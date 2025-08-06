'We struggled': Ex-All Black first five backs Springboks to end Eden Park streak
Former All Black first five and Blues legend Carlos Spencer has backed the Springboks to end the 50 Test unbeaten run at Eden Park when the two teams meet next month.
As an assistant coach with the Black Ferns XV that recently toured South Africa, Spencer was asked for his views on the reigning World Cup winners.
Spencer leaned towards the Boks as ‘favourties’ for the Test after a lacklustre showing by the All Blacks against the understrength French squad in July.
“I’ve got the Springboks as favourites. They’re number one in the world for a reason. They’re the team to beat,” Spencer told SportsBoom.
“It wasn’t the strongest French side, and we struggled at times in the series.
“But the All Blacks and Springboks rivalry is always electric. Eden Park will be buzzing.”
South Africa open their Rugby Championship campaign with two home Tests against the Wallabies fresh off a 2-1 series defeat to the British & Irish Lions.
At the same time, New Zealand will tour Argentina for two Tests meaning both teams will have to deal with jet lag when they return for the Eden Park clash.
The former All Black No.10 also warned against the rising Wallabies, who he described as “dangerous” after pushing the Lions in the second and third Tests.
“The Wallabies looked sharp, especially in the last two tests. Their prep coming into the Rugby Championship has been solid,” Spencer said.
“They’ll be dangerous.”
Carlos. Probably my favorite AB player of all time.
As a kid in school, there wasn’t a day someone didn’t try a Carlos move. What a legend.
But I see what you’re trying to do Carlos, you double agent! You’re trying to put the pressure on the boks by giving them the favourites tag.
Brave man, careful your countrymen don’t lynch you for treason.
But seriously. There’s no way the ABs lose against the boks at home. Can’t happen. Impossible. Clear favourites. I’ve already made peace with it and hoping we get the bonus points against the Aussies and Pumas.
On that note, the Aussies will be a banana peel for sure for the boks. And the Argies are always capable of throwing a spanner in the works. Like they did last year.
It’s going to be a great RC.
Congrats to the ABs in advance though. You should trot this one in.
King Carlos any team play their best rugby against the Blacks especially france is one team that wants to beat the Blacks they give there all the All Blacks have to dig deep but the boks the All Blacks are up their now and will be up for the challenge
While I don’t think the Boks will win in Eden Park, I do think they have a shot in the windy city of Wellington, with the ball moving so much in the air and their aerial threats much more dominant.
As for the game itself, I think the ABs will be surprisingly dominant in terms of gainline and turnover ball. The ABs seem to fly under the radar too often for their forward pack, which is honestly at least first equal in the world in size, depth, and technical ability. I can’t see an aging Boks pack (30.4 yrs old on avg) fronting up to this young, dynamic, and frankly huge forward pack.
As for the backline, there is some worry about the 10 jersey, but DMac and BB are both experienced operators who have both played extremely well under Razor. People would like to challenge the depth at 9, but Ratima is a very solid player and Christie/Preston are both decent as well. Centers are finally in a good spot, Proctor just needs more time on the job. Outside backs are great, the ever prolific Sevu Reece and Will Jordan likely teaming up and Rieko Ioane in the 11 jersey. Not to mention some proper brilliant players like Leroy Carter and Ruben Love.
A+ Sititi, Jordie, Beaudie, Savea, Jordan
Not taking anything away from Holland, Tavavanawai, McKenzie, Williams, Reece, or the rest of our country’s top players.
But I think Cam Roigard off that A+ X-factor list is a tipping point, tipped against us to be dominant in this series, unfortunately.
Guess we’ll wait and see, we won’t be a walkover, that’s for sure.
And if it were predictable, it wouldn’t be so highly anticipated.
well look forward to his commments after the rugby championship remember the french tests were the alllblacks first 3 tests and look at our eden park and auckland record against the boks
Nail on the head.
This is why the ABs will never lose a game against the boks (certainly not 2) at home, and certainly not at Eden Park.
Past performance is an extremely good predictor of future performance. You can bet your house on it.
I wish I knew what it was like to be able to sleep peacefully in my bed every night knowing my beloved team will never lose a game because they’re the greatest.
Not sure we’ve reached a place yet where the AB’s are not favourits at home. We didn’t beat them by much in SA last year… Easy Carlos…
It'll all depend on the ref and TMO! They sway the game no matter who's playing!
Especially if the ABs lose. (Big if).
Whenever they lose, it’s the ref and TMOs fault.
All things being equal - the ABs have home ground advantage. So they are favourites to win both tests.
Small margins - 1-3 points difference per test in favour of the ABs.
Isn’t your side ranked no 1? So nothing is equal. Seems weak you think the no 1 side in the world will lose doesn’t it? Particularly as its YOUR TEAM.
Reckon the All Blacks are favourites but let's see how this squad performs in Argentina. AB’s have a long injury list which may take it's toll. Boks will have to watch themselves against Australia. They are much improved. If both sides claim 2 wins each as expected then the Tests in NZ may as well be a final. NZ should win 2-0 based on their record at home and also based on the fact that the Bok team is starting to look long in the teeth. De Allende and Kriel are quality players but have lost some pace, Kolisi has declined in the last 12 months and Mbonambi, Koch and several others including Pollard are going downhill fast. Good to see Snyman in top form and De Jager back to his best but with many players they depend on declining I reckon ABs to win both
There is atleast 3/4 players for EVERY position that can slot in at ANY time & it would make no diffs.
I don’t see anything else but a 1-1.