'We struggled': Ex-All Black first five backs Springboks to end Eden Park streak

Former All Black first five and Blues legend Carlos Spencer has backed the Springboks to end the 50 Test unbeaten run at Eden Park when the two teams meet next month.

As an assistant coach with the Black Ferns XV that recently toured South Africa, Spencer was asked for his views on the reigning World Cup winners.

Spencer leaned towards the Boks as ‘favourties’ for the Test after a lacklustre showing by the All Blacks against the understrength French squad in July.

“I’ve got the Springboks as favourites. They’re number one in the world for a reason. They’re the team to beat,” Spencer told SportsBoom.

“It wasn’t the strongest French side, and we struggled at times in the series.

“But the All Blacks and Springboks rivalry is always electric. Eden Park will be buzzing.”

South Africa open their Rugby Championship campaign with two home Tests against the Wallabies fresh off a 2-1 series defeat to the British & Irish Lions.

At the same time, New Zealand will tour Argentina for two Tests meaning both teams will have to deal with jet lag when they return for the Eden Park clash.

The former All Black No.10 also warned against the rising Wallabies, who he described as “dangerous” after pushing the Lions in the second and third Tests.

“The Wallabies looked sharp, especially in the last two tests. Their prep coming into the Rugby Championship has been solid,” Spencer said.

“They’ll be dangerous.”