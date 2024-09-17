'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

There will be hugs, for sure. Maybe not a group love-in worthy of King Charles III and the Black Ferns, but nonetheless, warm smiles and warmer embraces between two coaching staffs run by Kiwis. That is the state of the Bledisloe Cup right now. It is a contest between native, dyed-in the-wool Kiwis and the New Zealand interpretation of a revived Australia.
The head coach of the Wallabies, Joe Schmidt, was a key member of Ian Foster’s coaching group until the World Cup as recently as 10 months ago. He appointed Mike Cron as his scrum and set-piece expert, and ‘Cronno’ was previously associated with the hugely successful All Black teams of Sir Graham Henry and Sir Steve Hansen.
One Aussie on a five-coach panel is not a great advertisement for a nation which had coaching talent spilling out of its ears in the late 1990s and early 2000s, with Rod Macqueen, John Muggleton and Eddie Jones global thought-leaders and innovators in their chosen fields. On the British and Irish Lions tour of 2001, they even had a future national performance director, Scott Johnson, scuttling along the sideline, scribbling down the Lions’ lineout calls on his notepad.
That is ancient history now. Twenty-five years later, it has reached the stage where their trans-Tasman neighbours have been invited over the hedge and into the bosom of the house, to cure the ills of Australian rugby. The bitterest of rivalries has been temporarily put aside in the interests of resuscitating an ailing patient.
Eight of the 11 coaches involved know each other intimately, they understand every personality trait and every coaching tendency. The tone of mutual admiration is too hard to miss and there is a distinct impression they all belong to the same exclusive club. That shared past is cast in solid bronze.
As Scott Robertson’s forwards coach Jason Ryan commented recently:
“It is New Zealand coaches, isn’t it? I enjoyed working with Joe [Schmidt], and obviously Cronno’s been a mentor [of mine] for a while.
“Probably, [I] didn’t think he’d be coaching Australia, to be fair. But one thing I really respected about Cronno is [that] he rung and told me.
“He gave me the heads up before it went public, and I really respect him about that.
“The All Blacks have been a massive part of his life. I guess it’s the coaching world, isn’t it? We are in a game where you just don’t know what’s next. But I have got the utmost respect for both of them.”
How is possible to observe the disparity in quality of coaching between Australia and New Zealand? Take a look at three players who have plied their trade in both countries.
Colossal Fijian wing Nemani Nadolo was cut from the Waratahs 14 years ago, after representing Australia at Under-20s level. He was written off as ‘not Super Rugby standard’ and ‘too big to play the position’ of wing as a mere 21-year-old, despite being hailed as ‘the new Jonah [Lomu]’ by his club coach at Randwick, Mark Giacheri.
“I was told I was too big, or I wasn’t good enough and it was a real driving factor,” Nadolo told RugbyPass. “I played with a bit of a chip on my shoulder. It wasn’t until I went to the Crusaders that I found a coach and an organisation who believed in what I had got [to offer].
“They told me, ‘We know you’re not going to be the quickest or the fittest, but you are going to be the strongest. And you’re quick for your size.’ And that’s when my career took off. That’s where it all started. One thing about New Zealand is they cater for all shapes and sizes.”
In his three seasons with the Crusaders [2014-16], and over the following four years in France with Montpellier [2016-2020], Nadolo developed into probably the most powerful and influential wing in world rugby. When he returned to New South Wales in 2022, it was not without a winsome sense of irony: “Who would’ve thought after leaving these doors 12 years ago I’d get another opportunity to be part of the club again?” Nadolo made only four appearances for the Waratahs before retiring.
Why did Nadolo never go on to represent Australia at senior level? The poor talent identification and development which led to his departure is symbolic of how Aussie has missed the boat for most of the last 20 years. You can sprinkle the names of tight-head props Angus Ta’avao and Tyrel Lomax in the same sad pot.
“Now I cut grass, do gardens, cut hedges for a living…”
– EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: @fijirugby legend Nemani Nadolo, with Liam Heagney 👨💻, on retirement, why @crusadersrugby was the making of his stellar career. #SuperRugbyPacific
Click below for more ⤵️https://t.co/Hd3lZlz55n
— RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) April 21, 2024
The 2017 season was a tipping point for tight-heads who might have represented the Wallabies, but crossed the ditch to pull on the silver fern instead. Ta’avao was released in 2017 after two Super Rugby seasons in New South Wales, only to earn an All Blacks debut in his first year with the Chiefs. He went on to anchor the New Zealand scrum on 22 occasions.
Canberra-born Lomax walked away from the Melbourne Rebels franchise in the same year, after playing for the Australia U20s like Nadolo. As with Ta’avao, he was in the All Blacks within 12 months and is now the undisputed anchor of the national scrum, 38 caps later. His performances in the double-header against South Africa suggest he may already have risen to the top of a prestigious pile, as the best tight-head in the business.
Unsurprisingly, Ryan is already planning to turn his prime ‘Aussie’ weapon around, and train it on the Wallabies: “The [next step] for the All Blacks has got to be forward, and against the Australian pack it will need to be around our scrum. I believe we can get a little bit more out of that.”
Ryan’s coaching can be largely credited for the turnaround in Lomax’s international career, which looked to be under terminal threat after he gave up five penalties to his likely opponent this Saturday, Angus Bell, in a Super Rugby match between the Waratahs and the Hurricanes back in 2022.
The moment of truth for Lomax in the 2024 Rugby Championship arrived in the third minute of the second game between South Africa and New Zealand in Cape Town.
The All Blacks had already been all but pushed off their first heel, and the Springboks do not have the kind of scrummage which takes it easy when it smells blood in the water. When you see a tight-head lock’s head appear above the level of his prop’s backside like Tupou Vaai’i’s, there can be only trouble ahead. In the second scrum it materialises fully, with Ox Nche lifting Lomax and the All Blacks set-piece disintegrating.
By the end of the first quarter, turnaround Tyrel had all the technical bases covered and all the problems sorted. and was determined to show the most destructive loose-head in world rugby who was the real master on the day.
The Springboks are again looking for a long scrum and a second shove, but this time it is Nche’s turn to give way on the far side of the South African front row.
Two more set-pieces in the later stages of the half confirmed that first impression.
South Africa is looking to walk the scrum around Nche in the first instance, and drive through him in the second, but in both cases it is Lomax who holds the trump card: knitting the All Blacks’ scrum together for longer as New Zealand finish both set-pieces as the more cohesive, forward-looking eight. After two scrums the home crowd were delirious, for the remainder of the game they were hushed in awe at Lomax’s Herculean comeback. It was some performance, mentally and physically.
With Vaai’i offering better lineout control and more mobility around the paddock [28 involvements on the carry and in the tackle at Cape Town, first among all Kiwi tight forwards] and Tamaiti Williams finally planting his flag in the sand at Test level, the All Blacks tight five is beginning to look the business.
Lomax’s contributions did not end at the set-piece. He showed intelligent ‘hands and feet’ on the carry of which his father John [a rugby league international prop for New Zealand] would have been proud.
The burly prop even made time for a couple of crucial interventions at the defensive breakdown.
The first steal is a ‘singleton’, the second part of a double jackal with Sam Cane, which attracts the extra cleanout player and forces a fumble on the next pass by Kwagga Smith.
The paradoxical nature of New Zealand’s support for Australian rugby will lift to an entirely new level with Schmidt now working in opposition to at least one coach [Ryan] who was a comrade-in-arms less than a year ago. Can Schmidt and ‘Cronno’ really have any surprises concealed for antagonists who know them so well? Can ‘New Zealand-Lite’ beat the All Blacks at their own game?
The prospect seems the more remote, when you consider the trio of Nadolo, Ta’avao and Lomax might have worn the green and gold – and two of them did indeed represent Australia at junior level – but all three had to return to New Zealand to discover their true worth as professionals.
Australia either failed to recognise their value or neglected to develop it. There will be an all-consuming, All Black hug when the smoke clears and the battle is over in Sydney this Saturday, but it is becoming ever harder to distinguish the dagger from the Kiwi embrace, through the fog of war.
Tupou, over the last 5 years, bar the disastrous, traitorous Tah Eddie Jones period, has only ever had kiwi coaches in Australia. Which is extraordinary. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie to be precise and now he has to put up with Joe Schmidt.
He's never had the opportunity to enjoy great Australian passion playing for his team. It's sad and no wonder he's not really that interested or motivated.
He will just coast thru next year pretending to put a bit of effort in to playing for the Tahs then he'll be off overseas.
And Lomax, well, b...... kiwis bludging off Australians, again. Kerr Barlow, Ben Franks, etc. Strewth.
Cheers NB, Lomax rock solid for a while now. He has always been able to play big minutes often doing 60 plus minutes for the Highlanders when he first crossed the Tasman. De Groot is back to fitness as well. George Bower has once again been called into cover for Newell which has meant being taken out the Otago side that played Counties last sunday and he was needed. Really hate that stuff as it is very unlikely he will be in the test 23.
Watching Nadolo for the Crusaders I couldn't fathom why he was not a Wallaby. I knew he was plucked from the Brisbane club scene but didn't know he was from Sydney. Australia are the authors of thweir own misfortune.
Nadalo was amazing to watch and yes I totally agree that the Wallabies and Australian Super Rugby teams missed a trick with him. The Crusaders really benefitted.
Seeing homegrown players develop further overseas and represent their adopted countries isn't restricted to Australia though.
Ireland are enjoying the investment they've made in Jamison Gibson Park, James Lowe and Bundee Aki.
Wales and Scotland have benefited from both NZ and Australian talent.
This is the closest relationship between rival coaches though since Robbie Deans became the first Wallaby foreign coach.
Every country has good players who haven't quite made it and Ireland were ruthless in recruiting them before the five year rule was brought in.
Aki was earmarked to play after 2015 but was behind the world class Nonu and SBW. Lowe was behind Ben Smith, Milner Skudder, Dagg, Reiko and Naholo, pretty hard to break into. JGP was the exception - he's admitted himself that he didn't have the best work ethic in those days.
"the foggy state of the bled"
(Bledisloe abbreviated obviously)
I'm gonna write a song called that, it'll be a blues song obviously.! 😁
Sounds like one from the 1960s or 70s! A whiter shade of pale...
You can’t “blame” the kiwis for this. Good players always want to be coached better. At 17 I changed clubs because I felt my old club wasn’t providing me the quality coaching I thought I needed to become better. It is normal. It is sad when it happens between countries.
I don't blame them Carlos [and 'dagger' in the last sentence should read 'Digger'] but it has resulted in a right old mess, in which neither side knows whether it is coming or going.
What would happen if Joe Schmidt becomes very successful as a WB coach? Will be silently withdrawn from office?
Stuart Lancaster was on the verge of recruiting Wayne Smith for England back in 2012 but it got vetoed by the powers that be in NZ... It was felt England might develop too fast!
Well Nick, you're on the money again.
As a player of league and union and follower and occasional coach at basic levels I can say it is if anything worse.
My take is that somehow or other once we had gone pro, and become a top 2 or 3 team (early naughties) the hubris took over.
At high levels (NSW and Sydney RU in my experience), the money that had previously trickled to things like coach the coaches and special days was redirected to "elite" players and (worst of all) previously unpaid board directors.
We were left with "I want to be a Wallaby" stickers!
There was an actual belief that we had become good because of some inate natural skill we had.
No acknowledgement of coaches or hard work or any activity at all outside of Private Schools.
The ant-league sentiment was palpable, and that alone drove kids playing in my son's West Habour Pirates team away from the game. They were told that they couldn't play League on Sundays and Union on Saturdays by the SRU.
Coaches (including assistant coaches like me) were told to force kids to go to Waratah games after their game. Coach the coaches was replaced by a SRU chap talking over us at training and telling the boys not to tackle low like "mungos", throw the lightest kid up in lineouts, not the tallest. There were many ridiculous things that the kids just laughed at.
The inability to pick out a good player or teach basic skills to anyone went with handing coaching responsibility at representative levels to chaps based on the school they went to, irrespective of whether they had ever played or ever coached.
The money with professionalism had the completely opposite effect to what it should have had when it came to trivial things like skills, coaching and selection.
Rave over...
The days of the AIS are well in the past - the days of cooperation with League and the emphasis on coach education. Money went to the top rather than trickling down the tree to the roots...
Phil Larder once told me there were 7k League accredited coaches back in 1983. That has paid dividends, can Union say the same?
Thanks for some great stories!