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International

Assessing England's depth chart at full-back: 7 players vying for one shirt

England's two standout specialist full-backs, Freddie Steward and George Furbank. Photos: Getty Images
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20 Comments

For two decades, from the late 90s through to the Covid era, between them Matt Perry and Mike Brown dominated the England full-back jersey, give or take a short gap between one handing over the No.15 baton to the other.

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Brown overtook Perry’s record 35 caps at full-back in 2016 and then doubled the Bath legend’s tally of England appearances before his days as an international came to an end in 2018.

While some of Brown’s caps were won on the wing, there is no disputing that both he and Perry (once capped at centre) were out-and-out specialist fullbacks, the type of player that perhaps England are desperately short of beyond the current incumbents.

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Leicester’s Freddie Steward was that man, having enjoyed a run of 27 starts at full-back in a 28-game spell between his debut against the USA in 2021 and RWC 2023, and could be again, but seems to fall in and out of favour under Steve Borthwick.

Northampton captain George Furbank became the go-to full-back for a while, but the Harlequins-bound player has been dogged by injury and misfortune and will sit out the remainder of the southern hemisphere series of the inaugural Nations Championship after having had his appendix removed.

Thankfully, for England, Steward seems likely to overcome the ankle injury that forced him to miss last weekend’s 45-21 hiding by South Africa and play his part against Fiji this Saturday.

But his recent injury track record and the fact that Furbank has now been flown home, makes you wonder who’s next in line.

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Using hybrid players such as Elliot Daly and Marcus Smith has been a commonplace policy, but there is something reassuring about a good, old-fashioned 15 soaring into the air and claiming a high ball and then punting it 50 metres downfield.

Trouble is, England aren’t exactly spoilt for choice when you look at the list of players Oval Insights categorise with full-back as their normal position.

Only seven English-qualified players made more than five starts at 15 in the Prem last season, with Steward top of the lot in terms of game time.

Steward appeared in 17 of Leicester’s 19 league games, clocking up 1,317 minutes in an exciting back three containing wings Ollie Hassel-Collins and Adam Radwan.

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The only other player to get into four figures in terms of game time was Prem title winner, George Hendy, who has become more of a hybrid back-three player than a specialist full-back. Needless to say, though, the Northampton man looks more than capable of doing a job for England at 15.

As for the other English-qualified players, Tom de Glanville is next, despite having to compete with Bath summer signing Santi Carreras in his favoured position.

As good a player as he is for his boyhood club, De Glanville looks destined to never be capped; he is probably the closest that the Prem has to a Mike Brown but maybe lacks a bit of ‘x-factor’.

Joe Carpenter’s star has risen and fallen in line with Sale Sharks’ nosedive in performances, while the conversation about Tyrone Green’s eligibility for England has gone quiet given Harlequins’ troubles and frailties in defence.

A one-time star of England U20s, Test rugby seems to have bypassed Josh Hodge, who moved from Exeter to Newcastle in mid-season, while Rich Lane and Elliott Obatoyinbo have been let go by their respective clubs, Bristol and Newcastle, and probably haven’t been given a second thought by Borthwick.

Bath’s Ciaran Donoghue, who qualifies for both England and Ireland, appears to have all the raw ingredients to be a top-level player, but spent most of last season on the sidelines with injury and his future seems to lay at 10, which leaves Northampton’s precocious young talent James Pater, who made his Prem debut whilst still at school, as the only other viable candidate.

England U20 international Pater only made one Prem start at 15 last season, but with Furbank having now left the club, next season could be a big one for him to press forward his claims.

English-qualified Prem ‘full-backs’ 2025/26:*

1. Freddie Steward (Leicester) – 1317 mins, 17 apps (17)
2. George Hendy (Northampton) – 1060 mins, 16 apps (8)
3. Tom de Glanville (Bath) – 926 mins, 13 apps (12)
4. George Furbank (Northampton) – 793 mins, 11 apps (10)
5. Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks) – 790 mins, 12 apps (12)
6. Josh Hodge (Exeter/Newcastle) – 551 mins, 8 apps (7)
7. Tyrone Green (Harlequins) – 440 mins, 7 apps (6)

*still contracted to a Prem club and min 5 starts at full-back (in brackets)

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Comments

20 Comments
B
B Jones 3 days ago

It's great that there's this list but Borthwick is only going to pick Furbank, Smith or Steward. De Glanville should get a shot but won't until new management comes in and Hendy is more of a wing in my view (although he may become more of utility player over time)

L
LE 4 days ago

Furbank replaced by Roebuck

Murley replaced by Cunningham South


Two opportunities to bring in a recognised fullback spurned leaving the only fullback in the squad as Freddie Steward who is still not fit


So Marcus Smith guarenteed to start and Hendy and Carpenter know exactly where they stand with Borthwick

R
Robwest 4 days ago

Renshaw seems to be missing from these lists. He looks quality and needs some game time for Gloucester first admittedly

M
Mark 5 days ago

We arent short of FBs, we arent short of centres, we arent short of No 8s either.

What we are short of is a coherent selection policy that doesnt involve shoehorning players into positions that they are patently unsuited to, and which their club coaches dont ask them to play in.

Borthwick isnt the messiah…he's a numpty.

f
fl 5 days ago

1 - Hendy

2 - Daly

3 - Furbank

4 - de Glanville

5 - Steward

6 - Hodge

7 - Woodburn

8 - Heward

9 - Malins

10 - John

11 - M. Smith

12 - Carpenter

13 - Obatoyinbo

14 - David

15 - Barton

16 - Pater

17 - Donoghue

18 - Anderson

R
RL 4 days ago

The even numbered players need moving downwards below Carpenter, who should be ahead of Smith and Malins

J
JD 5 days ago

Best to worst in your mind, or just a list?


A lot of options in there. Pater looked impressive today for U20’s.

T
Tom 5 days ago

Carpenter or Hendy probably deserve a shot at this stage. Roebuck could also be tested at FB

J
JD 5 days ago

Why are you testing someone at 15 who has never played there for club?? Just pick a fullback there.

J
JD 5 days ago

So Carpenter is the only first choice club 15 on the list apart from Steward then?


He played 80 minutes as England A fullback in February and has been in very good form once again this year. Last season it was 3 games at 15 for England A and a start for England in the summer.


He deserved the call up over Roebuck.

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Comments on RugbyPass

D
DarstedlyDan 4 minutes ago
The All Blacks have the best No.12 in the world and the next WPOY

Doesn’t kick? Then the two tries at the weekend that came directly as a result of JB kicks were just faked, along with the moon landings?

Ben smith is right - Barrett is in sublime form, and is essential to the AB backline. Have no idea whether he is the POTY - those type of awards are hugely subjective anyway and are affected by more things than just the nominees’ qualities. But he is a fine 2nd five.



...

36 Go to comments
J
JW 5 minutes ago
Dave Rennie adresses the four All Blacks to miss selection in both opening Tests

You should look it up then.

You’ll notice a few of the South Africans are completely ripped



...

58 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 5 minutes ago
South Africa pushed all the way in Pretoria by Scotland

Online Saffer baby says what?

72 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 7 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

His chin was an arse, lets face it.

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 7 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Disgusting arrogance. Let me guess…online Saffer?

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 9 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Brousset just need to take rugby laws seriously. No need to ignore law breaking by those juiced up cheaters.

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 10 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Must be lowered as soon as the ball is won. The to regain balance is just a lie on your part. South African online supporter?

53 Go to comments
a
av 12 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

I see you sleep with that song 57-0 on repeat! Your night light not working anymore ? Anyway, we will still invite you to our threepeat RWC jamboree in wild Africa, - that’s if your stepmom and dad let you leave the family home

53 Go to comments
J
JW 12 minutes ago
Dave Rennie on where he wants improvements from All Blacks after Italy win

I don’t think you can give Ardie the leeway that he’s not fit enough. It was purely laziness letting Menoncello through for that first try.

8 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 12 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Its funnier you don't deny seat sniffing…

Busted! Get out of my stadium!



...

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 12 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

He doesn’t need to be in SA to read the muppet show that is the online Springbok supporters,

53 Go to comments
J
JW 13 minutes ago
Dave Rennie on where he wants improvements from All Blacks after Italy win

But you’ve just pointed out theres no threat in the north?

8 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 13 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

You’re worthy of the name all the same! Protecting the sports core principles. Respect.

Eric had something about him. The top talent never went unnoticed, even down in this hemisphere.



...

53 Go to comments
u
unknown 14 minutes ago
The All Blacks have the best No.12 in the world and the next WPOY

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

36 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 15 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Journalist writes about toxic Bok online supporters and like flies to sh1t…..

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 16 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Juicers:

According to figures published by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), the number of tests carried out within rugby by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) fell from 785 in 2015 to just 127 in 2024.



...

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 19 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

The best I can do? These damning figures are from the World Anti-Doping Agency. One 2019 Bok tested positive from a sample on eve of 2019 RWC. Another was positive later. That was with the tests reduced by 600%.

53 Go to comments
a
av 19 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Its funny how you cannot keep the main thing the main thing ?! - Springbok Rugby Dominance. It must be that we f&@$#d you so hard that you cannot hear your own farts anymore !

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 21 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

I will pass that on to the real EE Ben. His performance versus a very arrogant Will Carling lead England in Lansdowne will always be fondly remembered. England started with white jerseys but finished with red jerseys 😉

53 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 26 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Italy | Nations Championship 2026

One of my observations was 46 missed tackles by your little Bokke if you happened to observe that

98 Go to comments
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