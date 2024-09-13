Chasing the Sun 2 now available to watch on RugbyPass TV

The highly anticipated five-part documentary Chasing the Sun 2 is now available to watch for free on RugbyPass TV as of today – Friday, September 13th.

Released at 12:30 pm (BST), the series chronicles the Springboks’ quest to defend their Rugby World Cup title in France 2023, delivering a sequel as intense and captivating as its predecessor, Chasing the Sun 1, which documented their 2019 triumph in Japan.

Chasing the Sun 2 will be available globally on RugbyPass TV with the exception of Africa.

Although the Springboks had lifted the trophy before, the 2023 campaign brought new, unforeseen challenges. Only New Zealand had successfully defended the World Cup, and the reigning champions were placed in a formidable pool that included world number one, Ireland, shaping the course of their tournament after a pivotal clash.

Chasing the Sun 2 delves into all the drama, from the injury loss of star hooker Malcolm Marx to the racism controversy involving Bongi Mbonambi and Tom Curry. The series pulls no punches, offering viewers an unfiltered, behind-the-scenes look at the Springboks’ journey through candid interviews and stunning behind-the-scenes footage.

Led by the charismatic Rassie Erasmus and head coach Jacques Nienaber, the documentary captures the intensity and bold decisions that defined the team’s campaign, including the infamous 7-1 bench split in the final against the All Blacks.

With full access to the players and staff, the documentary offers a raw, intimate portrait of life inside the Springbok camp.

