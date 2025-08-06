Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
19 - 15
FT
7 - 41
FT
5 - 7
FT
33 - 15
FT
WOMENS
22 - 39
FT
21 - 27
FT
29 - 10
FT
Friday
02:10
Friday
08:00
Friday
21:05
Friday
21:05
Friday
23:35
Saturday
02:10
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
10:10
Saturday
16:10
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
The Rugby Championship

Ex-All Black named in Wallabies squad for Rugby Championship

The Wallabies pose for a team photo during a Wallabies captain's run at Accor Stadium on August 01, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Former All Black prop Aidan Ross is one of three uncapped players named in the Wallabies squad for the South Africa leg of the 2025 Rugby Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australian-born Ross is set to become a dual international after rising through the New Zealand system starting with U20s in 2015 under Scott Robertson. He appeared once for the All Blacks in 2022.

After 88 caps for the Chiefs, Ross signed a three-year deal with the Queensland Reds in 2025 and could become a Wallaby over the next month.

Video Spacer

All Black legend Carlos Spencer on Rugby Champs for the women’s game

Video Spacer

All Black legend Carlos Spencer on Rugby Champs for the women’s game

Joining Ross as uncapped players in the squad are Brumbies pair Ryan Lonergan, drafted in for halfback cover after injury to Jake Gordon, and winger Corey Toole who trained with the squad over the Lions series.

Retiring halfback Nic White has made a U-Turn and extended his Wallabies career for the time being, while Lions series hero Will Skelton has also been named for the South Africa tour.

After receiving a call up for the third and final Lions Test, tighthead prop Taniela Tupou has also been named as the Wallabies battle injuries in the front row.

A number of players have earnt Wallabies recalls, including lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Reds centre Josh Flook along with one cap Test rookie Tane Edmed who played on last year’s end of year tour against Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s pleasing to be able to keep the core of the group together, while also leaning on some depth and fresh bodies,” coach Joe Schmidt said.

“We’re very conscious of how difficult it is going to be, playing South Africa on their home turf over two consecutive weekends.

“The group has made some positive steps throughout the start of the Test season but we all know there is a lot of hard work ahead of us.”

Wallabies squad for tour of South Africa

Forwards (20)

Angus Bell
Nick Champion De Crespigny
Nick Frost
Langi Gleeson
Tom Hooper
Fraser McReight
Josh Nasser
Zane Nonggorr
Brandon Paenga-Amosa
Billy Pollard
Tom Robertson
Aidan Ross*
Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
Will Skelton
James Slipper
Carlo Tizzano
Taniela Tupou
Rob Valetini
Jeremy Williams
Harry Wilson

ADVERTISEMENT

Backs (15)

Ben Donaldson
Tane Edmed
Josh Flook
Len Ikitau
Max Jorgensen
Andrew Kellaway
Ryan Lonergan*
Tate McDermott
James O’Connor
Hunter Paisami
Dylan Pietsch
Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii
Corey Toole*
Nic White
Tom Wright

Unavailable for selection due to injury

Allan Alaalatoa
Charlie Cale
Massimo De Lutiis
Matt Faessler
Jake Gordon
Noah Lolesio
Tom Lynagh
Harry Potter
Luke Reimer

Recommended

Richie Mo'unga signs new deal with New Zealand Rugby

BREAKING

'We struggled': Ex-All Black first five backs Springboks to end Eden Park streak

New Zealand just needs to look at the NPC to change eligibility laws

OPINION

Injured star prop targeting Rugby Championship return

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The 'politics' that forced Sam Burgess to end dream of captaining England

5
2

Steve Diamond maps out Newcastle's recruitment policy after Red Bull takeover

3

'Non-existent in the women's game': Men urged to follow women's lead by chief

4

Bath to host historic England A clash in November

3
5

New name, new era for Newcastle as Red Bull takeover confirmed

4
6

'They're big boys, they know': Razor addresses current 10s after Mo'unga deal

34
7

England Rugby confirm 25-man enhanced elite player contract group for 2025/26

31
8

Ex-Premiership head coach Paul Deacon lands job with the 'best team in the world'

Comments

9 Comments
P
PM 3 days ago

It will be really interesting to see how competitive this team is vs SA & NZ. This will let us know if there is genuine Aussie improvement under Joe Schmidt, or if it was an under performing Lions team (or a bit of both).


I have a sneaky feeling this team will be more competitive than people expect them to be.

G
GM 5 days ago

If everyone is fit, Joe has a real dilemma, because he’s put himself in the same position as Fozzie did making Sam Cane captain when he couldn't justify his place. After that 3rd test, Hooper must be the 6, because he’s (apart from all his other qualities) a genuine line-out option. McWreight is a specialist 7, so he’s in. The problem is that Bobby V and Harry Wilson do the same things, only Booby V is a hell of a lot better at it. So it’s Bobby V at 8. Is Joe brave enough to drop his captain? The Wallabies would lose nothing if Harry lost the captaincy - it was very clear during the 2nd and 3rd tests that when big Will is on the field, he’s the natural leader.

J
JW 5 days ago

Is he the captain? I feel like he just gets picked as captain if the other captains aren’t there (ie those Joe first chose as captain).

J
JW 6 days ago

Good to see Joe is doing the sensible thing and splitting up the tour into legs so he can select the UK boys.


Lonergan is a ready made replacement for Nick White but without the negative of being a penalty magnet, looking forward to seeing him take over. Should be an exciting series.

j
jb 6 days ago

I really hope that the Aussies can continue this upward trend- A strong Southern hemisphere and competitive championship will be beneficial to all teams!

Y
YeowNotEven 6 days ago

Give Tane a run yeow Joe.

If he’s just going to hold tackle bags then send him over to Habour to get some time in the NPC.

They just lost Pellegrini to international duties with Tonga.

S
SK 6 days ago

Good team but 10 a real problem and Schmidt must select his best players available and forget the preference for Aussie based players

J
JW 5 days ago

Thats a really interesting one for the 10 position. There are a heap of overseas aussie pros that can play 10, but you might not say that any are still better than those remaining fit.

B
BA 6 days ago

My team for test 1 If everyone’s fit ..

Slipper Pollard Tupou

Frost Big Willy C

Hooper Wilson Fraser

White JOC

Ikitau Joseph

Dylan Wright Max


Bell BPA Zane Lukhan Bobby V Tizzano Tate Donaldson

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

This year's title is likely to be decided by a momentous double-header between the All Blacks and Springboks.

33
LONG READ

Can the All Blacks convert Tupou Vaa'i into a destructive back row enforcer?

The missing link in the All Blacks' armoury is an athletic, big-boned No 6 and Scott Robertson thinks he's found the answer

20
LONG READ

How the Springboks’ No 10 options will keep the All Blacks guessing

With three strong fly-half contenders, the Springboks' unpredictability makes life harder for their Rugby Championship opponents.

60

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 20 minutes ago
All Blacks Sevens star Etene Nanai-Seturo poised for European move

Playing the Top 14 could be a great step for Etene. For unknown reasons he hasn’t got the call up to the ABs and he is being hindered by too much of the domestics season revolving around his struggling NPC team, if he could build year on year instead of having to reset each year, he could develop exceptional accuracy in all his high skill areas, tackle evasion, positional play, kicking, etc that will basically demand an All Black selection.

Top 14 might be the best place to do that and he could be a useful Richie Mo’unga type signing for the next incoming Lions tour, if he didn’t immediately choose to represent his lineage if going offshore, that is.



...

1 Go to comments
M
MR 44 minutes ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

From memory it was the BFs only loss (as they didn't get out of their pool) at that Cup which was a bit odd and brought changes at successive tournaments when more teams were involved

3 Go to comments
J
JW 48 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

Perhaps make the RC crown different to the individual crowns but following a golf handicap type system? Make RC crown ‘best performing biannual team’ (most improved), using a system more like crickets World Test Championship, where for Rugby Championship you simple total the ‘Test Ranking points Gained’ over a period, so that means even the likes of Fiji can win it by squiring a few wins but which give them much bigger points gains compared to say SA who would get very little points gains from all the opponents below them (if ranked 1st in world etc)?

17 Go to comments
S
SF 54 minutes ago
'There's no future': Former All Blacks pick their halfback for first Argentina Test

And you still think the springboks are my countrymen? The pot calling the kettle black? Damn colonial Dutchmen!

43 Go to comments
J
JW 55 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

But it needs to be 6 teams really, so that’s a 6 year period. I like the host idea, it’s kinda cool, but even with next years tours, that’s no primetime rugby tests for a month or more. I think theres got to be a better way.

17 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

There is no difference between RC rivalries and individual, they are one in the same.

Good point around WC years though, you’ve outlined the problem with RC all along, it’s format.



...

17 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

You’re making no sense using the word ‘doubt’ Ben. Grammatically it’s not describing anything correctly, you need a different word in it’s place, or another word in place of ‘future’ if doubt is the emotion you’re trying to express. You don’t doubt the future of SR, you doubt that something specific is going to happen in the future, like a restructure or it’s ending, etc. So I’m not sure if your trying to doubt something, or actually having a different emotion about it’s future.

Personally, I’m excited by the Rugby Championship from next year. You make a great point about about how the individual battles against SA and for the Bledisloe have more meaning than ‘new’ titles like the RC or Freedom Cup though, but it’s really the contested model of those titles that is exciting, whether they can be contested in a cool way, and eventually, once these are as old and history infused as the Bledisloe or 6N is now, they will all be melded into one and the mentioned of RC will have the same impact.



...

17 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hour ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Yes - I expect White and O’Connor as 9 and 10. Their best chance is smart game management and in-game adjustments, vs athleticism in the half-backs. Experience will be valuable.

I don’t think that White will get away with much, despite Faf not being there to keep him in check …



...

15 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thanks Nick. Not just Mortlock agreeing with you about JAS but I hope his comments influence Joe to move him. Am not particularly confident against SA but let’s see. With your points around the wallabies defence troubles, and with parling leaving is there any word on Wallabies getting a defence coach? It’s must needed.

Would love to see Lonergan get a run in south Africa



...

33 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 1 hour ago
The 'politics' that forced Sam Burgess to end dream of captaining England

Sam Burgess just didn’t adapt to the intricacies of Rugby regardless of whatever position he was tried in. He came to Rugby as the promised next big thing to make an immediate positive impact but was instead a total flop. He took the money, didn’t deliver, he was found out, went to the NRL in Australia. Simples

5 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thank you oh rugby guru for your fascinating rugby insight. I can see how you gained your green badge.

33 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
England Rugby confirm 25-man enhanced elite player contract group for 2025/26

Eddie was an absolute rockstar from 2016 to 2019 but he’s an absolute alpha-male dictator and covid brought the worst out in him, which is where he also fell out with the media and once results went against him, he was toast. Then angry Eddie emerged from 2021 and it all got very difficult and unpleasant and destroyed the legacy he built.

I am certain that NZ have improved since last summer but The Rugby Championships will show if they are a match for SA, who look very strong.



...

31 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

I remember the way NZ media & fans were talking in the lead up, the game was a done deal. After all, we’d just won four RWCs in a row. Nek minit. 🤣

3 Go to comments
K
KD 1 hour ago
Top 50 Women's Rugby Players of 2025: Who made the cut? | RugbyPass

Not one South African. And just having beaten New Zealand women,!

38 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 1 hour ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

It’s going to be interesting to see if they start Nic White and try the same fox terrier and Skelton as the “enforcer” tactics.

Hopefully O’Keefe will be quick with a card if Skelton tries his hit from behind tactics again.



...

15 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

if you think the Bok will win at Eden park you are delusional.

33 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
World Cup memories- Stacey Waaka: 'As I limped off the field, I felt deeply gutted'

Great insight. Also, the Thompson head clash on Portia wasn’t “accidental”, it was reckless, at best, careless. Hit in the head late, upright, & at pace with zero time for Portia to avoid, defend, brace, or react. A sitting duck, no less.

1 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Agree. It feels like they are working towards that game in which things click. But let’s not under-estimate the Australian ability to disrupt. We are certainly going to see some of that on Saturday.

15 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Ike having connections to the paranormal would explain much tbf…

33 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'



I expect them to win both tests in Argie but one will be close. I reckon they will do the double over the Boks but I do think they will lose one to Australia.

Bold prediction SK!



...

33 Go to comments