Ex-All Black named in Wallabies squad for Rugby Championship

Former All Black prop Aidan Ross is one of three uncapped players named in the Wallabies squad for the South Africa leg of the 2025 Rugby Championship.

Australian-born Ross is set to become a dual international after rising through the New Zealand system starting with U20s in 2015 under Scott Robertson. He appeared once for the All Blacks in 2022.

After 88 caps for the Chiefs, Ross signed a three-year deal with the Queensland Reds in 2025 and could become a Wallaby over the next month.

Joining Ross as uncapped players in the squad are Brumbies pair Ryan Lonergan, drafted in for halfback cover after injury to Jake Gordon, and winger Corey Toole who trained with the squad over the Lions series.

Retiring halfback Nic White has made a U-Turn and extended his Wallabies career for the time being, while Lions series hero Will Skelton has also been named for the South Africa tour.

After receiving a call up for the third and final Lions Test, tighthead prop Taniela Tupou has also been named as the Wallabies battle injuries in the front row.

A number of players have earnt Wallabies recalls, including lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Reds centre Josh Flook along with one cap Test rookie Tane Edmed who played on last year’s end of year tour against Ireland.

“It’s pleasing to be able to keep the core of the group together, while also leaning on some depth and fresh bodies,” coach Joe Schmidt said.

“We’re very conscious of how difficult it is going to be, playing South Africa on their home turf over two consecutive weekends.

“The group has made some positive steps throughout the start of the Test season but we all know there is a lot of hard work ahead of us.”

Wallabies squad for tour of South Africa

Forwards (20)

Angus Bell

Nick Champion De Crespigny

Nick Frost

Langi Gleeson

Tom Hooper

Fraser McReight

Josh Nasser

Zane Nonggorr

Brandon Paenga-Amosa

Billy Pollard

Tom Robertson

Aidan Ross*

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

Will Skelton

James Slipper

Carlo Tizzano

Taniela Tupou

Rob Valetini

Jeremy Williams

Harry Wilson

Backs (15)

Ben Donaldson

Tane Edmed

Josh Flook

Len Ikitau

Max Jorgensen

Andrew Kellaway

Ryan Lonergan*

Tate McDermott

James O’Connor

Hunter Paisami

Dylan Pietsch

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

Corey Toole*

Nic White

Tom Wright

Unavailable for selection due to injury

Allan Alaalatoa

Charlie Cale

Massimo De Lutiis

Matt Faessler

Jake Gordon

Noah Lolesio

Tom Lynagh

Harry Potter

Luke Reimer