Canada's Men lean on XVs experience for Tri-Nations Challenge event
Canada Men’s Sevens head coach Christiaan Esterhuizen has named a 16-player squad to compete in the Teck Tri-Nations Challenge this weekend in Vancouver.
An exhibition tournament taking place as part of the Vancouver stop of the HSBC SVNS Series, Canada will play matches against Japan and Chile twice in a round robin competition at BC Place.
It will also serve as preparation for the team’s conclusion to their HSBC SVNS 2 campaign in Montevideo and São Paulo later this month.
After the first stop of the season, Canada are placed sixth of six in the overall standings as they struggled to make their presence known in Kenya.
“Vancouver is an important moment for this group,” Esterhuizen said. “It’s an opportunity to demonstrate our growth and to represent the wider Canadian rugby system with pride. We’re determined to put on a performance that excites and inspires.”
Lockie Kratz, as he has done all season, will captain the team on home soil this weekend.
Six members of the squad helped Canada qualify for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia; Kyle Tremblay, Josiah Morra, Morgan Di Nardo, Brenden Black, Jack Shaw and Brock Gallagher.
Their international experience has its weight added to by the introduction of 15-a-side head coach, Stephen Meehan, to the squad as an assistant coach for the weekend.
“Stephen’s involvement is part of our One Squad philosophy,” Esterhuizen said. “When our programmes align, we accelerate growth.
“That connection strengthens both environments and raises expectations across the system. It’s great having someone with Stephen’s experience around. His perspective adds real value to the group.”
Canada Men’s Sevens squad for Teck Tri-Nations Challenge
3. Ethan Turner
6. Josiah Morra
7. Johnny Franklin
10. Adam Doane
13. Brenden Black
14. D’Shawn Bowen
17. Jesse Kilgour
18. Morgan Di Nardo
22. Kyle Tremblay
28. Henry Kirwan
37. Ian Jones
44. Lockie Kratz
55. Jack Shaw
64. Elias Hancock
66. Andy Cooper
98. Brock Gallagher
Watch all the upcoming SVNS action for FREE on RPTV!
*Available live in select territories