be a hell of a Test. They are looking really good and I couldn’t think of a better game to get involved in if I get the chance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If Mbonambi plays in the match less than nine weeks’ time, would Curry shake hands with him? “I’m not answering that,” he said.

Now 26, Curry was a British and Irish Lions pick on their 2021 tour to South Africa. The upcoming 2024/25 season will culminate with the Lions visiting Australia, but he insisted his focus was just week to week with Sale, the club he played just once for last season due to his need for a career-saving hip operation after he seized up on the training ground in Carrington.

“In terms of that mentality going into games now, it’s just day by day, play the game at the weekend and then we will go from there. For me, there is so much right now to enjoy. I mean it would be a shame to kind of think about that [end-of-season Lions selection].

“It feels like the season has come around pretty quickly, to be fair. Honestly, I am just excited to get back playing at Sale. I feel like I haven’t done it for a while. I want to put my best foot forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Tom Curry: 'I remember the day so clearly... I was just in tears'

Opposition players can expect to be treated that same violent way in the coming weeks and months, but the back row’s media image as a cautious, guarded operator was candidly dismantled last Thursday in the Sale first floor boardroom at Carrington.

Read Now

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia
You can also enter our ticket giveaway to win tickets to watch them take on Argentina in Dublin for the first time ever!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The unique life of an All Black whose mum is the team’s nutritionist

2

Ex-All Black stars for Toulon in last-gasp win

3

'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

4

Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

5

URC title-winning boss Franco Smith predicts this season's dark horses

6

Bidding heats up for lock-sized dual-qualified centre Zack Wimbush

7

Why South Africans are so sought after around the world

8

Five players who could light up the new Gallagher Premiership season

Comments

44 Comments
D
DP 19 hours ago

What White Side fails to realise is that Bongi won't be offering his hand, an apology is still required.. from Borthwick too seeing as there was NO evidence. Entitled English.

F
Flankly 1 day ago

Even if it wasn't a matter of "wit kant", or similar misunderstanding, are we really talking about rugby players being unable to take verbals?


Any player that has played more than a few tame games will have got a lot of wind-ups from the opposition, not many of which would have been very politically correct.


The more likely interpretation is that he was not offended at all, but wanted to milk some sort of sanction on SA. That's what the ref concluded, and honestly it's hard to disagree.

B
Bull Shark 1 day ago

Agreed. Nothing but a Nick White maneuver.


Imagine what gets said in the scrum.


10 bucks says we’ll be hearing a lot of wjd Kant and kort Kant calls in November.


“Kyk vir die wit Kant!”


“Vat daai kort Kant!”


“Op watter Kant is daai Groot poes?!”

J
JD 1 day ago

Should have called him a poes, which is what he is.

B
Bull Shark 1 day ago

Agreed.

M
MattJH 1 day ago

Harden up, Tom. Your people stole the entire world, I’m sure you can handle a heckle where 50% of it can be changed by your behaviour.

T
Terry24 9 hours ago

Matt, but you are his 'people' ruling in stolen Aotearoa.

B
Bull Shark 1 day ago

I’d like to know why Tom’s girlfriend took it so hard? And why wouldn’t he shake hands?


What a fuckin baby.

T
Teddy 1 day ago

He should just take racial abuse on the chin?


You'd be still living under apartheid with that attitude.

N
Ninjin 1 day ago

Hou die wit kant bo🤣

N
Ninjin 1 day ago

A white British male finding it tough because an black African male made a racist comment( maybe). Does he know how his great grandfather spread the joy of racism to places like India, South Africa and the likes of Australia to name a few. The poor lad and his wounded heart. All so Disney. I hope he finds it tough also regarding the recent racist attacks in the Uk. I hope his girlfriend also supports him with the loss of hearing he is experiencing. Hou die wit kant bo🤣

A
AF 1 day ago

It was related to how they were abused on social media for it. Definitely not 'baby' behaviour. Mayen you wouldn't mind having your family attacked in social media??? Use your brain pal.

D
DP 1 day ago

Have a look at this on X, run a search and see whether you agree..


dan corder on X


“What did Mbonambi say? Judge for yourself. If this is the incident, he deserves a massive apology”

D
DP 1 day ago

Have a gander at this: This is NOT spam, it's a walkthrough of the events on the field prior to and including when White Side tries to milk an advantage for Ingerland...


https://x.com/DanCorderOnAir/status/1716729086901457303

D
DP 1 day ago

Yeah sure, a semi final and you and Bongi managed to find a space on the field to exchange pleasantries without ANYONE else hearing…

B
Bull Shark 1 day ago

Actually everyone heard. On the mic. “Wyd kant”.


“Open side”.


Tom Curry is milking this to deflect attention from the fact that he’s an actual cu nt.

T
Terry24 1 day ago

Don't like these questions trying to reignite a row.

Curry and Bongi know what happenned there.

Regardless of what was said the English media's reaction was f***ing outrageous.

Clearly most of the self righteousness was sour grapes for losing the semi. Dominating the pre final interviews with self important scores of questions re CurryGate and nothing on the rugby is unforgivable.

Solisi said that the English media is F**ked up.

It is all about England winning, no matter what the sport: and they will turn on everyone and anyone when that doesn't happen as it sells papers for him. In 2023 it was Bongi. The papers in question could honestly not give a flying f**k about racism. On the country they spend their time attacking minorities and non -whites.

So when the great SA captain says they are f***ed up. He is right on many levels.


Diego Maradona was the greatest soccer player to play the game. But his entire legacy in England the supposed 'home of football' was his handball against them. 40 years later at his death they were still going on about it. Gladly he was still taking the piss of them over it til the end!

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'There's not a lot wrong': Leinster going for broke to avoid more broken hearts

After three lost finals and four semi-final defeats in four seasons, how have Leinster regrouped for the new campaign?

LONG READ

'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

There is Kiwi influence - and Australian oversight - on both sides of the Tasman Sea.

LONG READ

Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

As a Lions tour looms, concerns over the Wallabies' malaise are reverberating across the rugby world.

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 29 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Tupou, over the last 5 years, bar the disastrous, traitorous Tah Eddie Jones period, has only ever had kiwi coaches in Australia. Which is extraordinary. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie to be precise and now he has to put up with Joe Schmidt.


He's never had the opportunity to enjoy great Australian passion playing for his team. It's sad and no wonder he's not really that interested or motivated.


He will just coast thru next year pretending to put a bit of effort in to playing for the Tahs then he'll be off overseas.


And Lomax, well, b...... kiwis bludging off Australians, again. Kerr Barlow, Ben Franks, etc. Strewth.

21 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 29 minutes ago
'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

You’ve got it all wrong. All NZ teams are the best. They just lose sometimes.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 32 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ask Ben Smith to recruit a proof reader for RP. He needs it most.

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 38 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

It was indeed. And who was behind that ? John O'Neill and the Tahs.

21 Go to comments
J
JWH 42 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

France played Ireland, England, and South Africa. I decided not use any stats with Argentina because I don't think they are consistent enough to be top 4, but certainly will be soon! So unfortunately I had to use last year's RWC game, but I am pretty sure that the side is largely unchanged I think?

14 Go to comments
J
John 46 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Love this work JWH, really well put forward. Out of interest who were the French games against?


I am more surprised that their stats match Ireland to be fair, Ireland's ability to compete with SA over their two series was incredible.

14 Go to comments
J
John 49 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

This is interesting GP, are you a fan of B Barrett at 10?


Also, who is your pick for the AB's backrow?

14 Go to comments
J
John 50 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Often just refer to him as Razor 😅

14 Go to comments
J
John 51 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Apologies for the typo. Thanks for keeping me honest.

14 Go to comments
J
JWH 52 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder is a 7, not an 8. No point in comparing the wrong positions. 111kg and 190cm at 7 is atrociously large.


Cane + Savea are smaller, but Savea is certainly stronger than most in that back row, maybe Valetini is big enough. I don't think Cane is likely to start this next game with Ethan Blackadder back, so it will likely be Sititi, Savea, Blackadder.


Set piece retention + disruption, tackle completion %, and ruck speed, are the stats I would pick to define a cohesive forward pack.


NZ have averaged 84.3% from lineout and 100% from own scrum feed in their last three games against top 4 opponents. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 79.7% from own scrum feed.


In comparison, Ireland averaged 85.3% from lineout and 74.3% from own scrum feed. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 100% from the scrum.


France also averaged 90.7% from lineout (very impressive) and 74.3% from own scrum feed (very bad). Their opponents averaged 95.7% from lineout (very bad) and 83.7% from scrum.


As we can see, at set piece NZ have been very good at disrupting opposition scrums while retaining own feed. However, lineout retention and disruption is bang average with Ireland and France, with the French pulling ahead. So NZ is right there in terms of cohesiveness in lineouts, and is better than both in terms of scrums. I have also only used stats from tests within the top 4.


France have averaged 85.7% tackle completion and 77.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


Ireland have averaged 86.3% tackle completion and 82.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


NZ have averaged 87% tackle completion and 80.7% or rucks 6 seconds or less.


So NZ have a higher tackle completion %, similar lineout, better scrum, and similar ruck speed.


Overall, NZ seem to have a better pack cohesiveness than France and Ireland, maybe barely, but small margins are what win big games.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

The tide’s turning alright. Low tide.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Simon Easterby named Ireland interim head coach

I hope you’re right/wrong?

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

can't make it past a quarter final in a game that counts...

44 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

yeah.. the way he won that RWC quarter final for Ireland.... what's that?

44 Go to comments
s
sb 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let’s make it really effing clear, you are obviously a complete moron. What drivel.

21 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Scott Robinson ? Really ,,,

14 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder must come back in, he is one our best. It is the selection of the other loosies that is the problem. The fact Ardie is a bit below his best is another factor as the article points out. Why people want Beauden returned to fullback I cannot understand.

14 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Oh of course!

169 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

“One overseas player”??? Lowe, Herring, Belham and winning drop goal scored by Frawley born in Sydney!!!

44 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

I seriously hope Kailea together with Brandon Paenga Amosa can bring some stability to allow AAA to find some form because he has been lacking impact.

14 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING The unique life of an All Black whose mum is the team’s nutritionist The unique life of an All Black whose mum is the team’s nutritionist
Search