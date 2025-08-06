Ex-All Black named in Wallabies squad for Rugby Championship
Former All Black prop Aidan Ross is one of three uncapped players named in the Wallabies squad for the South Africa leg of the 2025 Rugby Championship.
Australian-born Ross is set to become a dual international after rising through the New Zealand system starting with U20s in 2015 under Scott Robertson. He appeared once for the All Blacks in 2022.
After 88 caps for the Chiefs, Ross signed a three-year deal with the Queensland Reds in 2025 and could become a Wallaby over the next month.
Joining Ross as uncapped players in the squad are Brumbies pair Ryan Lonergan, drafted in for halfback cover after injury to Jake Gordon, and winger Corey Toole who trained with the squad over the Lions series.
Retiring halfback Nic White has made a U-Turn and extended his Wallabies career for the time being, while Lions series hero Will Skelton has also been named for the South Africa tour.
After receiving a call up for the third and final Lions Test, tighthead prop Taniela Tupou has also been named as the Wallabies battle injuries in the front row.
A number of players have earnt Wallabies recalls, including lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Reds centre Josh Flook along with one cap Test rookie Tane Edmed who played on last year’s end of year tour against Ireland.
“It’s pleasing to be able to keep the core of the group together, while also leaning on some depth and fresh bodies,” coach Joe Schmidt said.
“We’re very conscious of how difficult it is going to be, playing South Africa on their home turf over two consecutive weekends.
“The group has made some positive steps throughout the start of the Test season but we all know there is a lot of hard work ahead of us.”
Wallabies squad for tour of South Africa
Forwards (20)
Angus Bell
Nick Champion De Crespigny
Nick Frost
Langi Gleeson
Tom Hooper
Fraser McReight
Josh Nasser
Zane Nonggorr
Brandon Paenga-Amosa
Billy Pollard
Tom Robertson
Aidan Ross*
Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
Will Skelton
James Slipper
Carlo Tizzano
Taniela Tupou
Rob Valetini
Jeremy Williams
Harry Wilson
Backs (15)
Ben Donaldson
Tane Edmed
Josh Flook
Len Ikitau
Max Jorgensen
Andrew Kellaway
Ryan Lonergan*
Tate McDermott
James O’Connor
Hunter Paisami
Dylan Pietsch
Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii
Corey Toole*
Nic White
Tom Wright
Unavailable for selection due to injury
Allan Alaalatoa
Charlie Cale
Massimo De Lutiis
Matt Faessler
Jake Gordon
Noah Lolesio
Tom Lynagh
Harry Potter
Luke Reimer
It will be really interesting to see how competitive this team is vs SA & NZ. This will let us know if there is genuine Aussie improvement under Joe Schmidt, or if it was an under performing Lions team (or a bit of both).
I have a sneaky feeling this team will be more competitive than people expect them to be.
If everyone is fit, Joe has a real dilemma, because he’s put himself in the same position as Fozzie did making Sam Cane captain when he couldn't justify his place. After that 3rd test, Hooper must be the 6, because he’s (apart from all his other qualities) a genuine line-out option. McWreight is a specialist 7, so he’s in. The problem is that Bobby V and Harry Wilson do the same things, only Booby V is a hell of a lot better at it. So it’s Bobby V at 8. Is Joe brave enough to drop his captain? The Wallabies would lose nothing if Harry lost the captaincy - it was very clear during the 2nd and 3rd tests that when big Will is on the field, he’s the natural leader.
Is he the captain? I feel like he just gets picked as captain if the other captains aren’t there (ie those Joe first chose as captain).
Good to see Joe is doing the sensible thing and splitting up the tour into legs so he can select the UK boys.
Lonergan is a ready made replacement for Nick White but without the negative of being a penalty magnet, looking forward to seeing him take over. Should be an exciting series.
I really hope that the Aussies can continue this upward trend- A strong Southern hemisphere and competitive championship will be beneficial to all teams!
Give Tane a run yeow Joe.
If he’s just going to hold tackle bags then send him over to Habour to get some time in the NPC.
They just lost Pellegrini to international duties with Tonga.
Good team but 10 a real problem and Schmidt must select his best players available and forget the preference for Aussie based players
Thats a really interesting one for the 10 position. There are a heap of overseas aussie pros that can play 10, but you might not say that any are still better than those remaining fit.
My team for test 1 If everyone’s fit ..
Slipper Pollard Tupou
Frost Big Willy C
Hooper Wilson Fraser
White JOC
Ikitau Joseph
Dylan Wright Max
Bell BPA Zane Lukhan Bobby V Tizzano Tate Donaldson