10:39am, 18 February 2021

Edinburgh and Scotland prop WP Nel has signed a new two-year contract. The 34-year-old has agreed a deal that will see him surpass a 10th consecutive season, having joined from South African side Cheetahs in 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nel won his 42nd Scotland cap during Saturday’s narrow defeat by Wales and made his 150th appearance for Edinburgh earlier this season.

“Edinburgh is such a special place and club for me,” he said. “My family and I are well settled in this beautiful city we now call home.

Who were the best two players in Round 2 of the Six Nations?

“Honestly, I didn’t think I would still be here after all these years and still playing at 34.

“But I can’t complain about the way I’m playing at the moment. It’s still a huge honour to be selected for both Edinburgh and Scotland.

“To reach 150 games for the club earlier this season was really special for me.”

Nel has started his coaching pathway with Watsonians and Edinburgh youngsters and is looking to go further down that avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Coaching is something I would like to explore further in this next two years,” he said.

“I already like to work with the younger players at the club. I feel like I can help them improve as players and hopefully I can help them go and represent Scotland.

“We have a lot of exciting and young forwards at the club and there are exciting times ahead with our new stadium.

“I think it is going to be special for us as a club to move into our new home. We can now have our own identity and build on it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Richard Cockerill added: “WP is a club legend and we’re delighted he’ll pull on the jersey for his 10th season at Edinburgh Rugby.

“He continues to be a pivotal member of the squad and you only had to see his performance at Parc y Scarlets earlier this season, or from the bench against Wales on Saturday, to see that he’s still a special player.

“WP has played a lot of games for this club and his contributions throughout a near-decade of rugby in Edinburgh should be recognised and celebrated.

“He is and will continue to be a real role model for the next generation of Edinburgh Rugby props.”