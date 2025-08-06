Richie Mo'unga signs new deal with New Zealand Rugby

New Zealand Rugby have announced the signing of first five-eighth Richie Mo’unga on an 18-month deal that runs until the end of 2027.

The major signing will see Mo’unga return home to New Zealand in July 2026 at the conclusion of the Japan Rugby League One season after his third and final season with Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo.

Mo’unga will be eligible to return to the All Blacks in October 2026, with his return to the Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific due in 2027 before the international season. He has returned to Canterbury at provincial level.

The seven-time Super Rugby champion will chase another title with the Crusaders in their new stadium in Christchurch in 2027, while he will chase a third Rugby World Cup appearance with the All Blacks under Scott Robertson.

The news was welcomed by NZR Chief Mark Robinson, Crusaders Chief Colin Mansbridge and Canterbury Rugby CEO Tony Smail with open arms.

“We’re really pleased to have Richie re-committing to New Zealand Rugby, the Crusaders and Canterbury Rugby,” Robinson said.

“He’s a proven talent with a strong track record of performing on the biggest stages. His experience and leadership will be a tremendous asset in the environments he joins on his return to New Zealand.”

Mo’unga’s incredible title-winning run has continued during his time in Japan, winning back-to-back League One titles with Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo.

Since his All Black debut in 2017 the playmaker has notched 56 Test caps and started for the All Blacks at the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups, winning a bronze and silver medal.