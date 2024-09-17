'Let's not sugarcoat it': All Blacks assistant on where the team is after losses to Boks

All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan says the team has reflected on their recent test series in South Africa, acknowledging both missed opportunities and the challenging environment against the world champions.

The held a commanding 27-17 lead in Johannesburg heading into the final quarter having put four tries on but saw it slip away with an ill-disciplined finish as the bench struggled to maintain control.

In Cape Town the side built a 12-3 lead before being overtaken by South Africa 13-12. The failure to convert kicks from goal into points hurt as the Springboks found another try late to seal the win.

“We sort of feel like we’ve missed the opportunities, and we just need to finish better in all honesty,” Ryan said.

“And that’s different areas of our game. It’s not one thing in particular, but it’s different parts of our own areas that we need to be honest about.

“But, you know, like full credit to the South Africans, the world champions, and they’re right on top of their game, and it’s where we want to get to.”

The team has “had a hard look at themselves” over the break week and have come away with mixed feelings after suffering back-to-back defeats.

One the one hand, they are proud of their efforts in specific areas but the lingering disappointment of the end result hangs over the team.

“I think optimistic is a great word, to be honest. I think that, you know, we really are we,” Ryan said.

“We are excited by how hard we pushed South Africa, but we’re not satisfied by not getting across the line.

“But I don’t know, in a weird way, you sort of, when you don’t get the victories, you actually naturally look harder at yourselves.

“And that’s what we’ve done, we’ve looked really hard at ourselves in our own areas. We’ve had to, you know, like, let’s not sugarcoat it.

“We’ve just lost a couple of Tests in a row, so we have done that and but we are optimistic about where we’re heading.”