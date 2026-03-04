France look to squad continuity for Vancouver and New York stops

After mixed fortunes in Perth, France’s Men and Women have named their squads for the North American leg of the HSBC SVNS Series season.

Both teams harbour hopes of a finish on the podium ahead of the HSBC SVNS World Championship events in Hong Kong, Valladolid and on home soil in Bordeaux.

Men’s head coach Benoit Baby has recalled eight of the players that finished seventh in Perth for the events in Vancouver and New York.

There are returns for Yerim Fall, Maxim Granell, Lucas Oudard, Célian Pouzelgues, Paulin Riva and Antoine Zeghdar.

The Men’s side are currently fourth in the overall standings, 16 points behind leaders Fiji, and are named in Pool B with the Pacific Islanders, Australia and Argentina.

For their trip across the Atlantic, Christophe Reigt has recalled seven of the squad that competed in Singapore and Perth. Last time out in Western Australia the team claimed bronze.

Marie-Aurélie Castel, Noa Coudre, Alice Grandhomme, Carla Neisen, Hada Traoré, Valentine Lothoz and Yolaine Yengo make returns to the team.

The Women are named in Pool A with New Zealand, Japan and Great Britain. Like their male counterparts, Reigt’s team are fourth in the overall standings.

France Men’s Sevens squad for Vancouver and New York

Josselin Bouhier

Ali Dabo

Liam Delamare

Simon Desert

Nelson Épée

Yerim Fall

Maxim Granell

Clément Mondinat

Lucas Ouard

Célian Pouzelgues

Rayan Rebbadj

Paulin Riva

Jordan Sepho

Antoine Zeghdar

France Women’s Sevens squad for Vancouver and New York

Marie-Aurélie Castel

Alycia Christiaens

Noa Coudre

Marie Dupouy

Lilou Graciet

Alice Grandhomme

Cléo Hagel

Anaïck Konyi

Lou Noel Rivier

Carla Neisen

Hada Traore

Valentine Lothoz

Aelig Tregouet

Yolaine Yengo