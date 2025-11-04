'Play France, South Africa... I don't think they get away with that'
Former Wales captain Dan Biggar believes England’s inability to convert pressure into points is the “one disappointment” from their victory over Australia.
Though Steve Borthwick’s side left Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium 25-7 winners in their opening match of the Autumn Nations Series, the game was very much in the balance before England pulled away at the hour mark, aided by their impressive bench.
The hosts held a 10-7 lead before substitute Henry Pollock scored on 58 minutes to extend the lead to 15-7, before Alex Mitchell and Luke Cowan-Dickie added two further tries in the final 10 minutes.
However, England had dominated large swathes of the game, particularly in the first half, with very little reward. Speaking on The Rugby Pod this week, Biggar praised England for being “well-drilled” and structured “perfectly”, but raised this concern, saying the higher-ranked teams in the world would punish England for being so profligate.
There were two held-up tries in the first-half, with Harry Potter’s interception try coming just two-and-a-half minutes after he himself had held Ben Earl up, but England’s 10-7 lead going into the break was not reflective of the half that had just been played.
“The one disappointment I would say is that game should have been won by 35 points,” the Welshman said.
“I think you play France, South Africa, possibly New Zealand and I don’t think they get away with that from not converting. I know they had a couple held up over the line, and they were completely dominant, but that should have been a game where England won by 35 points.
“But you have to tap Steve Borthwick on the back and say that was a well-crafted performance from England and a well, well-deserved victory.
“We should be heaping praise on Steve Borthwick because, God help us, everybody gets on his back when it doesn’t go right. For me, what’s the job of a coach? The job of a coach is to design and implement a game plan that fits his selection, and I think he couldn’t have done it more perfectly in terms of giving the team a structure to go and score.”
OK lets look at the England SA games particularly in the World Cups. I cant really speak for the intermediate games as i haven’t really watched them. But i will say in 2019 England tried to play a fast and loose game against SA defense, they lost the game 32-12.
So they decided in 2023 they would play a similar game style to how we played in 2019. They played high, close to the edge and hard hitting, they lost the game again. The reason for the first loss was lack of energy and too much focus on ABs. Then in 2023, they had an insufficient depth to combat ours. It came close but they didnt have the energy to get over the line.
England have skills but do they have the squad depth? Australia have been good but what with change of coaches regularly they haven’t quite found a rhythm yet. England have had Borthwick for about three years, so they are somewhat more settled. They have been consistently better than Aus over these past few years. However Aus are not the benchmark right now
Like Biggar, I thought ENG lacked sufficient power to take chances and whilst you could argue they missed 3 golden chances to score with the held up tries and IF-W’s catch being knocked out, this was offset by the brilliance of Earl & Pollocks tries, which the bigger, more powerful players would not have scored.
Ultimately, ENG have realised they can’t beat SA playing them at their own game, so they have created a game plan that defends differently with the 5 x7 swarm defence over the 80 mins and the the wider runners breaking lines (like Earl), whilst holding AUS to one of their lowest scores in the last handful of games (and the intercept was fortunate also).
ENG have moved away from the traditional game, which is how Dan Biggar is still thinking. Once you realise we are not trying to play the game he thinks, then you will start to see this game plan and it’s new strengths.
The NZ game is going to be super interesting.
Against New Zealand it will be okay. Aside from Parker who is bigger, they try and base their game on speed + skill with Savea at 7 then Lakai at 8.
Sititi off the bench for Parker in the second half is the likely substitution, Pollock could be a great move to counter this.
England won vs France, and it was a day France did'nt converted.
The false dawn has begun…