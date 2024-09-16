Northern Edition

International

‘Not since Average Joe’s…’: Ex-Wallaby on chance of upset Bledisloe win

By Finn Morton
Josh Flook of Australia looks dejected at the end of the Rugby Championship 2024 match between Argentina and Australia at Brigadier General Estanislao Lopez Stadium on September 7, 2024 in Santa Fe, Argentina. (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

In 2004, the world was introduced to an all-time classic movie called Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. It’s a David versus Goliath sporting scenario that pits two rivalling gyms against one another in, you guessed it, a dodgeball tournament in Las Vegas.

The story of Average Joe’s Gym’s unlikely rise to the top is a tale of resilience and perseverance, and it might be the biggest underdog story the world has seen in the last 20 years. But this weekend’s Bledisloe Cup clash is right up there according to a former Wallaby.

On Stan Sport this week, former Australia centre Morgan Turinui was first to respond when asked who the underdogs are ahead of this weekend’s Test at Sydney’s Accor Stadium. The Wallabies are looking to beat arch-rivals the All Blacks for the first time since November 2020.

Australia were handed a record loss in their last match against Argentina almost two weeks ago, with the men in gold going down 67-27 in Santa Fe. Meanwhile, New Zealand were beaten by world champions South Africa for the second time in seven days.

But there’s no doubt the All Blacks are widely considered favourites. Former Test flyhalf Bernard Foley suggested the Wallabies must be prepared to “climb up Mount Everest,” with Turinui and two-time Rugby World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams also weighing in.

“Playing the obvious game, I’m trying to think of a bigger underdog story,” Turinui said on Stan Sports’ Between Two Posts. “Not since Average Joe’s has there been a bigger underdog story.”

Williams added: “I think for the All Blacks, it’s one of your own standards. If you can meet your own standards then you should be successful on the field.

“If I was in that squad, and I know a few of the boys, that’s how they’ll be taking this challenge this week.”

Since going down to the Wallabies 24-22 at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium four years ago, the All Blacks have won the last seven Tests between the neighbouring rivals. The New Zealanders have only actually lost one of their last 12 against the Aussies.

The Wallabies came agonisingly close at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium a couple of years ago but it wasn’t to be in the end. Foley gave away a free kick with time almost up on the clock, which gave the visitors one last chance to snatch a win with a try.

Will Jordan drew in a couple of defenders close to the line before getting a pass off to Jordie Barrett. Barrett had too much space to work with and ended up scoring the try, which practically silenced the Melbourne crowd – you could hear the heartbreak.

“What the All Blacks have shown is they’ve got that resilience and that belief, especially in the tight moments,” Foley explained.

“The amount of games we lost right at the death just because of how much belief the All Blacks had that come to the 80th minute they’ll be in front.

“That’s what they’re up against the Wallabies. It is a great, great challenge, and these are the weeks you want to rise, you want to lift for the contest and get involved.

“Early on in the week, I think they’ll be very diligent with their preparation, make sure they’re across the gameplan. But then it’s just about the mental side of the game, getting yourself ready for what’s going to be a great contest.”

3 Comments
O
OJohn 1 day ago

Why is one of the most useless 10's Australia has ever had, who was only there because he was a Tah under Cheika, commenting. His opinion is irrelevant.

M
MA 20 hours ago

At least he played for Australia..


I find your unproven assertions and negative opinions to drag down this forum.


A yardstick I was given about comments:

1. Is it wise?

2. Is it necessary?

3. Is it kind?


ANd lastly, if you have nothing good to say, say nothing.


At least Bernard Foley put his body on the line John, trained hard in sun and rain, and had the emotional challenge of dealing with defeat on the field many times over, despite doing his best.


Did you ever do that?


He has respect amongst formEr players, his peers who have competed on the field rather than in the grandstand or on the coach.


Sure he was no Dan Carter but he did his best.


So how about you do your best to limit your vitriol, forgive yourself and others for not being a GOAT, and attempt to add something of value to this forum..or else go and bite the heads off chooks to relieve your frustration that life hasn't treated you better.


There's enough haters , grumpy old men and cowardly keyboard warriors out there..


Maturity as I know it is admiting that my opinion is not the only one, the best one nor the most educated one.


Opinions are like arseholes John. Everybody has one. The difference- the quality of what comes out the hole..you certainly dont need a laxative, but a relaxative may be of assistance.


Cheers John


Said in good faith because I can also be a self righteous, opiniated bore at times too


Mark Austin 🌅

