Sebastiaan Jobb: 'The guys are really pushing each other'

Springbok Sevens star Sebastiaan Jobb has credited his head coach, Philip Snyman, for the team’s success so far this season.

After four legs of the 2025/26 HSBC SVNS Series campaign, Jobb and his teammates are second in the overall standings, just four points adrift of leaders, Fiji.

Tournament wins in Cape Town and Perth have allowed the side to show off their attributes. It is made all the more impressive by the squad rotation introduced by Philip Snyman for this season to extend the playing base of South Africa.

For their trip to Vancouver, there are six changes to the squad that tasted success in Perth last time out.

“I have to give coach Philip a lot of credit for achieving that,” Jobb said.

“It is one of our main objectives as a group, to really work hard and push each other in training sessions in order to achieve that competitive excellence.

“We may have changed a lot of players, but the standard certainly did not drop as Coach managed to get a group together that are very competitive, not only in Stellenbosch during training, but on the circuit as well.

“We have good depth and the guys are really pushing each other to become the best versions of themselves.”

Ahead of this weekend’s stop in Vancouver, South Africa have been named in Pool A with New Zealand, Spain and Great Britain.

It will be Jobb’s second tournament at BC Place this weekend and believes that the key to continuing the success of last month’s stop in Western Australia lies in their execution and embedding new players into the squad effectively.

“We got a lot of experience back into the squad, so I don’t see a problem in us executing this weekend – we want to go out and play and that is very exciting,” he said.

“I am really pleased for Grant de Jager, who will make his debut on this trip. I have played with him for the SA Sevens ‘A’-side at the Rugby Africa Sevens in Mauritius last year and he impressed me with his ability and work rate, so I think we will see more of that this weekend.”

