‘Not since Average Joe’s…’: Ex-Wallaby on chance of upset Bledisloe win

In 2004, the world was introduced to an all-time classic movie called Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. It’s a David versus Goliath sporting scenario that pits two rivalling gyms against one another in, you guessed it, a dodgeball tournament in Las Vegas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story of Average Joe’s Gym’s unlikely rise to the top is a tale of resilience and perseverance, and it might be the biggest underdog story the world has seen in the last 20 years. But this weekend’s Bledisloe Cup clash is right up there according to a former Wallaby.

On Stan Sport this week, former Australia centre Morgan Turinui was first to respond when asked who the underdogs are ahead of this weekend’s Test at Sydney’s Accor Stadium. The Wallabies are looking to beat arch-rivals the All Blacks for the first time since November 2020.

Australia were handed a record loss in their last match against Argentina almost two weeks ago, with the men in gold going down 67-27 in Santa Fe. Meanwhile, New Zealand were beaten by world champions South Africa for the second time in seven days.

But there’s no doubt the All Blacks are widely considered favourites. Former Test flyhalf Bernard Foley suggested the Wallabies must be prepared to “climb up Mount Everest,” with Turinui and two-time Rugby World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams also weighing in.

“Playing the obvious game, I’m trying to think of a bigger underdog story,” Turinui said on Stan Sports’ Between Two Posts. “Not since Average Joe’s has there been a bigger underdog story.”

Williams added: “I think for the All Blacks, it’s one of your own standards. If you can meet your own standards then you should be successful on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I was in that squad, and I know a few of the boys, that’s how they’ll be taking this challenge this week.”

Since going down to the Wallabies 24-22 at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium four years ago, the All Blacks have won the last seven Tests between the neighbouring rivals. The New Zealanders have only actually lost one of their last 12 against the Aussies.



The Wallabies came agonisingly close at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium a couple of years ago but it wasn’t to be in the end. Foley gave away a free kick with time almost up on the clock, which gave the visitors one last chance to snatch a win with a try.

Will Jordan drew in a couple of defenders close to the line before getting a pass off to Jordie Barrett. Barrett had too much space to work with and ended up scoring the try, which practically silenced the Melbourne crowd – you could hear the heartbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What the All Blacks have shown is they’ve got that resilience and that belief, especially in the tight moments,” Foley explained.

“The amount of games we lost right at the death just because of how much belief the All Blacks had that come to the 80th minute they’ll be in front.

“That’s what they’re up against the Wallabies. It is a great, great challenge, and these are the weeks you want to rise, you want to lift for the contest and get involved.

“Early on in the week, I think they’ll be very diligent with their preparation, make sure they’re across the gameplan. But then it’s just about the mental side of the game, getting yourself ready for what’s going to be a great contest.”