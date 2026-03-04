Argentina looking to 'finish gaining confidence' in North America

Argentina Men’s Sevens head coach Santiago Gómez Cora knows his team will have plenty of analysis to do after stops in Vancouver and New York.

Los Pumas are currently placed sixth in the overall standings and have only finished on the podium once in four tournaments. Last time out in Perth the squad finished fifth.

After the North American legs, Argentina will graduate to the HSBC SVNS World Championship events in Hong Kong, Valladolid and Bordeaux.

Santiago Gómez Cora, Argentina head coach, said: “This format is something new for us to know what is convenient for us to do and it was also a trial year to give the team running.

“There will be a lot to analyse after these last two stages of the regular phase, as we will also do after the three finals to understand how the team performs at the end of the season.

“Our goal is to continue with the assembly of the team and finish gaining confidence in some players, as well as oil our game system to reach the finals in the best way.”

For Vancouver, Los Pumas have been named in Pool B with Fiji, Australia and France. Pool A is comprised of New Zealand, Spain, Great Britain and South Africa.

Los Pumas 7s squad for Vancouver and New York

Santiago Álvarez

Martiniano Arrieta

Juan Patricio Batac

Lautaro Bazán Vélez

Pedro de Haro

Sebastian Dubuc

Luciano Gonzalez

Matteo Graziano

Valentine Maldonado

Marcos Moneta

Eliseo Morales

Gregorio Pérez Pardo

Santiago Vera Feld

Santino Zangara

