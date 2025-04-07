Glasgow's Henco Venter facing big ban after clip of incident goes viral

Glasgow forward Henco Venter faces a lengthy ban after being accused of making contact with the eye of Leicester prop Dan Cole.

Venter has been cited to European Professional Club Rugby by match citing commissioner Adrien Menez following Warriors’ 43-19 victory over the Tigers in the Investec Champions Cup on Saturday night.

Leicester reportedly lodged a complaint over the incident, which happened in the second minute of the match at Scotstoun.

Footage showed Cole had his arm around the back of Venter’s neck before the South African’s left hand briefly made contact with the face of the 116-cap England international while the pair were on the ground.

A disciplinary hearing will take place on Tuesday, before Glasgow take on Leinster in the quarter-finals on Friday night.

In non-parachute news, understand that Leicester have lodged a complaint to the citing commissioner over an alleged eye gouge on Dan Cole by Glasgow's Henco Venter. https://t.co/R4uBlyRjTz pic.twitter.com/4dnvwFJUq0 — Ben Coles (@bencoles_) April 6, 2025

If Venter is found to have deliberately gouged Cole, he faces a ban of between 12 and 24 weeks/matches. The punishment for reckless contact is listed at between six and 18 weeks/matches. Suspensions can be reduced for mitigating factors and showing remorse.

The 32-year-old is leaving Glasgow at the end of the season to join French club Brive.

Bath flanker Sam Underhill will also discover his suspension on Tuesday after being sent off for a dangerous tackle against Pau as the Gallagher Premiership leaders booked their place in the Challenge Cup last four.