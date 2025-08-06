Richie Mo'unga signs new deal with New Zealand Rugby
New Zealand Rugby have announced the signing of first five-eighth Richie Mo’unga on an 18-month deal that runs until the end of 2027.
The major signing will see Mo’unga return home to New Zealand in July 2026 at the conclusion of the Japan Rugby League One season after his third and final season with Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo.
Mo’unga will be eligible to return to the All Blacks in October 2026, with his return to the Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific due in 2027 before the international season. He has returned to Canterbury at provincial level.
The seven-time Super Rugby champion will chase another title with the Crusaders in their new stadium in Christchurch in 2027, while he will chase a third Rugby World Cup appearance with the All Blacks under Scott Robertson.
The news was welcomed by NZR Chief Mark Robinson, Crusaders Chief Colin Mansbridge and Canterbury Rugby CEO Tony Smail with open arms.
“We’re really pleased to have Richie re-committing to New Zealand Rugby, the Crusaders and Canterbury Rugby,” Robinson said.
“He’s a proven talent with a strong track record of performing on the biggest stages. His experience and leadership will be a tremendous asset in the environments he joins on his return to New Zealand.”
Mo’unga’s incredible title-winning run has continued during his time in Japan, winning back-to-back League One titles with Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo.
Since his All Black debut in 2017 the playmaker has notched 56 Test caps and started for the All Blacks at the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups, winning a bronze and silver medal.
Just waiting for Robinson to go, then everything possible
Anything can happen between now and the 2027 RWC….
Recap 2011 RWC #10 injuries…Colin Slade, Daniel Carter and Aaron Cruden…
Carter was the first choice #10 and then Slade..
Cruden was in Palmerston North and Beaver was in Waiuku whitebaiting when Henry called them both in as injury cover…
No matter how good you are, you have to be on the playing field to make a difference…
It applies equally to both and you know it. You only spoke of 1 side tho. Moungas side
Oh right. A contract is to bind one or the other, not both, btw.
Yeah fine, but Beaudy is obviously not going to last till then at all. You wouldn’t want Richie longer. Dmac you might try and keep on longer because he’s likely cheaper?
With respect, I don't always understand AB supporters. RM is the most naturally gifted flyhalf I've seen since CS. But you guys seem more loyal to club, selection policy and team morale. I agree no-one is above the “law” but damn… As someone who thinks SA missed a trick letting Kevin Pietersen go, I would do what I can to have him play.
Where have you been reading Ben? Quality of site matters a lot, plenty of trolls on NZ news sites. I think only over the line (love that movie) is negative here, but that’s just because he thinks Richie will fail to deliver again in a knockout match. He’s not against the signing or player perse (just how it’s going to cause Razor to behave).
If you’re just referring to the lack of excitement, well, we’ve just learnt that you can’t get excited for returning players in general. Youve also got the downsides, lost revenue, lack of development for players that are just as good like Dmac and Love etc.
Kevin Pietersen is a great example though, England didn’t win anything with him during that era right, despite all his good looking knocks?
If you read all the negative comments, you will see that ninety percent are from supporters who live in the Chiefs region who absolutely hate all things Crusader after 30 years of getting spanked.
You can bet that Razor and Mo’unga’s agent have already made an agreement with NZR to give Mo’unga an exemption and allow him to be selected for the 4 test tour in South Africa in August and September 2026.
50 plus AB caps and 100 Super Rugby matches will be the basis for his exemption.
Has it been confirmed when the tour is? Google AI isn’t giving my any dates.
He’s not going to be available before that SC, thats straight from the horses mouth. I really think the tour must be after some RC/Bledisloe games, maybe finishing in Nov?
I had mistakingly been thinkingOctober was before September though lol
Given Rugby NZ's immovable stance on ABs eligibility, I doubt that granting an exemption will be a part of formal contract negotiations, for any returning player. Of course, Razor will retain the option to apply for one should there be injury issues at the time. All incumbent of course on Richie being selected on merit.
Good way to breed discontent in the team, particularly the other 10’s.
What other 10s
Good news for 2027 but it's maybe 1 year too late. Would have been ideal to have him available for most of 2026 including the tour to South Africa
He’ll tour SA. There is no way on earth NZR wouldn’t bend/tweak/nudge the rules to get him as ready as possible for WC.
Probably doesn’t optimize as a team our potential for 27 but I can’t see it being nothing but a positive for the WC he was class in u20s and class right thru till Japan and if SA is on the list as an exemption I’m sure he will be class in that
He’s cutting it fine isn’t he SK?
Especially when he knew he would be the guy with Razor as coach, did his manager assume NZR would fold and get him back earlier? It usually takes a season for players to get back to their best after a stint in japan so I hope he can get back to speed asap.
I understand he may not have gotten the sabbatical deal he wanted and must have been offered a sack of cash to go to Japan. But three seasons there, leaving just an end of year tour and shortened rugby Championship of tests for him (plus the combinations and game plan around the first five) to prepare for RWC 27 was an interesting move.
Great player great news
Well done Ben Smith! An article with no bad remarks about the greatest team on the planet!
Now you’ve gone and upset him again. You know how he gets when confronted with facts.
Best day in nearly 7 weeks since Crusaders won the Super Rugby title.
Hahah fair play to you
Great news!
Ducks in a row. 👍
Wonder what the difference is between his deal and Leicester’s?
There isnt a difference. LF isn’t available for NZ till Oct this year. Mounga nor available till next October.
He has played way more games for ABs it was the same with Beaudie
I sincerely hope that both Mo'unga & Faianganuku are fast tracked back into the AB frame on their return to NZ shores. Two superb players who will add much to NZs World Cup prospects and fill current gaps in their preferred positions.