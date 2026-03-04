'I missed the South African sunshine too much': Catha Jacobs on her full circle moment

Catha Jacobs who started her international journey with the Springbok Women’s Sevens team back in 2019 has ended up back where she started.

After the pandemic, Jacobs returned to the 15s game, where she appeared in two Women’s Rugby World Cup tournaments (2022 and 2025) and earned 26 Test caps for the Springbok Women.

The utility forward decided to ply her trade with some of the best in the business in the PWR, playing for Saracens and the Leicester Tigers in the past three years, but decided to return to her home country, and since her arrival, Jacobs has played three matches for the Golden Lions Women in the Pick n Pay Women’s Super League.

Jacobs told SA Rugby why she decided to return home to play. “I missed the South African sunshine too much and wanted to come back to my friends and family.

“It was great playing with and against many big names in the women’s game in England but doing so while cold and missing loved ones was not always fun,” said the 27-year-old.

From Johannesburg to sunny Stellenbosch, Jacobs has recently joined up with a number of familiar faces as the Springbok Women’s Sevens squad prepare for the final two HSBC SVNS 2 tournaments in Uruguay and Brazil later this month.

Amongst the group, Nadine Roos, Ayanda Malinga, Byrhandré Dolf, Lerato Makua and Maceala Samboya were teammates in last year’s Rugby World Cup where the Springbok team made the quarter-finals for the very first time.

Injuries to a number of forwards within the sevens squad opened the door for Jacobs as the team prepare for the South American leg of qualifying events.

“I did not come back to play sevens necessarily, but always loved the code, it is where it started for me after all,” reflected Jacobs.

“I have really enjoyed myself since joining, the team environment is great and they are doing well, so I feel at home. Obviously, my fitness levels for playing sevens was a challenge, but so far so good.

“I know there are no guarantees for selection to go to South America, but I am doing my best for now. Playing sevens again has already improved my decision making and fitness, so I am happy to be here.

“Apart from sunshine and being closer to my family, I also came back to be part of the new growth spurt in women’s rugby, and a successful sevens team will also be part of elevating the game, so for now, I am happy to contribute on that front too.”