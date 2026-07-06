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Nations Championship

Michael Hooper weighs in on Wallabies' late call in Ireland defeat


Australia's Ben Donaldson (R) attempts a last-minute penalty kick during the Nations Championship rugby Test match between Australia and Ireland at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney on July 4, 2026. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP via Getty Images)
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6 Comments

Michael Hooper has defended the Wallabies’ decision to take a shot at goal in the dying stages of a 33-31 Nations Championship defeat to Ireland, believing captain Harry Wilson and goal-kicker Ben Donaldson were right to back themselves.

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Ireland had just taken the lead through a Sam Prendergast conversion, with the fly-half adding the extras after a Thomas Clarkson try. That gave the Wallabies less than two minutes to snatch the win, with a record crowd at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium watching on.

The Wallabies made their way upfield and into the Irish half, with the clock ticking beyond the 80-minute mark with it all to play for. Donaldson had missed a shot at sticks about 10 minutes earlier but didn’t back down from another opportunity to add three to the team’s score.

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‘Dono’ lined up one final shot at the poles with the clock in the red, placing the tee down 40 metres out from the line and five metres in from touch. The fly-half had pulled that previous shot wide left, but ended up pushing this kick right of the poles.

“I would have gone for the shot at goal there,” Hooper said on Stan Sport’s Between Two Posts.

“You se he’s got the legs there, he corrected it, obviously over corrected it but it’s coming round so it’s not a bad strike.

“I think that’s the right decision. It’s a good decision and I love the fact that Dono goes ‘yeah I’ve got this’ and tried to win the game for his country off his own back.

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“Any kicker in the world kicks that, what a fantastic effort. I think all round that process was really good, the one before, not so good.”

The Wallabies had led by as much as 12 points during the first half, with four try-scorers making their mark. Dylan Pietsch and Jock Campbell were first to strike, before Josh Canham and Ryan Lonergan touched down for first pointers during the second quarter of the Test.

But a final play effort from Jamison Gibson-Park saw the Irish reduce the deficit to five going into the break. Hugo Keeenan levelled the score early in the second term, before Prendergast kicked the visitors ahead.

The Wallabies hit back five minutes later through Tate McDermott and held onto their lead for more than 20 minutes. They had looked comfortable and confident throughout most the contest, but fine margins cost the side.

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“Kickers win games, they don’t lose games in my mind. It’s not always down to the kicker,” former Wallabies scrum-half Phipps added.

“We kicked three from seven for the game, Ireland kicked four from five. That’s it. It’s not about that last kick, it’s before that, it’s what happened throughout the whole game – there’s 80 minutes of decisions and calls and opportunities.

“It’s not really on Dono there… his skills are so good, he’s world-class.”

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Comments

6 Comments
A
AM 5 days ago

It wasn’t the last kick. It was the kick before that with just under 10 to go where he didn’t kick it dead and Ireland ran it back and scored. Wilson should be dropped for that and Bobby V is clearly the better 8 and Hooper the better blind side. With that kick to touch it takes a minute then Ireland pinned and they win. Wilson just continuously makes these dumb calls and McDermott has a poor kicking game and runs it too much. Like chickens with heads cut off.


Schmidt a good coach but a poor selector. The maul defence was woeful with under sized locks so need Amatesero and Lukhan in. Also need Jordan Uelese who was part of the best scrum in the top 14. And bring in Kemeny from Northampton for hoopers injury. He played super well all year and is solid at line out.

R
RM 5 days ago

I must say, I just find it very weird that Ben OKeefe is getting away with such blatant wrong calls in lead-ups to tries. The try of Jameson gibson-park was a shocker. Wallabies should protest and insist they don’t want him as a referee. There is a trend now and he can’t deny it.

R
RM 5 days ago

Wrong call every day of the week. Donno does not a have track record of good kicking to the posts (remember Italy under Rennie a few years ago), neither does any other aussie 10. Let them work on that aspect, but for back yourself to execute up-field.

Trust your line-out and put pressure on the opposition and you will get either a try or easier position to take a penalty. Trust your preparation, your strike runners, your endevour, your hunger to dominate and your crowd to carry you through such moments in tests. Argentina last year is an example, the crowd lifted the players.

E
Eric Elwood 5 days ago

The key line out caller and catcher was in the sin bin.

The fact was Ireland played the scoreboard and controlled the second half. The winning try was inevitable although it took a long time to come. Unlike New Zealand in same situation against France, Ireland were sloppy giving Australia any chance of a winning kick. Australia had chances to get an unassailable lead after Prendergast’s throwing an interception. Ireland’s big players cut them off.

u
unknown 5 days ago

Ooooops invariably made the wrong call and lost matches .

The result proves that it was a wrong call .

E
Eric Elwood 5 days ago

I don’t follow?

Ireland completely dominated the second half in possession. They had to get 7 and did. If they had to get 12, whose to say they wouldn’t get that?

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Comments on RugbyPass

D
DarstedlyDan 7 minutes ago
The All Blacks have the best No.12 in the world and the next WPOY

Doesn’t kick? Then the two tries at the weekend that came directly as a result of JB kicks were just faked, along with the moon landings?

Ben smith is right - Barrett is in sublime form, and is essential to the AB backline. Have no idea whether he is the POTY - those type of awards are hugely subjective anyway and are affected by more things than just the nominees’ qualities. But he is a fine 2nd five.



...

36 Go to comments
J
JW 8 minutes ago
Dave Rennie adresses the four All Blacks to miss selection in both opening Tests

You should look it up then.

You’ll notice a few of the South Africans are completely ripped



...

58 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 9 minutes ago
South Africa pushed all the way in Pretoria by Scotland

Online Saffer baby says what?

72 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 10 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

His chin was an arse, lets face it.

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 11 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Disgusting arrogance. Let me guess…online Saffer?

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 12 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Brousset just need to take rugby laws seriously. No need to ignore law breaking by those juiced up cheaters.

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 13 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Must be lowered as soon as the ball is won. The to regain balance is just a lie on your part. South African online supporter?

53 Go to comments
a
av 15 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

I see you sleep with that song 57-0 on repeat! Your night light not working anymore ? Anyway, we will still invite you to our threepeat RWC jamboree in wild Africa, - that’s if your stepmom and dad let you leave the family home

53 Go to comments
J
JW 15 minutes ago
Dave Rennie on where he wants improvements from All Blacks after Italy win

I don’t think you can give Ardie the leeway that he’s not fit enough. It was purely laziness letting Menoncello through for that first try.

8 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 15 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Its funnier you don't deny seat sniffing…

Busted! Get out of my stadium!



...

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 16 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

He doesn’t need to be in SA to read the muppet show that is the online Springbok supporters,

53 Go to comments
J
JW 17 minutes ago
Dave Rennie on where he wants improvements from All Blacks after Italy win

But you’ve just pointed out theres no threat in the north?

8 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 17 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

You’re worthy of the name all the same! Protecting the sports core principles. Respect.

Eric had something about him. The top talent never went unnoticed, even down in this hemisphere.



...

53 Go to comments
u
unknown 18 minutes ago
The All Blacks have the best No.12 in the world and the next WPOY

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

36 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 19 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Journalist writes about toxic Bok online supporters and like flies to sh1t…..

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 19 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Juicers:

According to figures published by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), the number of tests carried out within rugby by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) fell from 785 in 2015 to just 127 in 2024.



...

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 22 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

The best I can do? These damning figures are from the World Anti-Doping Agency. One 2019 Bok tested positive from a sample on eve of 2019 RWC. Another was positive later. That was with the tests reduced by 600%.

53 Go to comments
a
av 22 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Its funny how you cannot keep the main thing the main thing ?! - Springbok Rugby Dominance. It must be that we f&@$#d you so hard that you cannot hear your own farts anymore !

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 24 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

I will pass that on to the real EE Ben. His performance versus a very arrogant Will Carling lead England in Lansdowne will always be fondly remembered. England started with white jerseys but finished with red jerseys 😉

53 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 30 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Italy | Nations Championship 2026

One of my observations was 46 missed tackles by your little Bokke if you happened to observe that

98 Go to comments
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