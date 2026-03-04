Northern Edition
International

Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

New Zealand All Black Head Coach Dave Rennie speaks to media during a press conference on March 04, 2026 in Auckland, New Zealand. Dave Rennie was today announced as the new All Black Coach. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
62-year-old new All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie has already given fans and pundits around the world a peek behind the curtains, outlining where he believes the All Blacks can improve.

Less than twelve hours after being announced as the new head coach of the All Blacks, the former Wallabies and Chiefs head coach is already clear on the specific aspects of the game he will attack first and foremost in the role.

Former All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson departed his role on January 15, and since then, a thorough and long process has been done by the New Zealand Rugby board and the appointed selection panel.

The detailed process included a Rennie requested trip for NZR CEO Steve Lancaster and former All Black Dane Coles to Japan, where the two selection panelists were on the ground to witness trainings and team meetings.

Then the four hour long face-to-face interviews took place on Tuesday with both Jamie Joseph and Rennie, where NZR Chair David Kirk and the panel made the decision to appoint the latter as the team’s new head coach.

Rennie, who was clear he didn’t want to throw the previous regime under the bus, made it known that he wants his All Blacks side to be exceptional at the simple parts of the game.

“I mentioned in the press conference. I don’t want to go into massive detail, because I end up throwing someone under the bus, and that’s not fair,” Rennie told Jeff Wilson in a Sky Sport interview.

“But i’ve watched a lot of the All Blacks footy through this process, and cut 100 clips type of thing to give me a real clear understanding of shifts we can make.

“I think we need to be brilliant at basics, and so that got a lot of time put into the simple parts of our game, our footwork through contact, that ability to create one on one situations where we get better gain line and faster  ball.

“And the quality of our catch and pass and their decision making and consistency around our lines and detail and I think if we can raise the bar in lots of areas, you know make a difference, and so that’ll be a focus for us.”

When asked about what specific things All Blacks fans and the public should be expecting from his side, Rennie didn’t hesitate with his response.

“I mean, what they should expect to see is that we will be really well organised. You know, I want us to have real clarity, and it’ll take a little bit of time, but I’m clear on the type of game we want to play,” the new head coach told Sky Sport NZ.

“And the athlete we need to play that game and the absolute detail within that so we’ll be really driving that and I want to surround our players with quality people.

“We’ve got 15 months, it’s going to be a sprint to a World Cup, so having people who I think can create change and make a difference will be ideal. I think we can do that.”

Comments

47 Comments
B
Blackmania 17 hours ago

I haven’t read all your messages over the past two years, sorry.


You talk a lot about results and about the players who were selected. That’s not the core of the problem. That’s why our analysis differs.


The problem — and this is what you don’t want to hear — is the coaching. Razor had no idea what needed to be done to improve things. Coaching that he didn’t even fully take responsibility for himself.


Rennie could select 80 or 90% of Robertson’s players and make them play much better rugby. It’s not a player issue… because the quality is there. The real question is how you get them to perform and bring out their best on the field, with game plans that suit their strengths. Razor clearly failed in that area, which he had in any case completely delegated to his assistants. That setup was flawed and had to change.


I’ve been following this team for 30 years. I’ve watched all their matches for the past 25 years. I know the All Blacks fairly well (from my perspective as a spectator). I’ve seen their evolution over the past few years to other nations), and it was clearly not heading in the right direction.

Kirk quickly saw that many things weren’t working. He’s doing a major clean-up. That’s a good thing — New Zealand rugby will be better after this reorganization.

B
Blackmania 17 hours ago

What incompetence am I talking about?

Is this a joke?

I think all of this has already been documented enough. We’re not going to add more fuel to it.

Stay with your position, which seems absurd to me, but I do not wish to offend you. Everyone has the right to have a different opinion.

J
JW 5 days ago

I’m like the outcomes of the choice more and more. While JJ would have put a much needed broom to the players and attitude, Rennie has shown a lot of cohesion with Razors strategy and I think in the long run the continuity of what Razor had been doing the last two years is going to pay off more than simply getting the attitude right.


And theres the added bonus, other than not sounding dyslexic in interviews of course, that he can also sort all the different group dynamics out right.

K
Kia koe 5 days ago

Yep… razor wasn’t successful but he was building into something. Just didn’t go well. Dave might come and nail that.


But I agree to the other comments here. Although is direct and “to the point”, a lot of it reminds me of what razor said when he got appointed.


Time will tell

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

So far so good.


Communicates to the point.


If he came out the gates about footy, learnings and points of difference I may have crapped my pants on behalf of all kiwis. They’ve been through enough.


But it is an interesting observation he’s making. Perhaps the finer details (the basics as he calls them) was missed by Robertson and co who were looking at the macro. And the stars. Or their navels. Who knows.


Anyway. I guess we’ll find out soon enough how quickly Rennie can turn things around.


171 days until 22 August, Ellis Park.

P
PB 5 days ago

Or if he can turn it around with the resources he has

T
TokoRFC 5 days ago

I want to surround our players with quality people.

Thank-you Dave

S
SC 3 days ago

As opposed to the previous coaches who were criminals and terrorists?

J
JW 4 days ago

Does this mean no return of a ‘hard man’ to the roster? You know I’d kinda like that Hansen seemed a confrontational type, but there are many ways to challenge people, lets just hope we don’t continue trying to win by being the nice guys. That comment concerned me a bit.

B
Blackmania 5 days ago

He has talked more about the game. and game structure than Robertson has in two and a half years.


Happy to see the All Blacks finally led by a real head coach, with clear, factual ideas — not lost in completely vague concepts


It was about time…

S
SC 3 days ago

Christ, Robertson was fired months ago. Let go of the grudge already.

J
JW 5 days ago

He’s not said any different to Razor and Hansen. I think you are just poor at listening and knowing what their message was they were trying to get across.


Just like the Crusader players were better at it than the non Crusader players essentially.

P
PB 5 days ago

Hmmmm time will tell. Easy to talk a good game

Load More Comments

