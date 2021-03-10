10:02am, 10 March 2021

Former Scotland and Glasgow captain Al Kellock is set for a Scotstoun return next month after being confirmed as Warriors’ new managing director. Current Scotstoun chief Nathan Bombrys is moving to a new Murrayfield post that will see him lead the Scottish Rugby Union’s search for new commercial partners overseas.

It means Kellock – who skippered the club to their PRO12 title in 2015 – will now be tasked with spearheading the club’s drive for future glories along with head coach Danny Wilson.

Kellock hung up his boots after a 13-year career following that Glasgow triumph against Munster in Belfast and subsequently moved into a commercial role with the SRU. He said: “Glasgow Warriors has been a significant part of my life so far and I am incredibly honoured to have been asked to return as managing director.

“We have an incredibly passionate group of supporters, active and strong partners and an on and an off-field team who all want to drive the club forward and I am excited about adding to that journey.

“It has been a challenging year for everyone, the role Glasgow Warriors will play as we return to normality will be very important. When we are able, I very much look forward to welcoming our fans back to Scotstoun to cheer the team on and also to when our players and staff can get back out engaging within the community.”