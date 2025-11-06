Northern Edition
Autumn Nations Series

Marcus Smith one of seven changes for England with new captain named

Marcus Smith of England/ PA

Ellis Genge will captain England on Saturday against Fiji at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium, with usual captain Maro Itoje starting on the bench.

The loosehead prop is one of seven changes by head coach Steve Borthwick that have been made to the XV that triumphed over Australia 25-7, having started on the bench. He will be supported by co-captains Ollie Chessum and Fraser Dingwall, with Itoje serving as co-captain from the bench.

Luke Cowan-Dickie, who scored a try as England pulled away in the second half last week, has joined Genge in being promoted to the starting XV, as has Alex Coles, who has taken Itoje’s place in the second-row. The final change in the pack sees Chandler Cunningham-South start at No.8 in place of player of the match Ben Earl, who has shifted to the flank with Sam Underhill out of the squad.

Injuries to Freddie Steward and Tom Roebuck have ensured plenty of change in the back line, with Marcus Smith taking Steward’s place at full-back and Tommy Freeman shifting to the wing from outside centre, with Ollie Lawrence marking his England return after rupturing his Achilles in the Six Nations. There will be a change at No.10 as well, with Fin Smith starting instead of George Ford.

With two fly-halves in the starting XV, Borthwick has not opted for any cover there, with Henry Arundell joining Ben Spencer as one of two backs in the 6-2 bench split.

Itoje has joined England’s much-lauded ‘Bomb Squad’, who delivered 15 unanswered points in the final 30 minutes against the Wallabies.

From that bench contingent, only Tom Curry, Henry Pollock and Ben Spencer remain, as Jamie George, Fin Baxter and Itoje started last week. 21-year-old tighthead Asher Opoku-Fordjour has come in to the team, meanwhile, to replace Will Stuart, with the 22-year-old Arundell being the other new addition.

Borthwick said: “It was a pleasing start to the series against Australia last weekend, and we know we’ll need to take another step forward against Fiji.

“The focus for us this week is on improving on last weekend’s performance and continuing to develop our game.

“Fiji are a dangerous team with power and quality right across the pitch. They play with physicality and skill, so we’ll need to bring intensity, accuracy and discipline in everything that we do.

“Playing in front of our supporters again at Allianz Stadium means a huge amount to the players, and the team are determined to deliver a performance they can be proud of.”

England XV
15. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 44 caps)
14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 21 caps)
13. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 35 caps)
12. Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, 5 caps) – vice-captain
11. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 10 caps)
10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 12 caps)
9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 24 caps)
1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 72 caps) – co-captain
2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 50 caps)
3. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 15 caps)
4. Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)
5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 29 caps) – vice-captain
6. Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby, 4 caps)
7. Ben Earl (Saracens, 43 caps)
8. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 18 caps)

Replacements
16. Jamie George (Saracens, 103 caps) – vice-captain
17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 15 caps)
18. Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks, 4 caps)
19. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 94 caps) – co-captain
20. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 62 caps)
21. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints, 2 caps)
22. Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 11 caps)
23. Henry Arundell (Bath Rugby, 10 caps)

It's a jam-packed November! Watch these Autumn internationals on RugbyPass TV this weekend, or via your local broadcast partner!

Comments

13 Comments
P
PMcD 10 days ago

If you are going to play Ford, it’s with a strategy to kick, so you can see why he and Steward are picked as a pair together.


Fin Smith will distribute the ball wider, so need a running fullback. It would have been Furbank or Daly, so I guess they will be testing either M Smith or Arundell to decide which style of attack they play against NZ.

t
tf 10 days ago

Felt underhill’s chop tackling would have been very useful. CCS is a great prospect. Again feels Borthwick is picking players for a game plan.

P
PMcD 10 days ago

I think come the 6 Nations, you will either see one of the following back row options:


Starting: Pepper, T Curry, Earl Bench - B Curry, Pollock


Or


Starting : T Curry, B Curry, Earl Bench - Pepper, Pollock


I just think SB has moved beyond his big guys in the back row and the best option you will see if Coles, CC-S or Hill battling it out to be an alternative lock if Martin remains injured.

P
PMcD 10 days ago

Given what happened with Tom Willis, SB has had to decide who are his preferred 2 x 8’s in these AI’s and finalise his back row again.


Earl & Pollock did very well last week, so I suspect we will see what CC-S offers, whilst being replaced by Pollock from the bench and then you will find the answer to the solution in the team line up against NZ next week.

T
Tom 10 days ago

Is Underhill injured? I don't approve of any England team without his name on the sheet.

A
A B 10 days ago

Borthwick is probably trying to build depth in the squad like South Africa

P
PMcD 10 days ago

Don’t think so, it shows you he is the last taxi on the rank whilst needing to give game time to Pepper & Pollock this year. I also fear Underhill will be dropped when Ben Curry returns for the 6N’s and with that he may not even make the squad of 36 for the 6 Nations.


It’s not based on talent, Underhill can step in when required (as he did in ARG & AI’s) but ultimately it will be Curry x2, Earl, Pepper, Pollock and potentially Kenningham (is the Pepper cover), which doesn’t leave any room for Underhill.


Some very good players will now start missing out on the 36 in the Six Nations. I doubt Underhill or Ted Hill will be selected.

f
fl 10 days ago

5 captains feels like a lot

L
LE 9 days ago

Genge is captain til Itoje comes on the rest are just leadership players

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

B
Blackmania 4 minutes ago
Former All Black centurion pinpoints where Robertson's issues lie

Anyway, we’ve been seeing the same games for the past two years with Robertson. A lot of inconsistency. A team, indeed, that reacts more than it acts. They don’t seem to have enough established foundations to maintain their structure and game plan throughout a match. As soon as the game swings on a single incident — like Saturday with Taylor’s yellow card — they fall apart. It’s a recurring issue with this team.

Razor says in his post-match comments that he understands the fans’ disappointment and that he (and his staff) are doing everything they can to prepare this team properly. Honestly, that’s not the impression we get. The constant — and poor — selection of certain players undermines his message.



...

2 Go to comments
J
JW 13 minutes ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Yeah, I think it was more lack of fight or composure to score again late. But who knows, maybe their energy levels were down like Holland and were all jumping the gun and being overly negative.

I just saw their reactions after the game on the news (and read it from people able to notice it before and during the game) and they looked devastated. Way to devastated for losing to a side like England. Did that look out of place to you if you watched after the match? Something was wrong.



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 22 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England



The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal

Lol, there are two components in most sports, defence, and attack.



...

75 Go to comments
J
Jacque 26 minutes ago
'Sad': Rassie Eramsus addresses Boks' second red card in two weekends

Ramos, against the Boks last weekend, never went for an HIA and played the entire match. Garbisi never went for one in Turin and played the entire game.

ABSOLUTE JOKE.



...

23 Go to comments
f
frandinand 40 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

TBH neither BB or DMac are competent at number 10 and certainly DMacs record in Super 12 finals argues against him. Love may be an answer.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 41 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yeah not totally sure on TK. In a modern team ike the Highlanders where you have Timoci, Tele’a and Nareki types doing the ground work clearing ruck and making turnovers, I’d like to see Howden at 7. A backrow of Haig, Stoddart, Howden/Lasaqa would be interesting.

I was really happy with the versatility and playing around the SR coaches did this year, apart from maybe Cotter who was doing idk what with segner etc. I’m looking forward to see how they develop that. So much of all these circumstances are unfortunate, I can’t remember a time where things have played out as badly, but if Dalton had of been able to return from injury last year and nail down a AB spot instead of having to fight for but also being played into the ground by Cotter, then you can give Segner more time in his position and play actual six’s that would have helped their style. Him and Hoskins had not a single bench role and I’m not surprised either struggled against their opposition as they did. Just like the International game is not a walk in the park, neither is SR like it was in 2015 where you could play a guy into form by brute force.



...

155 Go to comments
N
Nik 50 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal. England scored 4(four) tries 1 more than NZ, made more linebreaks, NZ gave away a kickable and were unable to defend against 2 drop goals.

You say The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line,



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

I’m not wrong about Fihaki at all. I was egging on BAs fanboism is all.

He certainly didn’t have brilliant season though, was a useful player but like all of those Crusader ones this year, shat the bed on his first game (ABXV) outside of those environments. Hopefully he can continue to improve as he is a point of difference player type.



...

155 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Just his asinine comments. But it’s not clutching at straws, there was. If those kicks go to the corner and Taylor doesn’t get binned the ABs could have just kept rolling on. They achieved 90% quick ball from rucks (50% high that the game last year), kicked better (made more ground on average), carried more than previous weeks.

Obviously not enough good stuff to win, which I agree would have been more the point he should comment on, but maybe he did and it just wasn’t reported?



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yes, it was. They also only let in 3 tries, they also tackled at 90%.

The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line.



...

75 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Just spelling out an end game that might appease WR

31 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Obviously it wasn’t

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Wow, mate.

I think you’ve gone down the wrong track with your 7man theory. Take a look at the game stats, especially the breakdown/ruck! These are whopping numbers, the All Blacks allowed a crazy 88% lightening quick ball!! Your 7’s tactic certainly worked in favour of your offense though as you weren’t far behind!



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

You don’t just start and finish with the “whole Canterbury thing”?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

I was trying to make a case for Dmac to come in as his replacement (jokingly mind you, I’d actually like for Love to be thrown in the deep end, did you see him against Brumbies or Reds during round robin?) and BB still takes priority!

75 Go to comments
J
JO 2 hours ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Well…you entered the card territory. No conspiracy, just dreadful officiating. Did anyone note the yellow given to a Fijian player? It was the height of absurdity in a fast-moving dynamic game called rugby.

31 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Haha bit of both Ron!

But maybe what I heard was a joke, just without the punchline? So not a joke? Only friend of a friend of a friend stuff. I wouldn’t take it seriously.



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep none of this “sniffing around” business, get them stuck in there and playing (i’d hope for a better system in future because each year it looks like 14 tests a year is getting harder and harder) and comparing themselves to the best.

75 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Ford is competent number 10 and definitely not a Carter. But he embarrassingly outplayed BB just as Russell did the week before.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep, better to have the 2 out of 3 guy than the 0-3 guy until then too!

75 Go to comments
