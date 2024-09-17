Northern Edition

The Rugby Championship

'Let's not sugarcoat it': All Blacks assistant on where the team is after losses to Boks

By Ben Smith
TJ Perenara of New Zealand leads the haka during The Rugby Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina at Eden Park on August 17, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan says the team has reflected on their recent test series in South Africa, acknowledging both missed opportunities and the challenging environment against the world champions.

The held a commanding 27-17 lead in Johannesburg heading into the final quarter having put four tries on but saw it slip away with an ill-disciplined finish as the bench struggled to maintain control.

In Cape Town the side built a 12-3 lead before being overtaken by South Africa 13-12. The failure to convert kicks from goal into points hurt as the Springboks found another try late to seal the win.

“We sort of feel like we’ve missed the opportunities, and we just need to finish better in all honesty,” Ryan said.

“And that’s different areas of our game. It’s not one thing in particular, but it’s different parts of our own areas that we need to be honest about.

“But, you know, like full credit to the South Africans, the world champions, and they’re right on top of their game, and it’s where we want to get to.”

The team has “had a hard look at themselves” over the break week and have come away with mixed feelings after suffering back-to-back defeats.

One the one hand, they are proud of their efforts in specific areas but the lingering disappointment of the end result hangs over the team.

“I think optimistic is a great word, to be honest. I think that, you know, we really are we,” Ryan said.

“We are excited by how hard we pushed South Africa, but we’re not satisfied by not getting across the line.

“But I don’t know, in a weird way, you sort of, when you don’t get the victories, you actually naturally look harder at yourselves.

“And that’s what we’ve done, we’ve looked really hard at ourselves in our own areas. We’ve had to, you know, like, let’s not sugarcoat it.

“We’ve just lost a couple of Tests in a row, so we have done that and but we are optimistic about where we’re heading.”

 

Comments

15 Comments
C
CD older/wiser 6 hours ago

Using a different kicker with a few of the longer AB's penalties may have helped. One Ref didn't seem to want to recognize Scott Barrett as the capt. seemed more interested in conversing with a former capt.

B
B 9 hours ago

Jason Ryans' last comment doesn't sugar coat his enthusiasm about being hopeful and confident of the All Blacks progressing in the right direction going forward.

B
Bull Shark 16 hours ago

Let’s not sugarcoat it. This article told us nothing.


I can’t believe Ben is head of Editorial at Rugbypass.

D
DP 19 hours ago

The team is still 3rd in the world rankings, just one place behind the best team in the world and then it's the Springboks at the top.

D
DV 18 hours ago

To the quarterfinals and never beyond . Best team by far .

P
PB 19 hours ago

Lol just one place behind the best team 😂😂😂😂

Cool bananas, we don’t mind the ratings by dummies!

Ww know, what we know.

C
CR 19 hours ago

nz will smash Aus, beat their chests again . Heck, Ben Smith might even climb out of his hole and write a nasty article about the Boks again.

T
Teddy 20 hours ago

Even Foster had a better record across his first run of 7 games. Yikes!


Maybe they need to start nicking PI coaches as well as players?

J
Jen 10 hours ago

I'm pretty sure Foster started with easier games though - like playing Aussie in our own backyard etc.

R
Rooksie 17 hours ago

Come on bro ..u seem to worry more about our team then your own ..pretty sure u say u are Irish..shouldn't u be more worried about getting past the quarter finals in world cup ..let's put up some facts ..Foster as all blacks coach had Richie..Smith ..Coles ..Frizell...Whitelock..Retallick ..that's 6 players who Foster at the end of his coaching days had to choose from ...566 test caps between them ..Smith on of the all time best half backs ever ..Whitelock and Retallick 260 test caps between and one-off the best lock pair in world rugby..and Richie just a magnificent number 10 ...So u know u just nick picking

J
JWH 20 hours ago

Foster had easy games mate. Not to mention a fucking loaded squad. Greatest NZ locking pair of all time, one of the best first fives in the world, best NZ halfback of all time, and great talent coming up ie Ardie Savea, Scott Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Will Jordan, etc. Had some great players leave too, but not to the same extent. Ben Smith, Israel Dagg, Keiran Reed.

