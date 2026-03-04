'That was very frustrating': Davids thrilled to be back for Blitzboks

Selvyn Davids is honest about his annoyance at missing out on the Blitzboks’ success in Perth.

The 31-year-old South Africa playmaker was recovering from an injury sustained in Cape Town for HSBC SVNS Series stops in Singapore and Perth, and had to watch from home as his teammates lifted silverware in Western Australia.

Back fit and in the squad for their visits to Vancouver and New York, Davids will be hoping that Perth will not be the last bit of success the team tastes this season.

“That was very frustrating, I am not going to lie,” Davids said. “To not be with the guys is not a great feeling as there is nothing you can do sitting at home, stressing about something you have no control over.

“You want to be part of the team all the time and when you are not there to help, it is not the greatest feeling on earth.”

With two tournaments to play South Africa are second in the overall standings with two tournaments to go. The team have been named in Pool A with New Zealand, Spain and Great Britain.

A month on from Perth, Davids has been tested by his teammates on the training paddock in Stellenbosch and is hotly anticipating this weekend’s tournament at BC Place.

“The guys really make sure you are at your best,” he said. “There are good competition and depth amongst the group and that pushes everyone to become better.

“Being in the squad to travel is also no guarantee that you will stay there, so all of us will be ready to deliver on the weekend.

“Consistency was one area of improvement we worked on and that will be a clear focus for us this weekend. We need to start well and keep that standard.”