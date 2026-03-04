'We still want to be more consistent': Hernández expecting more from Spain

Over the course of this HSBC SVNS Series season Paco Hernández has seen plenty of improvement from his Spain team.

After a third-place finish on the Series last term, the team have struggled to recapture the form of last season and are placed seventh in the standings ahead of stops in Vancouver and New York over the next fortnight.

In Singapore and Perth, Spain managed their first bit of consistency all season with back-to-back sixth-place finishes at the end of two days of action.

“We still want to be more consistent, try to start with greater focus, and give the first few minutes the importance they deserve,” Hernández said.

“The team is doing well, eager to keep improving, keep competing, and confident that the results we all hope for and work towards will soon arrive.”

Hernández has been able to strengthen his squad with the return of Tiago Romero and Juan Martínez back from long-term injury.

They will add their experience to a squad that has been hard at work ironing out the kinks at their home base since returning from Western Australia.

“We have worked on the weak links that we have identified in previous tournaments and reinforced what we do well,” Hernández said.

Currently seventh in the overall standings, Spain are named in Pool A with South Africa, New Zealand and Great Britain.

The team have got a home tournament to look forward to in May when the HSBC SVNS World Championship comes to Valladolid in between trips to Hong Kong and Bordeaux.

Spain Men’s Sevens squad for Vancouver and New York

Manu Moreno

Ángel Bozal

Martín Sorreluz

Tobías Sainz-Trápaga

Josep Serres

Juan Martínez

Roberto Ponce

Gabriel Rocaries

Jaime Manteca

Antón Legorburu

Edu López

Pol Pla

Jeremy Trevithick

Tiago Romero

