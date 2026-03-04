France look to squad continuity for Vancouver and New York stops
After mixed fortunes in Perth, France’s Men and Women have named their squads for the North American leg of the HSBC SVNS Series season.
Both teams harbour hopes of a finish on the podium ahead of the HSBC SVNS World Championship events in Hong Kong, Valladolid and on home soil in Bordeaux.
Men’s head coach Benoit Baby has recalled eight of the players that finished seventh in Perth for the events in Vancouver and New York.
There are returns for Yerim Fall, Maxim Granell, Lucas Oudard, Célian Pouzelgues, Paulin Riva and Antoine Zeghdar.
The Men’s side are currently fourth in the overall standings, 16 points behind leaders Fiji, and are named in Pool B with the Pacific Islanders, Australia and Argentina.
For their trip across the Atlantic, Christophe Reigt has recalled seven of the squad that competed in Singapore and Perth. Last time out in Western Australia the team claimed bronze.
Marie-Aurélie Castel, Noa Coudre, Alice Grandhomme, Carla Neisen, Hada Traoré, Valentine Lothoz and Yolaine Yengo make returns to the team.
The Women are named in Pool A with New Zealand, Japan and Great Britain. Like their male counterparts, Reigt’s team are fourth in the overall standings.
France Men’s Sevens squad for Vancouver and New York
Josselin Bouhier
Ali Dabo
Liam Delamare
Simon Desert
Nelson Épée
Yerim Fall
Maxim Granell
Clément Mondinat
Lucas Ouard
Célian Pouzelgues
Rayan Rebbadj
Paulin Riva
Jordan Sepho
Antoine Zeghdar
France Women’s Sevens squad for Vancouver and New York
Marie-Aurélie Castel
Alycia Christiaens
Noa Coudre
Marie Dupouy
Lilou Graciet
Alice Grandhomme
Cléo Hagel
Anaïck Konyi
Lou Noel Rivier
Carla Neisen
Hada Traore
Valentine Lothoz
Aelig Tregouet
Yolaine Yengo
