Emilie Bydwell: 'It’s time for us to shift gears'

USA Women’s Eagles Sevens head coach Emilie Bydwell has promised her team will ‘shift gears’ at HSBC SVNS Series stops in Vancouver and New York.

This weekend’s stop at BC Place will be followed by the team’s home event at Sports Illustrated Stadium a week later and offer the Eagles their annual opportunity to play on home soil.

For the tournament in British Columbia, Bydwell has called on a familiar cast of characters and will again be captained by Kristi Kirshe.

Sarah Levy returns from an injury sustained in Cape Town, while Hann Humphreys is in line to make their first appearance of the season.

Currently the team are placed third in the standings after four tournaments this season. The Eagles will kick-off their campaign in Vancouver against host nation Canada, before further Pool B clashes with Fiji and Australia.

Emilie Bydwell, USA Women’s Eagles Sevens, said: “With this being year two of the squad, we set out with the intention to build our frame. Our goal this season has been to clearly define how this group of Highwomen will play, think and act – to cement our game model, establish our competitive advantage within it, strengthen our shared purpose and values, and embed anti-fragility into everything we do.

“From the beginning, our plan was to build through the first six competitions so we could peak at the World Championships. But being here in North America, after three fourth-place finishes, it’s time for us to shift gears.

“It’s about delivering complete performances – not just on day one, but expressing our intentions and philosophy on day two. We’re leaning into our core behaviours, into what we stand for as a group, and into our ability to find fifth gear in the moments that matter most.

“Playing in North America brings a different level of energy and responsibility. In Vancouver, we open against a strong Canadian side who will draw real inspiration from their home crowd – so for us, finding fifth gear has to start in game one and build throughout the tournament.

“Then coming home to New York, it’s about carrying those lessons forward so we can deliver a podium performance that inspires through action and empowers our communities in front of a home crowd.”

USA Women’s Eagles Sevens squad for Vancouver

1 Ariana Ramsey

2 Erica Coulibaly

3 Tahna Wifley

12 Kristi Kirshe (C)

13 Sarah Levy

15 Rachel Strasdas

19 Kaylen Thomas

22 Sammy Sullivan

24 Su Adegoke

26 Ashley Cowdrey

29 Hann Humphreys

33 Nalu Liufau*

99 Autumn Czaplicki

*travelling reserve

