Sevens

New era for All Blacks Sevens as stars exit for Super Rugby moves

Andrew Knewstubb of Team New Zealand scores the winning try during the Men’s Rugby Sevens Men's Placing 5-8 match between New Zealand and Argentina on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

It’s the dawn of a new era for the All Blacks Sevens. It’s a phrase we’ve heard before, but it’s never felt so defining. This time, it truly matters as the New Zealanders look to rise from the ashes of their worst-ever HSBC SVNS Series regular season.

Leroy Carter, Che Clark and Fehi Fineanganofo were among those who left the All Blacks Sevens program after the 2023/24 campaign, signing deals in Super Rugby Pacific. All Blacks Sevens greats Sam Dickson, Tim Mikkelson and Scott Curry also retired.

New Zealand went on to finish last season’s round-robin in seventh place, still comfortably in a position to retain core status in SVNS 1. They saved their best performance of the season till last, placing third at the winner-takes-all World Championship in Los Angeles.

While 2024/25 often felt like a transitional, educational period for the All Blacks Sevens, Thursday’s Super Rugby Pacific squad announcements have marked more change, with other established SVNS Series stars and Olympians switching back to 15s on permanent deals.

Cody Vai missed out on selection for the Paris Olympics despite being one of the standouts for the All Blacks Sevens across multiple seasons. After impressing with Bay of Plenty and Auckland in the NPC, Vai has signed with the Blues ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Vai joins fellow All Blacks Sevens representatives such as Payton Spencer, Beauden Barrett and Clark on the books at the Blues, as the 2024 champions look to bring the Super Rugby Pacific trophy back to the 09.

Moving south, it was announced last month that long-time All Blacks Sevens playmaker Tepaea Cook-Savage had inked a two-year deal with the Chiefs. Cook-Savage enjoyed a resilient rise through rugby’s ranks to make the Team New Zealand Olympic team for the Paris Games.

“I’m living the dream every day now so it’s definitely worth it,” Cook-Savage told RugbyPass in 2024 before flying to France.

“Every time we’ve got testing or whatever I’m just like, ‘I could be slaving on a worksite.’

“Living the dream, bro. It’s definitely worth it.”

Cook-Savage’s career has since moved in another direction.

The utility played five seasons for Waikato, starting in four of nine appearances in 2025, scoring three tries. In those four starts, Cook-Savage was named at first five-eighth against Wellington, before wearing the No. 15 jumper against Manawatu, Bay of Plenty and Otago.

Also at the Chiefs, Etene Nanai-Seturo and Carter are other former representatives of the national sevens side. Carter was a World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year nominee before making the switch to 15s, establishing himself as a regular All Blacks starter during The Rugby Championship.

In the nation’s capital, no players have made the move from sevens directly into the Hurricanes’ top squad for 2026. Fineanganofo made the move before last year’s campaign, making 12 appearances for the Canes, including a start on the left wing in the Qualifying Loss to the Brumbies.

The Crusaders have signed Fiji-born New Zealand sevens ace Maloni Kunawave as one of six outside backs, as the defending champions set their sights on yet another crown. 20-year-old Oli Mathis has also put pen to paper on a deal, joining the team’s Wider Training Group in 2026.

After starring at both a flanker and winger for Waikato in the NPC, Mathis joined the All Blacks Sevens, debuting on the international sevens circuit in late 2024. While Mathis struggled for consistent game time, the rising star often shone brightly when given the chance to play.

As one of the nation’s most exciting young rugby players, the now 20-year-old impressed opposite Olympians on the world stage. Mathis scored a memorable try against Ireland in Vancouver, turning players inside and out during a 50 metre race upfield at BC Place.

Xavier Tito-Harris has officially left the All Blacks Sevens, as reported, with the 20-year-old joining the Highlanders. Tito-Harris combined with the likes of Vai and Spencer in Auckland’s outside backs during this year’s NPC season, but will play Super Rugby down south.

Two-time Olympian Andrew Knewstubb is one of three first-fives at the Highlanders, after helping lead Canterbury to a drought-breaking NPC title. While Knewstubb has spent a fair bit of time on the sidelines in recent seasons, this is a big loss for the All Blacks Sevens.

Across the ditch, Sid Harvey has benefited from a season with the Australia Sevens side, joining the NSW Waratahs’ top squad. Harvey has also impressed for Australia U20, and was named in the Super Rugby AUS Team of the Season after a maiden campaign in the Tahs’ sky blue.

The All Blacks Sevens have lost a handful of established regulars within their squad.

New Zealand fielded a new-look 18-man squad for SVNS Series warm-ups at Ignite7 last weekend in Tauranga, giving fans a glimpse into the season ahead.

The next generation of All Blacks Sevens flyers got a chance to make their mark too, including schoolboy superstar Bradly Tocker and Southland’s Michael Manson. New Zealand won three of their four matches, their only fault was a 19-all draw with the Aussies.

Kitiona Vai, the brother of Cody, was among the standouts during the event. Vai scored a clever try against Australia and assisted playmaker Ngarohi McGarvey-Black for a five-pointer against Fiji at Blake Park.

Brady Rush, Tone Ng Shiu, Akuila Rokolisoa, Dylan Collier, Regan Ware, Sione Molia, Jaydem Keelan, Frank Vaenuku, McGarvey-Black and Vai were the more experienced players in the squad.

It’s only pre-season, but these are some promising results.

The SVNS Series is when it really counts.

Cody Vai, Cook-Savage, Kunawave, Mathis, Tito-Harris and Knewstubb are Super Rugby Pacific-bound. That makes the SVNS Series season-opener in Dubai on November 29-30 the start of a new chapter for the All Blacks Sevens.

This team will have a different feel about it – but change doesn’t have to be a bad thing.

